Jason Rosell Of Caliente Fitness: “Transparency ”

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry” we are talking to health and wellness professionals who can share insights and stories from their experiences.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jason Rosell.

(TV personality, celebrity life, wellness, relationship and business coach Jason Rosell shares with us his tips on how to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry like he has done for his global brand “Caliente Fitness.” )

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

My pleasure! I was obese for close to 21 years on and off. I had stretch marks all over my body, a low self-esteem, and a negative mindset, which led me to getting bullied daily. I suffered from major depression, anxiety, and at the age of 16, my parent’s separated which caused me to have to quit high school and work at McDonald’s and Taco Bell to help my single mother keep afloat as we were both left broke and empty inside.

Being that I have done so many things in my life and career, I know I would take up pages explaining the FULL back-story. For that, I rather you and all the readers to check out all the details on how I grew up by visiting https://www.jasonrosell.com/about.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

Yes! My daily routine of eating an entire box of Oreo cookies after work reached a turning point when one night, I dropped a cookie, I couldn’t find it and after relentless searching, I finally found the cookie stuck on top of oversized belly. At that moment, I made a profound commitment to change my life through diet and fitness.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

For me, it’s doing daily short body weight training workouts, Not just any, but my workouts from my DVD’s that have been featured on television and social media. I do the Caliente Fitness “Caliente Body Series,” which are 12 minute workouts focusing on cardio, abs and total body toning. This is what me and 100’s of my clients have done. If you are curious on how they work, visit https://www.jasonrosell.com/calientebody-series.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

It started while working on set of TV shows and motion pictures as an actor. After many of the people on set saw my physical transformation I showed them on my phone, they wanted to know how they could transform as well.

It went from literally training people at parks, to later training them in upscale gyms or estates.

A couple of years later, this turned into me coaching different types of celebrities in all types of industries. The rest is history!

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Not one fitness center wanted to hire me. They said they needed people with “specific” personal trainer certificates, in addition to being a trainer for many years.

Some told me to my face that I didn’t qualify as a “hollywood trainer.”

My feelings were definitely affected. I turned that negative feeling to my advantage. I made it a goal to start my own independent business without having to work for any company. My game, my rules.

I don’t feel people should be discriminated for their looks, the type of wellness school they attended, or experience.

You have to people give people a chance.

I am glad I took a chance on myself as it’s the best decision I could have ever made.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

I am helping individuals reshape and rebuild their lives (mentally, emotionally and physically.)

I also help people in their brand/business to succeed financially.

I use my success everyday with strangers. 99% of the content that I put out in the world via television and social media is to help others is absolutely free! From self-help blogs, social media posts, YouTube videos and podcast episodes. Although I have helped 1000’s of clients in my career, I have helped tens of thousands that were not my clients improve their life, or keeping them from taking their own life. It is such a gratifying feeling how much impact I have on people especially when they write emails on how my words, messages or tips have saved their life, relationships, business and health. You can subscribe for free to my weekly podcast/YouTube show “Get Inspired With Jason” via www.JasonRosell.com/Podcast.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I just released a brand new FREE 6 day “mind and body” program.

It helps people embark on a journey to live stress free, feel energized and amazing!

Each day you have a different exercise to work on your mindset and emotions, as well as physical workout days to get you feeling tight and right.

Regardless if you are just starting out in your wellness journey or simply need a reset, it is amazing!

For anyone interested in the program, they can get it on my website JasonRosell.com.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Personality — You can be amazing at what you do, but if you do not possess a great personality, it will be hard for you to work well with others.

Organization — In the begging of my career I was not organized. It is critical for you to have your business organized and easy for you to manage.

Transparency — You can’t work with just anyone. You have to make sure the goals clients have are aligned with your expertise so you can really help the individual. If your expertise is not in line with their goals, you are doing a disservice to both you and them.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Wellness is having a healthy mindset and willpower to overcome any type of stress, and shift it into positive physical movement. This in turn will get you healthy, happy and in shape!

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Living a life with a healthy mind and heart is where it all starts. If you can’t control your mind and emotions, you won’t have a successful workout. Without these pillars of health, it is very hard to achieve a healthy life and body. Once you have knowledge on how to do these things, wellness will not only become a priority in your life, but a lifestyle you will love!

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1 — One genre of wellness- Pick one area of wellness that you love and become amazing at it! For me, it was body weight training as that is what helped me lose 75 pounds of fat in addition to becoming toned. I mainly work with people that have the same goals I had. That’s the best wat to succeed.

2 — Branding — Make sure all of your branding is on point. From your logo, to website colors, to your bio, mission statement and what sets you apart from your competitors. This is critical if you want to have a successful business.

3 — Know your audience — When I first started out, I didn’t know exactly who my audience was. Your audience is your “perfect client.” Write down who you feel are your ideal clients and what you provide that can aid them. This is very important.

4 — Online services — Outside of having a fitness storefront, or being an independent trainer, it is wise for you to also have your services available online. This will make your reach and potential financial earnings a lot higher.

5 — Social media content — One of the biggest factors to my brands success is social media content. You want to create content that is original to you and that will attract more potential customers.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I had a slogan for it, it would be “Give love, get love.” The movement would cause people to talk and treat each other in a super-loving way specifically on social media. How would it work? You would post on social media a positive and loving message to someone. They would be tagged so they get the notification, and that would make them feel good. How often? At least once a week 🙂 There is too much negativity in this world, and If we choose to love vs hate, the world would be a much better place.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have lunch with Tony Robbins and chat about all the things he has gone through, and what keeps him motivated.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Website — www.JasonRosell.com

Instagram — www.Instagram.com/jasonrosellLIVE

Youtube — www.Youtube.com/jasonrosell

Podcast — www.JasonRosell.com/podcast

Facebook — www.Facebook.com/jasonrosellLIVE

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!