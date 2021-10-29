Javacia Harris Bowser Of See Jane Write: “Persistence ”

Persistence — “Nevertheless, she persisted” is my cancer-fighting mantra. To me “beating cancer” isn’t about not dying. Beating cancer means living your life as well as you can with whatever time you have left. Even while I was going through treatment I continued writing and walking for exercise because I refused to let cancer take those things away from me. Find a way to continue doing at least one of the things you love in spite of cancer.

Cancer is a horrible and terrifying disease. Yet millions of people have beaten the odds and beat cancer. Authority Magazine started a new series called “I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It”. In this interview series, we are talking to cancer survivors to share their stories, in order to offer hope and provide strength to people who are being impacted by cancer today. As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Javacia Harris Bowser.

Javacia Harris Bowser is an award-winning freelance journalist and the founder of See Jane Write, a website, coaching service, and community for women who write. Her forthcoming essay collection Find Your Way Back: How to Write Your Way Through Anything chronicles how she has used writing to cope with cancer and everything else life has thrown her way.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! We really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly share your story. Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your childhood backstory?

I was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama. I’ve lived in cities all over the country, but I returned to my hometown in 2009. I am a proud Southern girl.

My mom says I’ve been writing since I could sit up straight. I’ve always used writing to make sense of the world, to figure out who I am and what I think.

When I was 15, I decided I wanted to be a journalist. I loved reading magazines, but I never saw girls who looked like me. So, I wanted to work for the media so I could help change that. I went on to get two degrees in journalism and I worked as a staff reporter for a weekly news magazine in Louisville, Kentucky.

But I also always wanted to teach. So ,I left the newsroom for the classroom and taught English for 10 years. Though I loved working with students, writing is my first love. In 2019, I quit teaching so I could write full-time on my own terms.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite quotes is “Do one thing every day that scares you.” It’s usually attributed to Eleanor Roosevelt. And this quote has pushed me to take chances on myself and on my dreams. In 2019, for example, when I left my job as an English teacher to be a full-time freelance writer and to work on expanding See Jane Write I was taking a huge risk. But it was worth it.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

I was diagnosed with breast cancer on January 24, 2020. I hadn’t found a lump in my breast because I wasn’t looking for one. I was only thirty-eight and, in my mind, breast cancer wasn’t something I needed to worry about until I turned forty. The mammogram I got earlier that month was meant to just be a baseline, something I did because my doctor thought I should. But that mammogram led to another one, which led to an ultrasound, which led to a biopsy, which led to a doctor telling me that I had cancer.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

Honestly, when I was first diagnosed, I wasn’t scared. I was just angry. I was mad that cancer was interrupting my life. During active treatment, I wasn’t afraid because I was so focused on just getting through chemo and radiation. The fear didn’t come until many months later. Once treatment was done, I became consumed with the fear that the cancer would return. Honestly, this is something I continue to struggle with.

The fear isn’t a fear of death itself. My fear is that cancer will make life not worth living. But a friend of mine helped me realize that cancer will only do that if I let it.

How did you react in the short term?

When I was first diagnosed, I tried to just throw myself into my work and not think about what was happening to me, but that didn’t last long.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

Once I started chemotherapy, I had to truly face my diagnosis. Being a workaholic was no longer an option because my energy levels were so low. I knew I had to find a way to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. I prayed and read scripture often. I journaled a lot. Specifically, I did a lot of scripting — that’s a type of journaling where you write about your desired future as if it already exists. Doing that gave me a sense of hope. I also wrote blog posts and essays for my own website and some digital publications. Sharing my story was empowering. I felt as if I was taking my power back from cancer. I also walked for exercise for at least 30 minutes every single day. This was like moving meditation for me and helped me feel more like myself.

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

My husband was absolutely amazing. He was the best caregiver I could have asked for.

My cousin Tasha (who’s more like a sister) was also great. She sent me funny videos every single day to help keep my spirits up and we would often text each other while I was sitting in the chemo chair. Most of all, she never treated me like a sick person.

In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say?

My answer to that depends on my mood, honestly. Some days I feel like cancer is there laughing at me and taunting me. But other days I feel that cancer is reminding me to give myself a break and to not tether my worth to productivity. The year I was going through treatment I was forced to rest and to work less and yet I made more money than I had in previous years. Cancer forced me to find ways to work smarter, not harder.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? How has cancer shaped your worldview? What has it taught you that you might never have considered before? Can you please explain with a story or example?

Cancer taught me that I’m stronger than I thought I was. Before my diagnosis, I would say “At least it’s not cancer” ALL THE TIME. And not in a flippant way. I truly thought that cancer was the one thing I could never handle. So, when something bad did happen to me — even when I was diagnosed with lupus in 2008 — I would tell myself to not freak out because it wasn’t cancer. Then on January 24, 2020, it was cancer. But I handled that, too!

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

I’ve been doing all I can to help other breast cancer survivors and thrivers — whether that’s sharing my story, answering questions about surgery and treatment, or doing advocacy work with organizations like Tigerlily Foundation.

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

The biggest misconception is that after you complete active treatment, you’re “done with cancer.” Even if your doctor declares that there’s no evidence of disease you still don’t feel “cancer free.” Cancer still sits on your shoulder whispering in your ear that it could return at any moment and interrupt your life and turn your world upside down again. But instead of letting this get me down, I use it as motivation to live life to the fullest while I still can.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer? What are your “5 Things You Need To Beat Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

Five things you need to beat cancer include a playlist, your people, a sense of purpose, prayer, and persistence.

Playlist

Shortly after my diagnosis I made a playlist because every battle needs a fight song. Destiny Child’s “Survivor” was at the top of my list. I would listen to these songs as I went on my daily walks.

2. People

You need your people. As I mentioned, my husband and cousin Tasha were incredible. Because of the pandemic, I couldn’t hang out with friends or family while I was going through treatment, but the women of the See Jane Write community made sure I never felt alone by sending me gifts, inspirational messages and more.

3. Purpose

Cancer is stupid (that’s even the title of my cancer playlist). In most cases it’s nearly impossible to figure out why cancer decided to attack your body. So it’s important to try to find some sense of purpose in it all. For me, that meant sharing my story to encourage other women.

4. Prayer

When going through cancer treatment it’s important to prioritize your own well-being while also finding a way to focus on something bigger than yourself. For me it was my faith. I wrote in my prayer journal daily. I read scripture daily and scribbled my favorite bible verses on pink index cards and carried them with me to every treatment.

5. Persistence

“Nevertheless, she persisted” is my cancer-fighting mantra. To me “beating cancer” isn’t about not dying. Beating cancer means living your life as well as you can with whatever time you have left. Even while I was going through treatment I continued writing and walking for exercise because I refused to let cancer take those things away from me. Find a way to continue doing at least one of the things you love in spite of cancer.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

I believe that focusing on helping women — economically, politically, and socially — brings the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people. Research shows that when women move forward, their communities move forward with them.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a private brunch with Elaine Welteroth. Even though she’s much younger than I am, I look up to her for so many reasons. Her career shows how you can start in magazine journalism and then go anywhere you want by building your brand, believing in yourself, and staying true to yourself.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me online at seejanewrite.net and javacia.com and on Instagram @seejavaciawrite.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!