Jason Ye: “Nothing is ever easy”

Jason Ye is the Partner at OrtoliRosenstadt LLP and also the firm’s Asia Practice Co-Chair.

Jason concentrates his practice on cross-border corporate and capital market transactions and has represented many domestic and international companies, investment banks and institutional investors on transactions including initial and secondary public offerings, alternative public offerings, and private placements.

Widely recognized as one of the most active attorneys in the space, Jason also regularly represents public companies, particularly those based in Asia, regarding their NYSE or Nasdaq initial listing and post-listing compliance. Jason also advises public companies on general corporate governance and federal filing requirements under the Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including registration statements on Form S-1 or F-1, current reports on Form 8-K or 6-K, annual reports on Form 10-K or 20-F, quarterly reports on 10-Q, and Section 13, 14 and 16 filings.

Prior to joining the OrtoliRosenstadt LLP, Jason was an associate with two firms with nationally recognized securities practice. While in law school, Jason interned for the Honorable Joseph A. Dickson, United States Magistrate Judge for the District of New Jersey in Newark. He also spent time at the Major Economics Crime Bureau of the New York County District Attorney’s Office and Consumer Affairs Counseling section of the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General. Selected to represent Rutgers School of Law to compete in the International Chamber of Commerce Mediation Competition in Paris, Jason also served as the Symposium Editor of the Rutgers Race and Law Review and the President of the Asian Pacific American Law Student Association.

Clientele and markets served: China, Asia, small to medium cap companies, startups, public companies, investment banks.

Jason was selected to the 2020 New York Metro Corporate and Securities Law “Super Lawyer” Rising Stars list. Jason currently sits on the Alumni Steering Committee of the Rutgers Center for Corporate Law and Governance. An expert on China-related capital market matters, Jason has been invited to many speaking engagements globally and quoted on numerous occasions by major media outlets in the U.S. and China. Jason is a native speaker of Mandarin Chinese and Shanghainese dialect and has vast experience in working with many Chinese public companies.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in Law?

I am currently a Partner at Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP and also the firm’s Asia Practice Co-Chair. We are an international full-service boutique law firm based in Manhattan that services clients globally.

I was born and raised in Shanghai, China, and immigrated to the U.S. when I was twelve. The experience of living and growing up on two sides of the world with entirely different languages, cultures, and values has inspired me to serve as a bridge between the two countries. When I studied at NYU for my undergraduate, most of my friends chose the finance path. They chose this because that’s where most of the money is,and NYU is considered a “target school” by many of the firms on Wall Street. However, I wanted to do something different but at the same time still leverage my language skills, so I chose law. I remember that I was probably one of the very few graduates with a Chinese background that went into law in that class. I then obtained my JD degree from Rutgers University with the aspiration of becoming a transactional lawyer. When I graduated in 2014, it was by far the most challenging year in terms of job placement because of the lasting effects of the Great Recession from the 2008 mortgage crisis. I was extremely fortunate to land my first legal job at a law firm with an established capital market practice, and luck had it that they worked with quite a few public companies out of China.

Fast forward to 2016; I started noticing a growing demand for Asia-based companies, particularly China, who wanted to get listed here in the U.S., including some small to medium-sized companies. However, these companies either cannot afford the legal bills that large international firms charge or cannot directly communicate with the western lawyers at smaller firms due to the language barrier. So there was a market need for boutique firms with bilingual lawyers who can closely work with these companies and advocate for them in front of the U.S. regulators. Given full support from my current firm, I started building a team with my partner that was tailor-made for these companies. I was only two years out of law school at the time. Over the last few years, I have helped almost twenty companies from China achieve their NYSE or Nasdaq IPO and listings, either representing the issuer or the underwriter side. At the moment, we are as active as anyone in the space. The outside world is also starting to recognize the name and brand of our firm. I myself have been quoted a few times by major global media outlets such as Reuters, U.S. News, and Sina Finance.

Going back to what I wanted to achieve in my earlier life, this is dream coming true for me. It is exactly what I have always wanted to do. Of course, there are many ups and downs along the way, and I find myself constantly in problem-solving mode, but that’s what makes this job so fun and rewarding.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your law career?

