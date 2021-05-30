Jason Navarrete of Pure Craft CBD: “Focus on the product and service for the consumer”

Focus on the product and service for the consumer. Yes, numbers, margins and profits are important but don’t make it your only purpose. You won’t last long. Too many companies focus on the dollar and instead of putting themselves in their customers shoes receiving that product or service. Would you be happy?

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jason Navarrete.

18-year cannabis veteran Jason Navarrete was born with a green thumb. Experiencing a poor and sometimes homeless upbringing, he started growing vegetables at age 8 to help his mother put food on the table. When he was 12, he began growing and selling cannabis, and learned how he could use his own “Midas touch” to turn his growing efforts into a thriving business. One of the fastest-growing and diversified cannabis business owners in the U.S., Navarrete launched the online company Pure Craft CBD, a premium CBD line offering high-quality products that are bio-available, in January 2021 at age 34.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I started growing plants at around 8 years old helping my mother with her garden. She had vegetables, fruit trees and flowers. I started reading a lot of books on how to make them better and then putting that information to work first hand. Many people struggle with growing plants, and I was attracted to the challenge of growing the best plants possible. I quickly became very good at growing everything. At 12 years of age, my brother handed me some cannabis seeds and said, “You’re great at growing all these plants, try growing these.” I grew my first couple cannabis plants with great results and it never stopped. My cannabis journey began, never knowing I would end up being so great at it, and I turned it into an empire.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

At Pure Craft CBD, we are focused on effective absorption of the cannabinoids into the body by splitting up the molecule to be better absorbed without getting so scientific. It is very tough to do this while still keeping the molecules blockchain intact. If the blockchain is disrupted that molecule becomes inactive in whatever it’s supposed to do.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

These are always tough questions…I have made so many mistakes that I can’t really single out one. I used to get very upset with myself when things went wrong, but now I laugh at all mistakes because I always come out with the answer to never do it again.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

This may seem a little cliché, however my father was a mentor to me. He was so incredibly smart, disciplined, focused and driven. He had a genius IQ of 170, spoke seven languages fluently and read on average close to 2,000 books a year. He was a beast and instilled so many qualities into me.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Disruptive in business is always great. It makes other companies be forced to step up their game to compete with those disruptive individuals or companies. Tesla is a great example of this. Ford, General Motors and other car companies said electric cars were the dumbest thing ever and they would never become a thing. Fast forward to today, and now Ford is eliminating all gas cars and going completely electric. It’s a constant positive growth for everyone.

Disruptive gets bad when companies become a conglomerate and start cutting out the very same products and people that got them there by creating their own in-store brands. Walmart originally did this with Great Value and Amazon is beginning to do this now by taking the top selling products and making them their own.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Focus on the product and service for the consumer. Yes, numbers, margins and profits are important but don’t make it your only purpose. You won’t last long. Too many companies focus on the dollar and instead of putting themselves in their customers shoes receiving that product or service. Would you be happy?

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I’ll never be done. I’m going to continue to advance every angle of the cannabis space. I’m also working on shaking up the supplement space on top of commercial real estate investing and so much more.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I would say the MFCEO Project podcast with Andy Frisella, founder of 1st Phorm. I listened to that podcast for at least a year straight. He reminds me a lot of my father and how he raised me. It’s a ‘no excuses’ approach of creating the best and doing the best in life and business.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Your foundation is everything. Nothing can be built to stand on a poor foundation. You have to do everything the best you can and that all starts with your foundation.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Do good for people even if you get nothing in return. In business you are taught to be selfish and put yourself first no matter what to win. But, to truly last and feel good in the end, you have to look out for both ends. Plus, once you make it to the top more people applaud you instead of throw up the finger.

How can our readers follow you online?

Follow us on Instagram at @purecraftcbd and visit purecraftcbd.com for more information. You can also follow me on Instagram at @jay_navarrete.