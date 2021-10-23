Jay Friedman Of Goodway Group: “Leading with positivity”

Leading with positivity: Some of us make the mistake of focusing on consequences to drive positive behavior. However, while consequences are necessary, hyper-focusing on the negative is demoralizing to a team. Focusing on the positives and praising when people things are done right will always be 100-times more effective in motivating your team than emphasizing the consequences of getting things wrong.

As part of our series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company” I had the pleasure of interviewing Jay Friedman.

Jay is partner and president of Goodway Group. He helped transform Goodway into a fast-growing digital media company in 2006 and later into the leading independent digital provider it is today. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Jay is a nationally recognized and accomplished digital media expert, speaker, author and writer who regularly speaks at top industry conferences, co-authors Goodway ad tech guides and writes for leading industry websites, such as Adweek.com, Adexchanger.com and Imediaconnection.com. Most recently, Jay spearheaded the vision and manifestation of our spin-off company, Control v Exposed, which is hyper focused on meeting industry demands for financially minded, global marketing expertise.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thank you for having me! I am the President of Goodway Group and we are a digital partner that advertisers trust to deliver campaign performance and media efficiency. We are a multi-generational family-owned business and very proud to be completely independently owned and operated. Goodway Group got its start as a printing company in 1929. We’ve since pivoted to a digital agency to keep up with our client’s evolving needs. For our clients, we use digital marketing to be the growth engine of their business.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

The aha moment for Goodway Group’s evolution into digital was actually while I was at a demo of the first ad exchange and I saw how ad buying could be automated. Having spent a lot of time at a variety of agencies and even on the client-side, I knew how important speed was to advertisers and agencies. I realized there was a massive need for that kind of system and that it could potentially take over digital media.

Almost every industry goes through some sort of massive automation and it is rare that someone gets the opportunity to be in the “pioneering days”. So when I realized that I was standing in that rare moment and how dramatic of a leap forward it would take us — that is where the most recent iteration of Goodway Group was born.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

In the early days, I faced so much disbelief from marketers around adopting automated ad buying that it was sometimes challenging to keep moving forward. However, I never considered giving up because I was so passionate that this was how advertising was going to be bought and sold in the future. I think much of my drive came from the realizations that I would be giving up not only on my passion but also on advertising and where I believed the industry was headed. Could you imagine where we would be now if leaders in the early days of automated stock trading or online travel had given up? Sometimes, you have to push through the hard times to influence real change in an industry.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Grit and resilience are both huge components of making it through the beginning phase of starting a business. However, both grit and resilience have to be multiplied against a market-validated idea. Since very few product ideas are so perfect and can be so clearly articulated, grit and resilience are in essence the “tax” we pay to push through with our ideas.

Think about the rare Instagram ad someone sees one time and you click and purchase, there is no tax. They have articulated the value, targeted the right person, solves a problem for you that you’re willing to pay right away for — the tax you pay for anything below that comes through needing greater ad frequency, grit, resilience, etc.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I had another aha moment during the early onset of the pandemic. I realized that advertising is not just an economic driver, but also a driver of self-expression and helping people to connect with one another. When the pandemic first hit, people focused on buying things to meet basic needs. They stopped buying nice-to-haves because everything was completely upside down and uncertain. At the same time, people began feeling withdrawn from one another, and I realized that part of this disconnect was happening because people were not able to express themselves in the same ways they had before.

Advertising and branding aren’t just about selling products, it’s also about helping people to express who they are and communicate this to others.

At Goodway Group we understand the power of advertising and use that to help brands and marketers do digital better. We provide a unique value proposition to our clients in amplifying their brand messaging to influence and engage consumers whenever and wherever they are and that makes us stand out.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Not sure I have a funny one, but one mistake I made was thinking logic would ultimately prevail in most scenarios. Emotion is what prevails every time. To help clients buy the right services, we must lead the emotion first.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about the advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

“Listen to your people.” This is actually some of the best advice that I’ve ever received but also advice that I’ve learned to apply in moderation. Looking to your team for input in making decisions is imperative in building a workplace culture that encourages open communication and values everyone’s opinion. That being said, there is also a need for leadership and you have to remember that your people expect you to make the tough decisions. Spending too much time trying to find a solution to please everyone can ultimately be detrimental to your business. As a leader, it is important to be able to discern between what decisions need to be made in collaboration with your team and which should not.

