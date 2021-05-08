Jason Phillips: “I created habits to allow myself to feel better”

I created habits to allow myself to feel better. This included having great friends and family around to check in with. This also meant giving myself space to do what I needed emotionally to heal.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives. How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jason Phillips, Licensed Therapist and Life Coach.

Jason Phillips is a licensed therapist, life coach, and college professor who advocates relentlessly for prosperity and wellness to strengthen individuals, couples, families, and communities across the globe. He has been featured in WebMD, NAMI, FOX, Bustle, Buzzfeed, and many more. He is highly recommended and sought out for his passion for mental health and personal development.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Sure, I grew up in inner city Detroit, Michigan, raised by my mother and grandparents. I would describe my childhood as “pretty good” despite hiccups here and there. My parents separated when I was around 6yrs old or so…this forced my mother and sister to move in with my aunt for about a year. This transition, although likely quite difficult for my mother, was not terribly difficult for myself at the time. Holidays and birthdays were still celebrated, plenty of toys around Christmas time, which leads me to believe that making the most out of special occasions has lasting impacts on us adults.

My father was in and out of my life until age 14, and after 13, I didn’t see him physically again, prior to his death when I was 17. Again, despite my father being absent due to his struggles with substance use and mental health challenges, compared to other children in my neighborhood, I still had a pretty strong upbringing. I attended one of, if not the top elementary and middle school in Detroit, Bates Academy, and nationally recognized Cass Technical High School, and I was accepted to college directly from high school. Strong friends and family overcompensated for a lack of a traditional upbringing.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Life is 90% preparation and 10% execution.” My father told me this when I was around 12–13 and it always sticks out to me. It made sense when I was younger, however now it’s more of a mantra for me. There are tons of things that I want in life, yet when I take a deeper look, I have to ask myself “am I prepared for what I want?” The execution is not nearly as difficult when you’ve prepared for the opportunity. Going into college, I didn’t prepare for the ACT or SAT, therefore I received average scores. Once I began to prepare for tests, exams, etc.…I made the Dean’s List, Honor’s College, and became a McNair Scholar. That happened because I was prepared to execute.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

The top 3 qualities that have helped me achieve success include my ability to focus, remain flexible, and compare myself in a positive manner.

For example, I believe my ability to focus in and tune out distractions, has helped me graduate college with honors, and achieve success in the mental health field. I remember a conversation with a former supervisor about what was needed to excel in our field, she mentioned specialized trainings and certifications to stay up to date with the latest treatment modalities. After our conversation I sought out the best training for Cognitive Therapy in my area which has paid dividends with the clients I work with and agencies I’ve worked for.

Personally, and professionally, I’ve been very open to and actually embrace change at times. Not many people would be willing to live in 3 different states over the course of 3 years. However, being open to relocation allowed me to promote fast in a very competitive environment and opened many doors for my professional growth.

Lastly, I believe we all compare ourselves in one way or another. When I compare myself, it’s not in a sense of “wow I could never do what he/she does”, it’s more like “what do I need to do to be in the same position or better.” Remaining positive and realistic, has helped me ask questions to achieve the level of success I desire, and also have patience when things are not moving as quickly as I would like. One of my greatest mentors, Sallie Foley, achieved much success as a therapist, educator, speaker, you name it she did it. I remember sitting in her class as a student thinking “what do I need to do to get there.” I haven’t reached the “Sallie Foley” level, however I’m on my way to reaching the “Jason Phillips” level and I’m enjoying this journey.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

Yes, I want to be as open and transparent as possible. I feel that people need to know that they are not alone in what they feel or have experienced. So, let’s go!

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

So, with losing my mom, the scariest part was when she initially became ill. I was roughly 700 miles away when she was rushed to the hospital and I’ll never forget receiving the call from my sister on that late Sunday afternoon. The worst thing I feared is that she would die, and I wouldn’t be able to say good-bye or physically be with her until it was too late. Although she made her transition just shy of 3 months later, I was thankful I spent a great deal of time with her in the hospital and rehab facilities.

