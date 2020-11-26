Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Jay Schwartz Attorney shares an enlightening CNN Health article: Breaking up in the time of Covid-19 brings new challenges.

Some divorces may be happening faster, thanks to Zoom. “There seems to be the perception the courts are closed or people don’t have access to the courts right now, but that’s totally false,” Martinez said. “The courts are 100% open, and if anything, we are getting into court faster.” Being able to do many things […]

Some divorces may be happening faster, thanks to Zoom.

“There seems to be the perception the courts are closed or people don’t have access to the courts right now, but that’s totally false,” Martinez said. “The courts are 100% open, and if anything, we are getting into court faster.”

Being able to do many things on Zoom video conferencing has saved time, too. “What used to be a five-minute hearing that you’d spend an hour in court waiting for has been eliminated by these Zoom proceedings,” Martinez said.

But that hardly means the emotional toll of getting divorced right now isn’t taking a toll, she said —especially when it comes to formulating parenting plans, with so many uncertainties still surrounding the coronavirus and schooling options.

“I have been doing this for 15 years as a high-conflict parenting litigator, and I have all the stories. But anxiety levels are at an all-time high for most people,” she said. “This is some of the most hysterical behavior I’ve seen in a long time.”

“Parents are fighting over virtual or in person, they want to deny time-sharing because of these things,” she said. “How you run your household may be very different than how your parenting partner runs their household, and that’s been highlighted.”

Read the full CNN Health article here.

    Jay A. Schwartz Partner.

    Jay A. Schwartz, Attorney at Schwartz Law Firm, P.C.

    Jay Schwartz is an attorney and owner of Schwartz Law Firm PC, Michigan. After graduating in 1988 from Michigan University with a BA in Political Science, Jay Schwartz later graduated Wayne State University of Law with a JD degree. A member of the prestigious "Michigan State Bar Association"  & "Oakland County Bar Association, Jay A. Schwartz also is an advocate in the Million Dollar Advocate Forum.

