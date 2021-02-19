Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Jay Schwartz: Resilience and Taking The First Steps in the New Normal When Opening a New Business

Jay Schwartz explains that taking the first steps in the new normal when it comes to opening a new business and obtaining a business license. The process still entails keeping the right mindset and using your resilience. With so much uncertainty and stress it is more important than ever before to keep moving steadily forward […]

Jay Schwartz explains that taking the first steps in the new normal when it comes to opening a new business and obtaining a business license. The process still entails keeping the right mindset and using your resilience. With so much uncertainty and stress it is more important than ever before to keep moving steadily forward and keep following the rules.

Taking your first steps; using goal setting and follow through while making certain to use best practices are still the keys to achieving your business aims. In the case of applying for a business license; now is no different than before.

Taking The First Steps

To start, you’ll need to apply for a building permit if you plan on building a new office or renting an existing one. Once you’ve figured out where you’re going to operate, you’ll have to register your business with the government. If you’re starting a partnership or an incorporated business, you’ll have to register with the state. Otherwise, you can register your business with the county.

After you’ve registered your business, you’ll need to apply for a federal tax ID so that your business complies with the local tax laws. You’ll also need to apply for a business license. To apply, you’ll need your building permit, driver’s license, tax ID, land contract and other documents. You’ll also need to pay the business filing fee. A government employee will review your documents and determine whether you’ve complied with business law. Depending on your type of business, the government might require additional documents and licenses.

Are you starting your own business?

Many people have no idea where to start when they think about launching their own business. It’s not as simple as renting a building and setting up shop–you have to obtain licenses, fill out paperwork and make sure that you’re operating legally. 

If you want to open a business, stay calm and focus as you’ll still have to undergo a series of steps before the government issues you a business license.

Read more from Jay Schwartz published here.

    Jay A. Schwartz Partner.

    Jay A. Schwartz, Attorney at Schwartz Law Firm, P.C.

    Jay Schwartz attorney is the owner of Schwartz Law Firm PC, Michigan. After graduating in 1988 from Michigan University with a BA in Political Science, Jay Schwartz later graduated Wayne State University of Law with a JD degree. A member of the prestigious "Michigan State Bar Association"  & "Oakland County Bar Association, Jay A. Schwartz also is an advocate in the Million Dollar Advocate Forum.

