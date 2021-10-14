Contributor Log In
The Thrive Global Questionnaire

Jason Schaefer Shares the Ways He Connects With Others

The Senior Employee Assistance Program Advisor also discusses his favorite Microsteps for getting quality sleep.

By

My favorite Microsteps are the ones that help me get to sleep. One that I often use is to read something calming before bedtime, like poetry. I also try to go to bed around the same time every evening, within about one to two hours, to help ensure my body starts to expect sleep at the same time each night. I have also found that maintaining my meditation practice helps me to feel calm and centered after a long and stressful day. Spending 20 or 30 minutes just focusing on my breath, my body, or looking at a candle helps me to gain perspective and wind down.

Each week my mother and I have a routine of getting together to do something that is healthy. We love to do yoga or go for a walk. It has been a nice way to maintain a close friendship with my mother while we both get to exercise. It is good for my body and my mind as it gives me something to look forward to and helps me feel connected. I am a people person, so going long periods of time without connecting with my friends or family is not good for my mood. In addition to meeting regularly with my mother, I also make it a point to keep in close touch with my friends by text, over the phone, and in person. This is not often easy for me to do, but I know it makes a big difference when I put in the effort to keep in touch.

Another way that I connect with others is through Northwell’s annual Walking Challenge. Every year I am the Team Captain for the Walking Challenge. I love gathering a team of my co-workers together to inspire them and motivate them to walk. It allows me to connect with them in an ongoing way that also promotes movement and well-being.

One thing that helps me stay positive on my wellness journey is to give myself credit. I remember all of the tools I have for staying centered, and I give myself credit for all of the things that I am doing to take care of my mental health and well-being. Some other things that bring me joy and positivity are getting lost in a good novel, taking walks in nature, or having a great conversation with a good friend or family member.

    Jason Schaefer, Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Senior Employee Assistance Program Advisor at Northwell Health

    Jason Schaefer (he, him, his) is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Senior Employee Assistance Program Advisor at Northwell Health. Jason is passionate about helping individuals by using a strengths-based and solution-focused perspective. Jason enjoys helping individuals recognize their own sense of resilience in order to cope with difficult times and to cultivate greater awareness for what would make them happy and add joy to their lives. Jason specializes in mindfulness and enjoys meditation, yoga, reading, and spending time with loved ones.

