Jaxie Alt Of Stryve Foods: “You learn more by listening than talking”

One of my bosses told me, “You learn more by listening than talking.” I think those are really powerful words. A lot of times we hear things, but there is a difference between hearing and listening — hearing is passive, listening is an active choice.

Jaxie Alt is the co-CEO and Chief Marketing Officer of Plano, Texas-based Stryve Foods, an emerging healthy snacking brand disrupting traditional snacking categories and a dominant leader in the air-dried meat snack category. With her extensive food, beverage, and CPG marketing expertise, Jaxie has helped double Stryve’s annual revenue and establish the brand as the top-selling air-dried meat brand in the US. Prior to Stryve, Jaxie spent the majority of her career at Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, where she led carbonated soft drink marketing with brands that did over 10 billion dollars in retail sales annually.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’ve always loved marketing and advertising and knew I wanted a career in the field. I find consumer insights, product development and brand building really fascinating and fun. I spent 17 years at Dr Pepper Snapple Group growing and building many brands, but 3 years ago made the move to Stryve. At Stryve I had an opportunity to do several things I had not in my career — build a brand from scratch, develop the ecommerce strategy, and focus exclusively on healthy products which really inspired me.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

We are bringing air dried meat to the US as a healthy snack and disrupting the almost $5B meat snack category in the US. Air dried meat is really THE meat snack in the rest of the world, but it can’t be imported into the US and there has never been a facility in the US that could do it at scale — but we built one. We built the largest and first USDA full grant certified air-dried meat facility in the US. Air dried meat — also called biltong or carne seca, is like beef jerky but healthier — on average 50% more protein, no sugar and nothing artificial.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Early in my career I was afraid to speak up when I didn’t understand something or a word or acronym was used that I didn’t know — I thought it made me look like I didn’t belong in the meeting or on that particular team. It’s funny now — not funny “ha ha” — but funny to look back because I was so wrong. I’ve learned both humility (being willing to say I don’t know something) and asking for help are two things that can really increase your ability to build connections to people, build your knowledge and help you learn about how to be a great coach to others.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I’ve been really lucky to have several great mentors during my career. One that is a huge standout for me is Jim Trebilcock who was the Chief Marketing Officer for Dr Pepper Snapple Group most of my career there. When I had my first child I was a Brand Manager and Jim promoted me during my maternity leave to Director of our biggest brand, Dr Pepper. He said he knew I might need to change some things and work differently now that I was a mom, but he didn’t want to lose talented women on his team because they were afraid, they couldn’t make motherhood and a career work. His belief in me gave me such confidence as I stepped back into work after becoming a mom that I could do it. I will never forget the huge impact that had on me, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without his belief in me and giving me some grace and flexibility when I needed it.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I think in terms of industries and products if you are solving a real customer problem then things need to be disrupted. Simple examples like suitcases with wheels to groundbreaking examples like Uber truly made consumers lives better. Just launching a “me too” version that steals share from something existing doesn’t really move the universe forward or help your retail partners who are looking for innovation that is incremental not cannibalistic to their business.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

My Dad told me early in my career, “Do what you love, and you will make money. Don’t do something for money and try to love it”. He was so right. If you can build your career around something you have passion for, it’s really easy to be excited to go to work in the morning and your energy for what you are doing will be infectious to those around you. One of my bosses told me, “You learn more by listening than talking.” I think those are really powerful words. A lot of times we hear things, but there is a difference between hearing and listening — hearing is passive, listening is an active choice. “You can have work life balance — you just can’t have it every day”. Great advice from a female colleague of mine trying to balance work, motherhood, friendship, and marriage. This really helped me understand you don’t have balance EVERY DAY, but you can have it overall if you set boundaries and work in a flexible manner. Sometimes you have to leave early, but that means you have to work at night or the weekend.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We’re excited for Stryve Foods to begin a new chapter as a public company as we recently closed a business combination with Andina Acquisition Corp. III. We have so much growth ahead in the meat snacks category, but we think of ourselves as a healthy snacking and healthy food platform. We’re looking into new categories that are in need of health and wellness disruption, where our amazing team can use our strategy of product differentiation, vertical integration, and omnichannel distribution to shake up big categories.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

A few years ago, I was introduced to Organizational Change and Executive Leadership Coaching expert Nathan Rosenberg. He asked me one simple question, “What do you stand for?” Sounds easy, but it will shake you to your core. Once you can answer that question everything in life takes on more meaning — work, family, your impact on the world. It really caused me to reflect and when I got to my answer, I began leading a more purpose driven life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“There are no short cuts to anywhere worth going”. I’ve been lucky in my life and been given many opportunities, but I also worked really, really hard. Talent and smarts can get you far in life, but if you don’t have drive and the willingness to do what it takes to be great, you won’t be.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A kindness movement. Our world needs more kindness.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can stay updated on all things Stryve Foods on our website, LinkedIn along with our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!