Wining and dining is a big part of the business culture in Asia. While professional relationships are built through day-to-day work and communication, Asian clients like to establish a closer personal relationship and a sense of camaraderie with their business partners before they start working with you. When I go to Asia to visit the clients, you can expect that a big dinner will be waiting for you at night because they want you to feel welcomed. The funniest story that happened during one of these business dinners was when one of our clients served us a local traditional dish called “stinky tofu.” This is fermented tofu that gets either steamed or fried. It is considered a local delicacy but has a powerful odor that will also leave a bad taste in your mouth for a long time. Just imagine this as a piece of aged blue cheese on steroids. Growing up in China, I was familiar with the dish, but it was very foreign to my partner. Culturally speaking, the hosts want their guests to try these unique local dishes as a gesture of gratitude, so they asked my partner to try it. My partner, also wanting to pay back the respect to the local culture and generosity of the host, ate a piece of the stinky tofu. Let’s just say that he didn’t enjoy it as much as the fried rice and had to wash it down with the bottle of Jack Daniels next to him. On the one hand, it was very entertaining to see my partner’s facial expression from tasting the stinky tofu. On the other hand, it makes you fully appreciate the work we do since we have to be culturally sensitive and respectful of each other. It reminds me that part of my job description, in addition to being a counsel to these companies, is to bridge these cultural gaps so that everyone’s interests can be aligned, clashing Western and Asian cultures can come together, and ultimately, these deals can be closed.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I genuinely enjoy working with all of my clients and transactions that are we are involved with. We are industry-agnostic, so we learn about different businesses and industries each time we take on a new engagement. Every management team that we work with has something I can learn from them, not only as a professional but also as a person. Things can get rocky at times. I can’t remember a deal we were involved with where it didn’t have its twists and turns, but we are able to find a solution to these problems every time. I find the experience very satisfying and exciting.

What are some of the most interesting cases you have been involved in? Without sharing anything confidential can you share any stories?

There are many war stories to share, but there was one that I think will stick with me for the rest of my life. It was the first IPO and Nasdaq listing I had ever worked on as the lead attorney. I was only two years out of law school when the client decided to engage me as their lead U.S. counsel. Looking back, it was a daunting task because, frankly, I was really inexperienced. There I was, a fresh 27-year-old attorney, and I had to lead a company from overseas to achieve their Nasdaq public listing. At the time, I saw that both as a challenge and an opportunity. I spent many all-nighters at the office trying to figure my way out of the different regulatory landmines. In front of the clients and other involved parties, I had to act cool and calm. Credits to my colleagues at my firm, I received a lot of support from them to make this deal happen. The company was finally listed in September 2017, and I was only 28 and three years out of law school. Typically deals like this are led by much older and more experienced attorneys than I was at the time. Though I could be wrong, I would like to think that I hold the record for being the youngest attorney to ever lead a company to a successful IPO and public listing in the history of Wall Street. Even today, I remain close friends with the CEO of the company. Once, I asked him why he rolled the dice on me as their choice of counsel at the time.He responded that because I shared the same business mindset with him,he knew that I would do everything I can to pull it off for him and his company.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

I am a huge fan of Kobe Bryant. It was really tragic to see what happened to him and his family. Kobe’s work ethic was second to none. The Mamba Mentality is bigger than basketball, and it is a way of life. I admire that and have used him as one of my inspirations to keep pushing myself harder and harder. If there is one thing that stuck with me over the years, it is his infamous “4 am rule.” I don’t wake up at 4 am like he does to get 4 hours of practice in before 8 am. However, I have certainly seen many cities at 4 am when I had to stay up late to meet the needs of our clients located in different time zones. I know that I can’t choose to be the smartest or most talented lawyer, but I certainly can strive to be the hardest working lawyer.

What advice would you give to a young person considering a career in law?

