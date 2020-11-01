Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Jay Schwartz Attorney Suggests: 3 options for keeping a business open after divorce.

Couples who share a family business will often work together to grow the company. This is often a viable system until the marriage dissolves and they have to determine what to do with the business. As part of the property division process, they will decide what happens to the company. One of the first tasks […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Couples who share a family business will often work together to grow the company. This is often a viable system until the marriage dissolves and they have to determine what to do with the business. As part of the property division process, they will decide what happens to the company.

One of the first tasks is to determine whether it is covered by a prenuptial agreement. If it is, the terms of the agreement will be followed. In the absence of a premarital agreement, there are a few options that might be viable for the business if it is going to remain open.

Continue to co-own the company.

Continue to co-own the company

Some people who go through a divorce can continue to work together in a professional capacity. If this option is the one that’s used, roles for both parties must be clearly defined. This should be put in writing so both individuals know what they are responsible for. The division of profits or pay information must also be covered in the contract that’s written up.

Sell the company to a third party.

Sell the company to a third party

It’s often a good idea to sell the company. This can provide both parties with a financial boost that can help them to start out their new life. It may also make the property division easier since they won’t have to try to finagle the offers around the value of the business like they would if one person bought the other one out.

One spouse buys the other out.

One spouse buys the other out

The final option is that one spouse buys the other one out. This is usually only suitable if there’s enough available liquid assets in the marriage to cover the buy-out price for the business. Some individuals prefer this option since it keeps the company functional without the divorcees having to work together on the business.

Determining the best option for a family business during a divorce isn’t always easy. You have to be able to consider things like the tax implications and how the arrangement will impact your financial state. Reviewing the options can help to ensure that you’re doing what you feel is best for your needs during the property division process.

    Jay A. Schwartz Partner.

    Jay A. Schwartz, Attorney at Schwartz Law Firm, P.C.

    Jay Schwartz is an attorney and owner of Schwartz Law Firm PC, Michigan. After graduating in 1988 from Michigan University with a BA in Political Science, Jay Schwartz later graduated Wayne State University of Law with a JD degree. A member of the prestigious "Michigan State Bar Association"  & "Oakland County Bar Association, Jay A. Schwartz also is an advocate in the Million Dollar Advocate Forum.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Co-Parenting Counseling

    by Lawrence Jones
    single parenting after divorce
    Community//

    The Fear of Divorce: Holding On When You Should Let Go

    by John McElhenney
    Community//

    What Happens to Your Real Estate Property When You File a Divorce?

    by HubTelegram

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.