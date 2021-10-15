Jay Denton of ENDURE Studios: “Don’t wait on opportunities ”

Don’t wait on opportunities — create them. When I started writing songs it was all about trying to get a publishing deal so someone else would give me the opportunity to do it professionally. My career started to move when I stopped waiting and started building my own production company, tiny piece by piece, without a label or publishing deal.

Jay Denton is a singer-songwriter, producer, and the founder of ENDURE Studios in Los Angeles, CA. With a background as a Krav Maga instructor, and with experience working overseas, Denton is working to bridge the worlds of international relations and the mainstream entertainment industry.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grew up in Dallas, Texas, and my life was really all about being outside, playing sports, climbing trees, riding bikes, and looking for every way I could to go faster or climb higher. As a bit of an adrenaline addict, I really loved anything I could throw myself into and test my limits. I had the blessing of two great parents who were very present in my life, but that also gave me the space to try anything I was interested in — which was usually one of the multiple sports until around junior high when I also started playing the guitar and started writing songs at night after practice.

My older sister’s friends, my friends and my parents’ friends all overlapped, so we had a really tight-knit group of family friends that still are close now. We’d go on camping trips or Texas Ranger games, attend the same schools or play on the same teams, and looking back, it was my family and those friends that really made life special as a kid.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

In my senior year of college, I took an elective class in songwriting. USC was in the early stages of starting a songwriting program, and I was excited to take a class in something I’d already loved doing anyways. It was during that class I learned that songwriting itself could be a career path — I always thought you either had to be a singer or part of a rock band to build a career in music, and that got the wheels turning for me.

Then right after college, I was at a friend’s apartment who was a country singer I met in a graveyard (long story), and she practically forced me to play her a song I’d written. After I did, she just stared at me and asked, “why aren’t you doing this?”. I had all my excuses about what I wanted to do with my career — which might involve music, but where songwriting wasn’t a primary focus. Midway through that conversation, I realized how bad those excuses were, and 9 months later I was in Nashville getting started — also a longer story.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

I’ll go with the interesting side of this question. A couple of years ago I recorded an album with Syrian refugees in Lebanon, and while there were many incredible and interesting experiences in that process, one stood out to me. A Syrian singer named Souzda Ammo, who was a refugee just outside Beirut, came to meet me and the group of other artists to work on that album. I met her, but we had limited conversation because she didn’t speak English, and my Arabic would run out after about the first 3 minutes. As we were recording that day, however, I could tell she had something to say — and something to say through music.

I built a little drum beat and track and got her on the mic and just told her to improvise whatever she felt. For about the next 10 minutes she sang her heart out — sometimes with words and sometimes without. Within the first 5 minutes, everyone in the room including myself was in tears. The beauty of her voice mixed with the power and weight of what she was singing hit me so hard, even though I couldn’t understand what she was saying.

I always thought it before, but that experience solidified to me the reality that music transcends cultural, linguistic, and geographic barriers in a way nothing else does.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

Find what you love to do that’s different and better than anyone else you know, and then team up with other people who are good at the things you aren’t, and work your butt off. There are a million talented people waiting to be “discovered”, but if you do the legwork yourself and start consistently creating projects a little better than the last one, you can take out the lottery ticket mentality of the industry, and really build something yourself.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

My life quote is, “He who seeks to save his life will lose it, but he who loses his life will find it”.

That’s a paraphrase of a passage from the scriptures, and to me the principle that stands out is the idea of devoting one’s life to something bigger than oneself. I find I’m most alive when I’m giving everything I have with my talents, time, money, and focus to a purpose that is far greater than my own comfort, security, and accolades. Purpose focuses us outward where we grow and become more, whereas seeking comfort and security focuses us inwards and diminishes us and our potential, I believe.

Living a life that has profound purpose and meaning, that will have a positive ripple effect both while I’m alive and long after, is my goal — in everything from my career, to my friendships, to what I choose to fight for.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My dad always taught me growing up to never quit anything I’d started. If I decided after I finished something that I didn’t want to do it again or wanted to go a different direction, fine, but there was no quitting in the middle of anything.

When I hit low moments in my career pursuits where I felt like I was hitting nothing but brick walls everywhere I looked, and where most people around me started giving up their pursuit of music or film for a more stable life, that’s when I realized how deeply that muscle memory from my childhood was ingrained in me. I couldn’t quit. Even when I wanted to or thought about other options, I always knew I needed to follow through.

There have been so many people who have played roles in my life and career leading to where it is now. Overall, though, I think that mindset I learned from my parents permeates everything, and (for better or worse) is the reason I kept going with music and was able to face years of rejection before good things started to happen.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

I mentioned how in 2019 I started recording a record with refugees that I released in 2020. That was the first of a series of albums that I want to make for the rest of my life in conflict zones and destabilized regions around the world. Through traveling to areas that have endured much and working with people who have endured much, I hope to give their stories a platform through music and film. By building bridges between people with a profound story to tell, and creatives, artists, singers, and filmmakers who can bring their stories to life, I think we can help bring a very human perspective to issues and areas around the world that otherwise see tremendous division.

