Jason Rosell of Caliente Fitness: “Talk to yourself nicely”

As a part of my series about the “5 Things Anyone Can Do To Optimize Their Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Jason Rosell.

Jason Rosell is a Television Personality, world-renowned Celebrity Life, wellness, relationship coach. He is also the founder of the wellness company “Caliente Fitness” and the author of “Yummy Healthy Dinners” available on AMAZON.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

After many years of being a TV personality on reality television, an actor on soap operas, commercials, films and being a singer recording artist, I noticed that although people were very excited and impressed with me being an artist, they were always more shocked to see how I dramtically transformed my mindset, body and life.

I was obese for 20 plus years, After a few years of hearing eveyones reactions, I changed my path of being not only just an entertainer/artist, I started training celebrities and later creating and becoming the founder of my life and wellness company “Caliente Fitness.”

The company took off and has been transforming the lives of 1000’s of men and women since 2010. I have a program within my company called “Caliente Mind Caliente Body” that has helped people from the inside out and it focuses on mindset coaching calls, along with a customizable food and fitness program that is easy to follow. I think that it is so cool that now I get to be on television and shows just by being myself, and helping people by serving them with knowledge to better their lives in a very fun way.

I help people think outside the box and be able to do things within their entire lifestyle to create a new and better version of their current one. Regardless if it is in their relationship with themselves, partner, food, fitness, branding, etc… I renovate and empower people to the highest potential they did not realize they can accomplish. Many times, most people are held back with their thoughts as we all have a mind “blueprint” of how life should be.

Once we realize that we are not our mind, and that are mind does not control us, we become unleashed from whatever is holding us back and that is where I come in. To open the doors of endless possibilities for people that are not willing to settle and want to achieve the best.

After people work with me regardless if it’s via my online programs, zoom coaching, or my books and in person training, you notice a major shift in them very quickly and that to me gives me so much pleasure, and most importantly a happy purpose in life in which I love waking up and going to bed happy knowing I have helped someone new everyday.

For most of my life, no one believed in me, I didn’t believe in me. I was obese, full of stretch marks, unhappy, sloppy and just an underachiever with no mentors. I changed, and I love changing lives.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I would have to say training and coaching TV host Steve Harvey along with a group of mom’s front in front of a live audience on national television while dancing to my sexercise music workout video program was by far the funniest time ever! I could not keep my composure half of the time as Steve would take each of my workout moves and make his own fun version of it!

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

In the beginning of my career, I did a lot of small acting jobs on independent films and soap operas. I remember one of my first gigs having to do a dance scene and while dancing away, my pants split in half as I was heavier then, and needless to say, I was in little speedos in front of 90 people on set haha. That was one of many funniest times I have experienced for sure!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful for my mother. She was a single mom most of her life working three jobs to help me even went I was forced to quit high school. She has been a true leader by example and my super hero.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Learn from people you want to become. Place yourself in places where people that you look up to are hanging out. Let them mentor you or hire a coach like myself so they can teach you many years of experience in a short amount of time so you can become the best version of you.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Mental health is often looked at in binary terms; those who are healthy and those who have mental illness. The truth, however, is that mental wellness is a huge spectrum. Even those who are “mentally healthy” can still improve their mental wellness. From your experience or research, what are five steps that each of us can take to improve or optimize our mental wellness. Can you please share a story or example for each.

Do guided meditations daily (Not sure how to or what that is)? Find my free guided meditations via my podcast available on all platforms or youtube. Simple search: Jason Rosell Meditations or my show “Get Inspired With Jason Rosell)

Exercise for at least 30 minutes daily. This helps keep your mind and body happy.

Journal for 5 minutes every morning and evening. This helps clear all negative thoughts away and gives you a sense of grattitude.

Read at least 10 minutes a day something that you are passionate about. This will aid you by simply keeping your mind in check which is super healthy.

Talk to yourself nicely. How you talk to yourself is what sets the tone in how your day will go and how you treat others.

How about teens and pre teens. Are there any specific new ideas you would suggest for teens and pre teens to optimize their mental wellness?

I feel that teens or pre teens should make it a daily habit to incorporate productivity lists to not only feel happy, but also accomplished. They should put in work and get rewarded from a young age in which later will help them later be more successful and happy in the future.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

The book “The Power Of Now” is by far one of my favorite books as it made me realize that our brain and what we think has nothing to do with who we really are deep inside. Once we realize that we control our thoughts and not the other way around, life changes in the best way ever. This has helped me and many of my clients succeed.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start and have a global (Caliente Mind Caliente Body) morning ritual that everyone does. It would be a daily 10 minute guided meditation by me and 10 minute dance off daily first thing in the morning. This will bring people calmness, and excitement all in one. This is one of my favorite routines to get my day starting off awesome!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

My quote which is the slogan of my company “Caliente Fitness” is: “Caliente Mind Caliente Body”

I believe and live by this quote as I am a firm believer that if you can train your brain, you can achieve not only great phyiscal results, but amazing results in any part of your life.