How did you react in the short term?

I was panicked and unsure about what life would look like moving forward. I can remember thinking “I can’t believe this is real.” Going through traumatic events will force your mind to have a zillion thoughts at times, while other times unable to maintain a steady focus.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

Self-care and reflection were my main priorities. This included a mix of time away from work, traveling, and scheduling with a therapist to process my emotions. I believe all were very necessary to avoid being overloaded with grief, while simultaneously allowing me to heal in a healthy manner.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

The healing is/was a process. Death is never an easy thing to cope with…for me it was vastly important to reassure myself that I did all that I could in the event of my mother’s illness. Being out of state posed challenges, however I made sure to be present physically and mentally whenever possible. Healing remains a journey and I give myself all of the time needed. I’m careful not to rush to “feel better” or “let go” because my mother played such a significant role in my life.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I created habits to allow myself to feel better. This included having great friends and family around to check in with. This also meant giving myself space to do what I needed emotionally to heal. Often, we rely on others subconsciously for permission to heal, whether that’s taking time for yourself or starting new ventures that you know are in your best interest. I took control of my destiny and this allowed me to create internal peace.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

My wife has been instrumental during my healing journey. I remember the morning of my mother’s birthday; she created a beautiful keepsake with pictures and flowers from her funeral. It was awesome that she thought to do something special for me on that particular day. It was helpful to know that I wasn’t alone in my grief.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

I wouldn’t necessarily say I turned it into a positive situation, however my faith reminds me that my mother is in a great place with our ancestors. The pandemic began less than 6 months after her death; I’d much rather her transition take place when it did than she be alive now and ill given these circumstances. The situation would have been terribly worse if her illness took a turn for the worst right now. I reflect on the memories we had when she was alive and healthy versus what we didn’t do. That perspectives allows me to reframe my thoughts as opposed to wallowing in grief.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned that you can’t please everyone and it’s imperative that you place emphasis on your own self-care. When I’m at my best, I’m able to help others get to their best. As a therapist and life coach, I need to practice what I preach and lead by example. After my mom’s death, I traveled to New Orleans and Florida to take some time for myself and visit loved ones. I was so fortunate that I scheduled a few weekend getaways because then the pandemic hit, and we were stuck inside for months on end.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

I would first recommend journaling. This was literally drilled into my head when I worked solely as a grief counselor by my peers and mentors at the time for our clients. It wasn’t until I experienced multiple losses when I really realized how important journaling is. I was able to release thoughts, feelings, emotions, without a care in the world. This is a great first step before opening up to others. Secondly, I would suggest having some sort of routine. For example, our sleep and energy are typically zapped after a huge loss or difficult life change. When you continue to work-out and maintain certain habits it gives you a sense of normalcy. The gym was my time to get in shape physically, have alone time, and keep a pattern of consistency after months of an irregular lifestyle. Even as my mother was ill, I would take an hour or so multiple times throughout the week to walk, exercise, and stay mentally focused. Having a strong support system is invaluable. I remember my friend and mentor stopped at the hospital to check in on me during my mother’s illness and this was so helpful. I really would not have been able to persevere if it weren’t’ for close family and friends. Finally, be open to help. I allowed myself to express emotions in counseling and outside of counseling.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would encourage others to ask each other, “how are you really doing?” We always ask, “how’s it going?” or “how are you”, but to really get in the habit of pausing and checking in with each other.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a conversation with Big Sean, the infamous artist from Detroit. Big Sean is a huge advocate for mental health, and we are from the same neighborhood and same high school, I feel it’s only right we connect at some point. I’m also a HUGE fan of his music and work ethic!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Feel free to follow me on Instagram, Facebook, Clubhouse, or TikTok @jphillipsmsw. They can also visit my website pnpcoach.com if they are interested in working together.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!