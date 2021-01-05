Javid Niazi-Hoffmann shares 5 insights to help aspiring coaches build successful businesses

Business coaching is increasingly on the rise as it helps people achieve the economic, personal, and professional freedom they desire to live more fulfilling lives. With shifts in the times and how we approach success, people are going into entrepreneurship more than ever. This change in thinking is an increasing demand for expert business coaches who can help their clients achieve their goals. Business coach and mentor for success Javid Niazi-Hoffmann has created one of the most notable coaching programs in the world based on his own experiences.

A​fter working as a consultant for several DAX-listed companies, Javid realized he wanted more control over his life and dreams. “I was working all the time,” states Javid. “I wanted the flexibility to have a career and enjoy my passions and family.” With this realization, Javid went into coaching, proving that with the right elements of scale, everyone can have it all. He shares five insights to help aspiring coaches create their own ventures.

Share Real-life Advice

“​Don’t get lost in the clouds,” states Javid. “No one lives there.” Javid maintains a focus on working through what people are actually going through and forging success that way. Javid explains, “we are all living real lives with typical demands. It’s about looking at our circumstances through a new lens. People learn from people.”

Be Authentic

J​avid feels the primary driver of his business is his authenticity. “I am genuine with my clients and following. They know the real Javid,” he explains. “People can sniff out a fraud from a mile away, so fake it till you make it doesn’t work in this business. Always be yourself and tell the truth.”

Be Relatable

J​avid maintains that if people feel they can relate to you, they will stick with you. “Being relatable is all about building trust,” says Javid. “If your clients find you approachable and can empathize with you, they will be comfortable taking your guidance. Only when you can make your prospects feel like you really understand their problems, fears and desires you will succeed in building the necessary connection and trust that are absolutely essential for successful customer acquisition.”

Consistently Engage with your audience

Whether it’s social media, conferences, seminars, etc., Javid believes engagement is key. “Coaching is a two-way street,” explains Javid. “You can’t only talk to your audience. You have to engage, talk with them, and talk things through. Make sure your followers feel seen and heard.”

Don’t Sugarcoat Things

“​Be honest about challenges upfront,” says Javid. “Going into business for yourself takes a lot of guts and requires some hard sacrifices. Don’t sugarcoat this for your following just to appease everyone. Those are the little white lies that not only break their trust but can break your business.”

J​avid’s insights come from effective action, something he wants all aspiring business coaches to understand. “Your clients want to make things happen. Show them you’re the right person for this job. Show your empathetic as well as authentic side. Solve a burning problem for your target group and inspire them with great customer service. Then nothing will stand in the way of your success as a coach and expert.”