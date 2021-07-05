Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Jay Schwartz: 4 Steps to help along the way to divorce

When a person gets married, that person does not expect that the marriage will end in divorce. However, divorce is a reality that often hits married couples by surprise. Some divorces are planned by one spouse while the other spouse is surprised when they are served divorce papers. For readers who are currently in the […]

1. Divorcing couples have to understand that divorce is often not a simple legal process.
2. It is important to create a plan once the divorce papers are served.
3. Documentation is important.
4. Divorcing spouses should create a record after the date of separation.

Finally, without the right help, divorcing spouses may be prone to make decisions that could affect their post-divorce lives.

Jay Schwartz, Michigan read sources here

    Jay A. Schwartz Partner.

    Jay A. Schwartz, Attorney at Schwartz Law Firm, P.C.

    Jay Schwartz attorney is the owner of Schwartz Law Firm PC, Michigan. After graduating in 1988 from Michigan University with a BA in Political Science, Jay Schwartz later graduated Wayne State University of Law with a JD degree. A member of the prestigious "Michigan State Bar Association"  & "Oakland County Bar Association, Jay A. Schwartz also is an advocate in the Million Dollar Advocate Forum.

