Jay Schwartz: 4 Steps to help along the way to divorce

When a person gets married, that person does not expect that the marriage will end in divorce. However, divorce is a reality that often hits married couples by surprise.



Some divorces are planned by one spouse while the other spouse is surprised when they are served divorce papers.

For readers who are currently in the middle of a divorce for the first time, here are 4 steps to help along the way.

1. Divorcing couples have to understand that divorce is often not a simple legal process.

2. It is important to create a plan once the divorce papers are served.

3. Documentation is important.

4. Divorcing spouses should create a record after the date of separation.

Finally, without the right help, divorcing spouses may be prone to make decisions that could affect their post-divorce lives.



Jay Schwartz, Michigan read sources here