Jay Noland: “Be disciplined with your time”

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jay Noland.

Jay Noland is an accomplished entrepreneur and coach who has dedicated his life to helping others become successful in life and grow their business.

Over the years, he has trained hundreds of thousands of people worldwide to develop supreme confidence and self-esteem. As a former professional baseball player, he naturally injects extreme discipline and focus, leading his clients to their success.

Jay Noland is also a loving husband, father, and philanthropist supporting organizations that help women who have been victims of domestic abuse or trafficking and orphans in Kenya, Africa.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

Overcoming all odds, extreme discipline, and focus helped me to get where I am today. Growing up as a country boy on a hog farm, I had the amazing opportunity to get out to play professional baseball, and I took it. The San Diego Padres drafted me, and everything changed from there.

What I loved about sports was the team environment, the camaraderie. The way the coaches taught us

to play. I learned from my coaches and applied what they taught me on the field

into business and mentorship. My mission is to make a positive impact. I have dedicated my life to helping others around the world. The combination of my coaches’ teachings and my vision influences the way I now mentor others to build a successful business and life.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Discipline Focus Relentlessness

The first two, discipline and focus, are what sports have taught me and which I applied to create successful businesses.

The latter I learned the hard way. I received a major injury from sports which threatened my entire career. However, I was able to reinvent myself in business. I utilized relentlessness.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Habits play a major role not only in my but in everyone’s life. However, it’s not just any habits; it’s the RIGHT habits.

There is a saying that “practice makes perfect”. But I believe that practice makes permanent. I learned to practice result-oriented activities.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

It is imperative to create good habits because they create the foundation for your future. They will directly influence how you get things done, whether it’s big or small projects. Bad habits, on the other hand, don’t serve you — they hinder you.

When the SD Padres first drafted me, I saw that Gwynn was practicing off a tee, and I asked him why he was hitting off a tee. He said it kept him fundamentally strong. What I took from this is that you have to create great success fundamentals. So, it doesn’t become a matter if you will be successful, but when. Create good habits from the start!

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

The best way to develop good habits is to create a system to measure and track your progress. It can be as simple as writing down your goals and breaking them down into smaller tasks.

Consciously practice great habits every single day. Work on mastering the subconscious mind to stop bad habits. This is a big reason why I developed Confidence Tones to reprogram your subconscious mind and eliminate bad habits!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Thoughts are things” from Think and Grow Rich.

Whatever you think becomes a thing. Being aware of this can and will change your life.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Umersion: Tools that help people rewrite the code of their subconscious mind. A lot of people have limiting beliefs that are holding them back. They might or might not be aware of them and don’t know how to change them. Rewiring the subconscious mind

TravelNU: A tool thatprovides global access to vacations and getaways, allowing people to reduce stress and enjoy the best things in life.

The right mindset, reduced stress, and having a good work/life balance are the secrets to success.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

If you want to turn a coaching business into a very successful and rewarding career, you also have to define what success is for you in this field. It may be to make a certain level of income a year or impact the lives of a million people. Once you have decided that for yourself, write it down and take consistent action. Once you establish your goal, the first action step is to put a 5–3–1–6–3–1 time frame on it based on the goal milestones (5 years, 3 years, 1 year, etc.)

My “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” are:

1. Have a burning passion for helping people: If you saw someone and they were in trouble, for example, their house was on fire. What type of passion would you have to get that person out of that house? Well, most people’s lives are on fire, and you have to be passionate about getting them out of that fire!

2. Be disciplined with your time: Look at it like martial arts; there are levels of discipline: the higher your discipline, the higher your belt. So, become a blackbelt of discipline with your time.

3. Stay focused on long-term success: You must stay focused on long-term success. You see, a shotgun can hit things at a close range, and it spreads out fast. A rifle can hit things at long distances. You have to start to rifle your life when it comes to your goals and dreams. Stay focused on the long term, just like a rifle.

4. Have a pleasant personality: You must have a pleasant personality. No one wants to be around someone that’s not happy, rude, angry, or upset. When you have a pleasant personality, you will attract more people, just like honey attracts bees. This is how you have to be with your personality.

5. Be results-oriented: You must be results-oriented because the only thing that matters is results. You see, in sports, those that have the most points win the game. Effort doesn’t get you any wins. You have to be results-oriented, period!

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The most common one is actually also the biggest one. When coaches start their business, they expect immediate success without focusing on long-term success. Instead, they need to have an initial disciplined and long-term approach in place from the beginning.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

The most important thing is being able to experience a change or visualize a way to get better, right at the beginning, when they first meet with their client. The key is to connect with them and truly make them feel like you care. You have to connect and communicate with them and build a strong foundation of trust — this will set you up for success.

The best way to do this is to set realistic expectations when you first meet, tell them the plan without sugar coating things, and don’t avoid addressing the things you think might hurt their feelings. You have to be real with them because that is the only way they will step out of their comfort zone and truly grow.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

The most important and best way to connect with your customer is through social media. You need to have a strong social media presence and be consistent. If no one sees you or hears of you — no one knows about you. However, coaches have to identify which platform their potential clients are on. Being present on Facebook whereas your customers are on LinkedIn is a waste of resources. Not only money but also time, and as we established earlier, to be successful, coaches need to be disciplined with their time.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

They need to have a schedule of exercise and meditation time every day and good habits as I mentioned earlier. Also follow what you preach. The most important thing, however, is that you need to love what you are doing. If you love what you are doing, you will not get burned out.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would be a movement consisting of a mix of business education, empathy, and financial literacy. I have already merged my eco-systems with other influential business, and life coaches in the industry to support movements that raise awareness for and empower abused women and children in Kenya, Africa through education in those areas.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Stevie Nicks because she’s been a trailblazer in her industry. A woman of power in a male-dominated world.

