The first thing I would recommend is to pick an area of concentration. Focus on a specific part of real estate — don’t try to be a generalist. The more niche that market is, the easier it will be to succeed. We chose the land sector of real estate because it wasn’t as competitive, and it allowed us to achieve a fair amount of success relatively quickly. Pick a blue ocean, not a red one.

As a part of my series about the ‘Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Real Estate Industry’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jason Walter.

Jason Walter is CEO of National Land, parent company of National Land Realty, which he also founded and now has more than 75 offices in 39 states.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I was in the development side of real estate before I got into the land brokerage side. In 2006, I saw a void in the market for land brokers as there weren’t very many of them. I saw that there was a need for a company that focused on helping buyers and sellers with land. I knew that we could provide a solution for a lot of people.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away from that story?

I met with a landowner down in Florida back in 2006. We had an address to the house on a 100 acre property. We drove past the property, up and down, a couple of times. It brought us to a major highway. We couldn’t even see an entrance anywhere. Finally, we saw a cable that was used to close off somewhat of a driveway, and we pulled up there. We called the man’s name and didn’t see or hear a thing, so we left. There wasn’t anything there. All of the sudden we heard rumbling, and this guy came out of a pile of garbage, more or less.

He had a little shed back there and was pretty much a hermit. He was about 80 years old and he lived on this property that he had gotten from the railroad company because they didn’t have money to pay him for his work. The property back then was worth about 8 million dollars.

The man ended up being a chemical engineer from the University of Maryland. I learned right then and there that you should never judge a book by its cover, and you do not know what you are going to come across when it comes to landowners.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

There are two things: “where your focus goes, your energy flows,” and the Bible in Philippians 4:13 says, “I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.” That has always been a life verse for me.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We’re working on what we call an “approved vendor” section of our website. The intent is to provide solutions for land owners at every stage of the process.

If they’re buying land, who is the best land attorney in their state, in their county? Who’s the best surveyor? Then after they buy the land, there are thousands of vendors. Who’s the best road-builder? If they’ve got a pond on their property, what is the best pond management company? We could go on and on, and we’re going through and curating vendors that we have vetted and used in the past or might use to make recommendations. We want to be THE resource for buyers and sellers of land.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I know it’s cliche, but it’s our people. We have great leadership in the company. We have great agents and brokers. And we have a great, team-oriented culture. And we didn’t just get lucky — we put a lot of effort in those qualities. We do a lot of training, and are constantly trying to improve our services and processes. There’s an acronym said by Tony Robbins that I’ve always loved called, C.A.N.I. — Constant and Never-ending Improvement. We try to live by that.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There was a gentleman named Dan Bruce who helped me get into the land brokerage industry. He was a business mentor. And there was another man named Damian Winterburn, and he helped me along in the early days, as well.

All of my current and past business partners have added immense value along the way.

They provided me with skills, attitude, moral support, vision. People are not born with vision. It’s a mistake to think people are born visionary or not. You get a vision based on past experiences. All of these people brought integral experiences that gave me vision.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

I think there is still massive room for growth and maturity in our industry. The landscape is fragmented with thousands of mom-and-pop businesses across the country, so there is a lot of opportunity to consolidate, and to create a very valuable team that can provide innovative solutions to land buyers and sellers.

I love the diversity of land that we handle — hunting land, commercial land, farm land. We could be dealing with a tract of land that Walmart’s going to buy, or we could be dealing with a tract of land that a hunting club is going to buy. We cover all types of land, and that’s exciting to me.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

It would be better if we had a stronger voice. The 1031 exchange, and the raising of capital gains would be two particular examples wherein we need more lobbying.

I would also like to see a higher level of qualifications to become a real estate agent and broker. Agents and brokers are dealing with an asset that is likely the most valuable asset a person will ever own. You can essentially become licensed to do that in a two-week course and a test, so we get some people who probably shouldn’t be representing such an important transaction. I think higher qualifications would make the industry a little more professional.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

I can’t emphasize enough the importance of helping others succeed through training. If you do that, they will appreciate it and they will succeed. It comes full circle and builds the work culture.

We have a two-day training period for everyone who joins the company, and then we have ongoing training. We also offer training multiple times per month. There is continuous training in our company.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non-intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

The first thing I would recommend is to pick an area of concentration. Focus on a specific part of real estate — don’t try to be a generalist. The more niche that market is, the easier it will be to succeed. We chose the land sector of real estate because it wasn’t as competitive, and it allowed us to achieve a fair amount of success relatively quickly. Pick a blue ocean, not a red one.

Then, become an expert in that area and stay persistent and consistent. Constantly become more knowledgeable in that area. Show up every day and put in the work.

One thing that is imperative to being successful professionally is creating a great team. A lot of people in real estate try to do everything themselves, or they assemble a team of people who are just like themselves. Those people do not know their own limitations and are doomed to stagnate.

Successful people focus on their strengths, and surround themselves with talented people. They create teams made of people with complementing skills and people who have the right temperaments. Focus on what you’re great at and rely on your partners to do what they’re great at.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A simple answer would be Christianity. Christian values are what the country was founded and built on. They are the foundation of my life, and my business, and I would like to see more of those values in society.

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.