Javier Solis #Mexico

The irony of slave and master is how one is aligned with the other. In having a slave means that the master is in a state of enslavement. No one could possibly be free, while enslaving another; at least, not emotionally. Master and slave. What an intriguing dichotomy!

Now, of course slavery is not always physical. A person can be enslaved to an addiction, a toxic person, or behaviors. Just remember that anything, or anyone, who enslaved you to them is not a manifestation of love. On the contrary, there are a product of power and control. That’s what it’s all about. Love, and true virtues, never try to enslave a person. On the contrary, they provide free reign, and free will. Yet, such areas never serves as as component of enslavement. That’s real!

No se que tienen tus ojos, I don’t know what your eyes have No se que tiene tu boca, I don’t know what your mouth has Que domina mis antojos, Who dominates my cravings?

One of the most telling attributes of love is how it can impact our very psyche, even when we are not around. The object of love’s affection has a way of lingering, when a person is not there. When may think about them, dream about out them, and fantasize about their existence, within our lives. Of course, we must be very careful. For, there is a thin line between love and obsession. Obsession, of course, is more aligned with the feeling of wanting to own someone. That, of course, is more aligned with the master/slave dynamic! So, let’s permit ourselves to move back into the arena of love!

In the song, “Esclavo Y Amo,” we examine the professing of a man’s love to a woman. Not only is it a pleasure, but it also examines one’s awakening into the visual painting of a woman. He sees her and envisions her, through the Universal world. She is more than an object of feminine charm. He dreams of her. There is a mystique about her general presence. When listening to the song, a person cannot help, but to ask, why? What is it about this woman, which makes him love her?

No se como fui a quererte, I don’t know I went to love you Ni como te fui adorando, Nor, how I was worshipping you

Throughout the song, the protagonist goes through the

Javier Solis