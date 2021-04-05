Jax Fanucci’s Breathtaking Journey to Finding Her True Calling

Jax Fanucci’s journey in life is a typical example of “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” For 15 years, Jax suffered from severe anorexia nervosa, which dealt a devastating loss to her family. In fact, she was once told by doctors that she wouldn’t live until the end of the year.

Today, with her mother, brother, and sister, she runs UAEs largest kids lifestyle program. Not just that, by documenting her anorexia recovery on YouTube, she has inspired countless people in anorexia recovery. Jax’s story is indeed a pointer that no matter what you go through in life, having the belief in yourself is all that matters.

Growing up, Jax went through “hell” literally. She was bullied in high school, lost two of her uncles to suicide, and her parents went through a messy public divorce. Her form of escapism became exercise and severe restriction, which led to her 15-year struggle with anorexia.

Currently 28 years old, she has found success in documenting her anorexia recovery journey. Although anorexia took the better part of her 15 years, Jax has turned her years of adversity into a great source of motivation. Her journey is not just a motivation to herself; her audience also drives a great deal of inspiration from her doggedness and resolve to impact life.

Jax became inspired to venture into entrepreneurship because she understood that she has got a lot to offer. With the understanding that she would never amount to anything if she remains afraid to commit fully to her future advancement, she decided to take the bull by the horn.

Running the largest kids program in the UAE, even as an immigrant, takes lots of discipline, resolve, grit, persistence, and most importantly, the desire to succeed. Also, documenting and sharing her anorexia recovery on Youtube exposes her vulnerabilities, but she doesn’t see them as vulnerabilities. Rather, she has transformed those vulnerabilities into assets by using the opportunity to shoot a video series exploring Dubai and encouraging her audience to take charge of their lives and step out of their comfort zone.

She shows her audience that adversity is never absolute, and failure can lead us to great accomplishments. Jax showed that failures and tough situations only bring out the best in us. Every day, she reminds her audience that nothing is impossible to the mind that has decided to be great.

The life of uncertainty inspired Jax to start entrepreneurship. If she had remained in that wheelchair, timid and docile, there is the only outcome that awaits her. She had no idea what lay ahead of her by taking risks and diving into the unknown. Jax believes that the journey of entrepreneurship is filled with uncertainty, and only those who are not scared to take risks will excel in it.

Many people doubted her when she started out, but the result is there for all to see. She believes that the best way to overcome any obstacle is to have pride in one’s strength and sense of self-confidence. Jax hopes to leave a legacy that will be worth the history book one day.

Jax has one major piece of advice for anyone starting out: A failure or setback means something bigger and better is waiting for you. Life doesn’t work against you; it works for you.