That doesn’t mean you stop listening to your employees but rather that you take everything you’ve heard and use that information (and your own best judgment) to make the choices that you believe will best serve your business.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

When most people think of character traits that are necessary to be a successful leader you’ll hear things like empathy etc. Of course, those are important, but there are a few outliers that I think people often overlook.

Zoom-range — How far out and in can you zoom into your business? The breadth of your ability to examine and understand your business from a big picture perspective to a microscopic level is an imperative skill for leaders. Zoom-speed — How fast you can pivot from one perspective to another? Looking at your business from various zoom settings shouldn’t take you hours. Leaders who can quickly transition from a 10,000 ft view to an in-the-weeds view have a strategic advantage over others with the ability to make strategic decisions in a minute which is instrumental in staying ahead of your competition and the innovation curve. Puzzle-assembly — Can you piece together a clear picture from a mixed set of complex ideas? Every industry is made up of a series of puzzles that when put together just right lead to success. In my industry your first-party data, reporting and analytics, and media strategy are all individual puzzles in the sense that there are a lot of pieces involved to get each component right on its own. To be a successful leader, you must be able to link each of these puzzles together mentally, understand how everything connects and identify the elements that will be key to your success.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

My top two tips are to love the work you’re doing and love the people you work with. This will allow you to burn out less compared to others who might dislike their jobs and team and as such more quickly become stressed. However, truthfully burnout is inevitable no matter what you do. With that in mind, I think it is important when you find yourself getting there, to remember to take days off to disconnect, rest and recharge. This can be hard to do, so at Goodway we’ve created a raffle in which employees are automatically entered when they reach 15 days of used PTO to incentive our team to take time off.

I also really recommend that everyone has one personal skill that they are working on outside of work. For example, I am currently learning about photography and refining my skills in that area. It’s a great mental reprieve from the work that I am doing regularly.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Definitely micro-managing. At Goodway Group we’ve been remote for more than a decade and in many ways we’ve perfected the work from home model. However, for CEOs and founders starting their business during the pandemic many have made the misstep of hovering over their employees as they try to get work done in a virtual environment. This can often leave employees feeling untrusted and smothered. To avoid making this massive mistake, leaders should instead focus on giving their employees the tools they need to work successfully in any environment. And, to appease their understandable desire to be more in touch with the ins and outs of their business when they can’t physically interact with their team, schedule monthly or quarterly check-ins.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

Inspiring the team. Leaders are so often asked about products, org charts, market conditions, but most companies are just a group of people trying to solve a common problem. To do this hard work, people need to be inspired in their work and motivated.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Lead with empathy but be a leader: While you should strive to be an empathetic leader and take an interest in your team’s feelings, concerns, and challenges, it is equally important to embrace the second half of that phrase and be a leader. In addition to empathy, you must also provide guidance and motivation, and make difficult decisions to lead your teams to success. Leading with positivity: Some of us make the mistake of focusing on consequences to drive positive behavior. However, while consequences are necessary, hyper-focusing on the negative is demoralizing to a team. Focusing on the positives and praising when people things are done right will always be 100-times more effective in motivating your team than emphasizing the consequences of getting things wrong. Understand the Importance of Language: A phrase I hear people use frequently is “You have to learn to be comfortable with being uncomfortable” but that has never made sense to me. because being uncomfortable is just that, uncomfortable. What they are really trying to say is “have confidence through uncertainty”. Changing the way that idea is communicated causes it to take on a completely different meaning. Language matters. Understand the importance of clarity: What we say as leaders is irrelevant. What people hear and digest is all that counts. Sayings like the one I just shared can catch on quickly within an organization and the meaning can easily become distorted which is why it is so important to be clear and concise. If given the choice, I would rather limit how much I say and be exceptionally clear than to say more and not have anyone truly hear me. Recognize that ‘today’ is ‘the good ole’ days’: It is guaranteed that you’ll look back in 5–10 years and there will be something about this moment that you will reminisce about. If we only recognize how exciting things are today and understand that we are currently creating the future right now we could accomplish so much more. There is value in appreciating where you are right now.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’m passionate about reform in a lot of areas of society. Criminal Justice, Healthcare, and Education to name a few. But what I realized is that none of these stands a chance for meaningful reform if we continue to elect our leaders the way we always have. I came across Ranked Choice Voting recently and fell in love with it as a completely non-partisan, high-leverage way to change how we elect officials and give greater choice to the populace. I recently joined the board of RCVforTexas.org and will work with the team to help get this implemented in Texas and across the nation.

How can our readers further follow you online?

You can follow me everywhere at @JaymFriedman!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!