Due to the pandemic, I’ve had to shift plans and haven’t started the next album overseas yet, but in the meantime, the next ENDURE Studios collaborative album will be with veterans here in the US, and I very much look forward to working with and writing with the veteran community to start bringing some of their stories to life through music.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

When I was in high school I went on a trip with my sister and a youth group to Peru, where we worked with street kids at a small village orphanage. That was the first time I’d seen extreme poverty or seen firsthand the effects of extreme violence against kids. Working there I felt a tremendous sense of purpose that seemed greater than the concerns on my mind back home, and since then I redirected my life from a focus on sports to a focus on some of the more dire issues in many areas of the world.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

Usually, right before making big decisions, I will go out to the beach late at night and climb on top of a lifeguard tower or ride up to the mountains and look out over the city below and think. There’s something about the perspective when looking out over something of that scale that helps me remember what matters most to me, and what steps I know I need to take — no matter how much they might scare me.

There were two moments like that for me — the first was on a lifeguard tower in Santa Monica my senior year of college where I decided to start my own organization and go work in India and East Africa, rather than join the military or work for a big international organization.

The second was on Mulholland drive overlooking Universal City after a motorcycle ride — where I decided to go to Lebanon to make an album with the refugee community. Sometimes you’ve just got to jump…

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Souzda Ammo, who I mentioned earlier — the Syrian singer I worked within Beirut, is now doing some amazing work recording music in Kurdistan. I met with the UNHCR in Beirut at the end of 2019 and told them about her, and when I showed them some of the music we were recording, they sent a journalist, Dalal Mawad, to film a feature story and interview with Souzda for the UNHCR website.

Then afterward, Souzda moved to northern Iraq and became a contestant on a popular singing show there, as well as now the Kurdistan Star. It’s exciting to see that now she is starting to live her dream of becoming a professional singer despite losing everything in the war, including her mother. I don’t know how much the album I made with her, or the UNHCR story, or the documentary film, Endure: Lebanon, had to do with her current success — and I certainly don’t take credit for it — but I know it was amazing getting to be a small part of her story, and to getting to showcase her talent to people on this side of the world.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Absolutely! Follow our work and join our email list at www.endurestudios.com, go watch the documentary, Endure: Lebanon, directed by Jake Green about our work in Lebanon at https://www.peacefulseaproductions.com/filmtv.html, and keep listening to and sharing the album, For Home, at https://www.endurestudios.com/forhome

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

First, don’t wait on opportunities — create them. When I started writing songs it was all about trying to get a publishing deal so someone else would give me the opportunity to do it professionally. My career started to move when I stopped waiting and started building my own production company, tiny piece by piece, without a label or publishing deal.

Second, read Extreme Ownership by Jocko Willink, and apply that principle of self-ownership without any excuses to every aspect of your career pursuits. The entertainment industry is a roller coaster that makes it so easy to fall into an excuse-based, victim mentality, rather than taking whatever situation we’ve got, and working to make it better.

Third, don’t get food poisoning in India on Thanksgiving Day. Enough said.

Fourth, the skill sets you to build now will pay off 5–10 years later, so be patient, set a course, and go without judging the effectiveness of all your efforts immediately. Surgeons spend a decade after college in training, and it wouldn’t make any sense for them to despair because they hadn’t performed brain surgery after their first few years of training. Trust the process.

Lastly, I wish someone made the distinction between pursuing excellent achievements and excellent culture. I’ve found that at the end of the day, everything we do is connected, and if we want to build something great in and through our lives, it’s far more important that we build a culture of excellence than chase individual excellent results. I’ve found that everything I do flows from the culture I’ve set inside myself, and in the relationships around me — and if it is excellent, the results are excellent, and if it’s not, every part of me and my circle suffers. In my work with music, my journey as a Krav Maga instructor, and my international work, it was the culture of people all pushing themselves that made the results come naturally.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It’s been an interesting time this past year and a half, and one thing I’ve noticed more than any other time I’ve seen in my life is the proliferation of the idea that the problem with the world is everybody else. It’s their fault.

While it’s good to observe the problems that exist all over the place and to stand for something better, I don’t think the method of seeking a better future by criticizing others is very practical or effective.

The movement I would start would be a “Build It” movement to construct rather than tear down. If I see a problem in the music industry, let me be a part of building a better system, rather than only complaining about it. If there’s an issue in my neighborhood, let me start by doing something in the opposite direction of the problem. It’s a long road, it’s a much harder road, and it takes thousands of tiny steps, but it’s one that can actually create a future rather than just hope for one. This is certainly not a new idea, but often the best ideas are ones of ancient wisdom re-packaged to fit the needs of the present.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I’ve read about Richard Branson’s process of starting Virgin Records and working directly with often overlooked artists through a residential studio set up at the beginning. Seeing him as a lover of music, a pioneer of entrepreneurial ideas, and a creative problem solver, I would love to grab a meal with him and talk about ideas to bring mobile recording studio setups and a voice to artists all over the world in some of the least expected and destabilized places.

What do you say, Richard? Want to grab some breakfast?

