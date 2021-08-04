Jason Rosell: “I use my success everyday with strangers”

I use my success everyday with strangers. 99% of the content that I put out in the world via television and social media is to help others is absolutely free! From self-help blogs, social media posts, YouTube videos and podcast episodes. Although I have helped 1000’s of clients in my career, I have helped tens of thousands that were not my clients improve their life, or keeping them from taking their own life. It is such a gratifying feeling how much impact I have on people specially when they write emails on how my words, messages or tips have saved their life, relationships, business and health.

As a part of our series about stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jason Rosell.

TV Personality, celebrity life, wellness, relationship and business coach Jason Rosell shares with us his story, and many tips to help you thrive in your life!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you share with us the “backstory” that led you to this career path?

My pleasure! Being that I have done so many things in my life and career, I know I would take up pages explaining the FULL back story. For that, you can learn more on JasonRosell.com.

I will say this. For over twenty years of my life, I was someone that did not believe in myself as I let other people opinions for many years control what I could or could not achieve. Once I transformed my mindset, I later transformed my body, which caused me to go for it and never look back! From becoming a reality television star to becoming an actor, music artist, celebrity wellness coach, to now helping people elevate their business and relationships in addition to being an author. If you would have asked me 15 years ago if any of these things were possible, I would have said no. Looking back at it, I am glad I became FEARLESS, and that Is what I help many people do each day of my life in many areas of their lives.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

There are so many! One that stands out, was many years ago while being on set for a national television commercial. The teleprompter that had all my lines broke one hour before I got to set. I knew my lines, but the teleprompter is usually there for actors and hosts to ensure they get every word in from the script. It was super nerve-wracking and funny situation, that’s for sure! What did I learn? Always be EXTRA prepared. How? Memorize the lines so much, that you make your own teleprompter in your mind so you do not have to depend on anything or anyone to get the job done (even though I did an amazing job.)

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

Start reading or listening to self-development books. The more you know, the more you grow. In addition to that, listen to positive mindset podcasts. Better yet, listen and subscribe to my podcast/YouTube show “Get Inspired With Jason.” I cover everything from emotional intelligence, health, business, relationships and much more.

Is there a person that made a profound impact on your life? Can you share a story?

My single mother who had to work three jobs while I was growing up for sure! When my father had left, we were left broke and I had to quit high school. Her three jobs alone didn’t make the cut to pay for all the bills, which led me to have to work at many fast-food restaurants to help her out. I am glad I did this as later on I was able to go to college and get several degrees. I learned that my mother is a warrior, and she worked really hard to make sure we had food and a roof over our heads. I also learned from the mistakes she made in addition to the positive attitude/approach she took. That is now installed in me, and I am so grateful for that.

How are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting causes you are working on right now?

I use my success everyday with strangers. 99% of the content that I put out in the world via television and social media is to help others is absolutely free! From self-help blogs, social media posts, YouTube videos and podcast episodes. Although I have helped 1000’s of clients in my career, I have helped tens of thousands that were not my clients improve their life, or keeping them from taking their own life. It is such a gratifying feeling how much impact I have on people especially when they write emails on how my words, messages or tips have saved their life, relationships, business and health.

Can you share with us the story behind why you chose to take up this particular cause?

Growing up I did not have any real mentors. My mother was an amazing and loving mother, but she is not the reason why I do what I do now. It all came down to me making the choice to better my life. Growing up, I was always depressed, anxious, fat and unhappy. Once I transformed, I knew it was my mission to save lives.

Can you share with us a story about a person who was impacted by your cause?

Many of the clients that come to me hire me because they simply “get me.” They can relate to me in all the things I have experienced, and how I overcame them. They all may not want to take the same career paths I have taken, but they were all very serious about changing their life in many areas like I have.

I once had a female client in her late fifties who was 100 pounds overweight, had a failing business, was mentally unhealthy, and simply was miserable in life due to her negative mindset and limiting beliefs. I related to this client and decided to taker her on. Just like many people I have worked with, the client did one of my many weight loss food and fitness programs that I offer on www.CalienteBody.com in addition to 1 on 1 phone/zoom coaching, where we would have sessions twice a week to cover her life, business, relationships, in addition, to live workouts.

Disclaimer: This woman was not financially wealthy, but she invested in herself to do this, as this was her last shot to get the most out of life. After 8 months working with me, she lost 85 pounds, her career was thriving, and she was finally starting to attract the friends and people she deserved in her life. I say this because most of her life, her friends were very toxic mentally, which was adding to her depression. She gained a positive perspective in life, as well as attaining major confidence which caused her to start dating, and now years later, she found the love of her life which he is now married to. I am so proud of her, and all she is done. This makes my life very fulfilling! Just like she did it, as well as 1000’s of my clients have done it, anyone reading this can transform too!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I had a slogan for it, it would be “Give love, get love.” The movement would cause people to talk and treat each other in a super-loving way specifically on social media. How would it work? You would post on social media a positive and loving message to someone. They would be tagged so they get the notification, and that would make them feel good. How often? At least once a week 🙂 There is too much negativity in this world, and If we choose to love vs hate, the world would be a much better place.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

“Keep It Caliente, Get Inspired.”

It has, and will always be relevant to me and my audiences as you always have to keep things fun, spicy and stay inspired to never quit. Life is too short to settle, Give it all you got, and have a blast in the process!

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would love to have lunch with Tony Robbins and chat about all the things he has gone through, and what keeps him motivated.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!