Like any other industry, if you want to succeed, don’t treat it just as a job, but as a career. The most significant difference between a job and a career is that you think long-term. That means you need to be 100% committed and prepared for the long haul. Of course, there will be compromises and sacrifices to make at times. There will be long hours and hard work, with pressure from your superiors or clients. There will even be failures, but you need to have faith and believe in yourself at the end of the day.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

When I was a law student, I was selected to represent Rutgers to compete in the annual mediation competition organized by the International Chamber of Commerce. The contest runs in Paris, so I was very fortunate to visit the beautiful city of Paris and compete with the best talent around the world. I consider that experience the highlight of my law school time. Since my graduation, I have always supported the program by sponsoring the team to compete. I want to give the law students the same opportunity that I had and allow them to see the outside world. Through these types of opportunities, students will be able to meet other students with different cultural values and develop friendships and networks that could be valuable for a lifetime.

If you had the ability to make three reforms in our judicial/legal system, which three would you start with? Why?

Look, there is no such thing as the perfect system. When you are dealing with hundreds of millions of people, there will be times when certain groups of people will get the shorter end of the stick. I think our legislators work very hard every day to represent the interest of their constituents. Those who work in the judicial branch are also doing their best to adapt to the ever-changing world so that their interpretations of the laws align with public interest.

I know this is not an easy job. What drives you?

It is the people whom I am surrounded with that get me up every day. Day in and day out, the long hours and stress could wear you out pretty fast. And no doubt, there are days that I just want to slack off. But then I look at the clients I work with and how hard they work, and the thought isn’t there anymore. Most of my clients are Asia-based, so they need to deal with the 12-hour time difference as we do. For them, it is pretty much a 24-hour job because, during the day at their local time, they need to run their operation. Then at night, when all of their employees can go home, the senior management team needs to work with service providers like us on the other side of the world, catering to our business hours. Some of them do not speak English or have never even set foot in America. Still, they all have this dream of taking their company public here in the biggest capital market in the world. You have to respect, admire, and appreciate their courage and determination when they trust you with the life of their company, despite the language, culture and regulatory barriers. Because of the trust they place in you, you want to return that trust and hold their hand until they make it to the finish line. Along the way, you will develop lifetime, battle-proven relationships, and that in itself is a pool of wealth that will stay with you for a long time.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

Nothing is ever easy. Nothing can be taken for granted these days, especially in today’s world, where everything must be accomplished collaboratively. Everyone is dependent upon others’ work to put the whole puzzle together. However, often things don’t go the way you have them on the drawing board, for whatever reason. In our world, there is no such thing as an “easy deal;” every one of them has its own hair. You just need to find a way to pull it out.

Law schools don’t teach you to be a good lawyer. You go to law school to learn the black letter laws and the legal cases behind them, but you don’t learn the application of laws. As a deal attorney, you study and decipher the rules. What makes a great lawyer is the ability to develop creative solutions for your clients based on the legal frame you are given.

Stay humble and calm. There will always be ups and downs. On those days where you are seen as a hero for saving the day or taking the deal over the finish line, you’ll want to be in the background and give credit to others. You have to remember that it’s always a team effort. On those days where things start to get out of control, as a lawyer, you have to step up and be that anchor for everyone else and help your clients navigate through the difficulties.

Be firm on the principles you believe in. You are not supposed to be a yes-man to all of your clients’ requests. There will be times you disagree with your client’s interpretation of the laws. However, you have to remember that there is a reason that they hired you as their lawyer, so you need to be firm on what you believe in and do what you think is right.

Running a law practice is just like running any other business. On any given day, besides the legal documents that I need to work on, the business aspect of the practice takes up a big chunk of my time. Whether that’s marketing, client interaction, administrative tasks, or staff and deal management, you are a businessman more than a lawyer.

I would love to meet Jeremy Lin. We are both Asian-Americans and work in industries where Asian-Americans are very much under-represented and sometimes even overlooked. How he broke the glass ceiling for Asian-American basketball players was extremely impressive. As an undrafted free agent out of the Ivy League and someone who has had a tremendous impact on the NBA and international basketball, Jeremy is a role model for many Asian-Americans. He showed the younger generation what you could achieve with pure will and persistence. I also have a lot of respect for the fact that he turned down big-dollar figures this year to pursue his dream of staying in the NBA. By choosing to play in the G-League, he will receive a fraction of the money he would have made if he had played elsewhere internationally. He showed people who look up to him that it’s not always about the money. You need to follow your heart and put in the work to achieve your dreams.