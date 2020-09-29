Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Jay A Schwartz: 4 Tips for getting your single life off to a good start.

There are 4 steps toward well-being, for picking yourself up and jump starting your single life after divorce.

There are 4 steps toward well-being, for picking yourself up and jump starting your single life after divorce. Each of these tips are actually helpful lights along the path to guide you on your journey to a new, meaningful, and fulfilling single life.

Recovering from a divorce is a challenging undertaking. Not only do you have to think about the things that come with the legal process, you also have to try to rebuild your life. There are several things that you can do that might prepare you for moving on.

One thing that you can’t do is remain in the same rut you were in at the end of the marriage. You need to make some positive changes in yourself so that you can find your new happiness. Consider these options to help you along:

Go see a trusted friend
Now that you’re single, it’s time to travel. Make plans to go see someone who doesn’t live in your area so you can turn the visit into a vacation. Don’t let the fact that you have children affect your decision to go. Take them with you. You’d be surprised at how much this can help to take the pressure from the divorce off of everyone.

Friends will help you get through the pressure.

Love yourself completely. Almost everyone has a body part that they don’t like. Learn to love your entire body. This helps you to exude confidence, which can help you in the future. You can’t limit yourself only to your body. Also think about your traits and behaviors. Now is the time that you can improve yourself and become the person you want. You could even go back to school or go through training for a new job.

Exude confidence.

Get your finances in order Your financial future is important because it can dictate some of what you can and can’t do. Try to get it in order now that you don’t have to consult another adult about your decisions. Look at your bills and income and determine what type of budget you can set. Try to shore up your savings if it isn’t where it needs to be.

Determine what budget type to set.

Spend time with your children. If you have children, they will split their time between you and your ex. The time you have them with you is when you should try to build memories with them. This is a chance to focus on quality time instead of the quantity.

You still have to get your divorce settlement and parenting plan set. These should help you and your children to thrive in the period after the split. Your goal for the divorce should be to set yourself up for a successful single life.

Building Memories.

For more information please check out my Blog.

Jay A. Schwartz Partner.

Jay A Schwartz, Owner at Schwartz Law Firm, P.C.

Jay Schwartz is the owner of Schwartz Law Firm PC, Michigan. After graduating in 1988 from Michigan University with a BA in Political Science, Schwartz later graduated Wayne State University of Law with a JD degree. A member of the prestigious "Michigan State Bar Association"  & "Oakland County Bar Association, Jay Schwartz also functions as an advocate as part of the Million Dollar Advocate Forum.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

