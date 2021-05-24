Jay Jayasuriya of Sendero: “Integrate ”

Integrate — Connect your systems and share data efficiently. It is amazing how an organization will find ways to innovate more when they have better insights and data available.

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jay Jayasuriya.

Jay Jayasuriya is a Principal with Sendero, a management consulting firm focused on strategic planning, technology enablement, and organizational effectiveness across a variety of industries. Jay brings over 18 years of management consulting experience to Sendero’s Senior Leadership Team. His areas of expertise include developing and executing strategic plans, technology innovation, digital transformation, operational optimization and excellence, and program development and launch.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thanks for having me. A relevant starting point in my backstory is moving to Texas from Sri Lanka at the beginning of middle school. That was obviously a bit of shock but at the time my father was an IT consultant, so I got my first glimpse at the job. My career got started working on quality assurance and design for a mid-size software company in electricity markets. I quickly moved into the firm’s consulting arm and supported the implementation of their product while also doing more management consulting and helping clients use innovative technology to better participate in energy markets. Fast forward 18 years and consulting on a few paths across multiple industries later, I’ve found a home at Sendero.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

It is difficult to think of mistakes that were “funny”, but early in my career, I casually told a client to “call me anytime” if he had questions. Well, this gentleman sometimes worked the night shift and would call at 2 or 3 in the morning with very obscure questions. On the project, I was staying at the hotel across the street from the client office and after picking up the phone at 2 and turning my room light on, he said, “Oh you must be staying on the 7th floor, I saw a light cut on just now.” I’m pretty sure I have not told anyone to “call me anytime” after that.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There are many people to whom I attribute my success, but I have a story that always comes to mind when I am asked this. Two years into my career, my project manager and I were having dinner and he explained to me the difference between “leaders” and “doers”. In the most humorous way, he broke down the difference between the two by noting actions and behaviors that set them apart and heavily focusing on servant leadership. He finished by saying, “Right now, I’m the leader and you’re the doer, but you start doing those things and you can be a leader someday.” He has remained a great friend and mentor to this day.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

My colleagues know that I’m a big movie guy. I think I’ve always been professionally inspired by Jerry Maguire because when you get down to it, Jerry wrote his “mission statement” because of his vision of culture at his workplace. I’m still waiting, however, for the right opportunity to use the “help me help you” line.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

To unleash our clients’ potential. We have always strived to make an impact to our clients not only based on what we do, but also how we do it.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m lucky to say that we are always working on innovative projects for clients. Some are transformative across the entire organization and some are focused on certain business functions, but at the end of the day, all of these efforts are helping people do their jobs quicker and easier which in turn allows for their companies to grow. It reminds me of a time when after we delivered a piece of functionality that automated a process, a client came to us and said “Thanks! I can have my weekend back now.” It just goes to show that some of the ways companies operate with older technology put added stress on their employees. When we get a reaction like this, we know we are helping.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

There are a lot of definitions of Digital Transformation out there, but fundamentally it’s about committing to a change in culture and preparing your people for a digitized business landscape through the implementation and use of innovative technology. Practically speaking, companies improve and grow when they do things better and faster and when they can connect more meaningfully with their customers. So, engaging in Digital Transformation means developing a digital strategy and ensuring the long-term execution is aligned with that strategy. Technology and infrastructure are growing so fast that it is almost a must that companies digitally transform or risk losing competitive advantages.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Yes! All kidding aside, some level of Digital Transformation can benefit any company no matter the size, industry, etc. As I said, with the rate of advancement in technology, I believe any company can identify various business functions that would operate more efficiently and effectively after a transformation. I read an article recently that said only 7% of businesses are “digitally savvy” and that those companies outperform their peers by nearly 50%. I’m always surprised, but not shocked, when I find out a company is still conducting major operations using spreadsheets, paper documents, or outdated tech.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

Sendero has been involved in Digital Transformation efforts of our many of our clients, including transforming the entire customer management landscape at a large utility, enhancing digital health efforts at a large healthcare provider, and modernizing the operations layer of a power trading organization.

In that last example, our client’s business was growing so fast that their homegrown systems and manual processes were being overloaded, which was prohibiting further customer acquisition. We were able to help define and execute upon a strategy which included a long-term roadmap to transformation. We identified potential solutions and help the company select solutions to be implemented or developed. There was a lot of focus on improving customer engagement through mobility, streamlined processes, and analytics.

Upon implementation, we were able to relieve a lot of the stress being put on individuals in the organization with their current level of business, but moreover, we allowed the company to bring on more customers without adding more headcount. Essentially, automating and streamlining processes allowed them to grow their business.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Change is scary and will always present a challenge. What makes it scary, however, is the fear of the unknown. I mentioned organizations that are “digitally savvy” earlier and as the low percentage indicates, most companies do not know what options are available to them to transform. It is hard for company leaders to envision a future-state when they are just not aware of the possibilities.

A small part of how we help is just by educating and creating awareness of what an organization could transform into, but even then, it takes a lot of effort to get buy-in across the organization and move towards innovation. We work through the gamut of digital transformation by educating, helping develop strategies, and, finally, implementing those strategies.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Integrate — Connect your systems and share data efficiently. It is amazing how an organization will find ways to innovate more when they have better insights and data available. Accelerate — Do things faster, whether that be with streamlined or automated processes, technology upgrades or implementations, or infrastructure improvement. Chances are high that employees of companies are bogged down with manual work that can be improved giving them time to deliver more value. Visualize — We are for the most part visual learners, so analytics, dashboards, and other visualization tools allow for companies to use data in more creative ways, make decisions faster, and react to changes in market or industry easier. Connect — If anything, strategize on how to connect with your customers better. Nowadays, everyone has a smartphone, and the shift to digitally relaying information, communications, and potential actions is paramount. A real-time connection to your customers enhances the value you provide them. Repeat — Digital Transformation is not a one-time action. The commitment to digital transformation should mean engraining an innovative, continuously-improving culture in your company. Create a digital roadmap and revisit it often.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

You build a culture through consistency in innovation and diversity of thought. Consistently looking for ways to improve and innovate becomes habitual and starts becoming part of your company’s core philosophy. Getting input from a wide range of perspectives promotes diversity of thought in your organization. Find the disruptors in your organization that are talking about new ideas and new methods of getting things done. More than likely, these folks are looking to innovate through technology. Eliminate “That’s how we have always done it” as an acceptable answer to the question “Why do you do it this way?”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The quote that has always resonated with me is “Life is risky, but the biggest risk in life is doing nothing”. I guess, in a way, that quote has made me not accept the status quo and instead always look for ways to improve a situation in front of me. I think it is pretty appropriate for a consultant.

How can our readers further follow your work?

You can sign up for our Newsletter on our website, linked at the beginning of the article, to learn more about our work and our consulting expertise. Additionally, we actively share our insights on LinkedIn; follow us to stay up to date on the latest from Sendero.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!