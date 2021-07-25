Jason Mendelson of Foundry Group: “Find a way to flip hierarchies”

Find a way to flip hierarchies. Everyone starts with a boss or bosses. You work hard trying to convince them that you are worthy and smart. I’ve always found that if I can connect with superiors in a different way and show them I’m excellent at something that it truly flips the hierarchy. For instance, if you are a great tennis player, take your boss out for a lesson. Showing them that you are excellent at something/anything real levels the playing field.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jason Mendelson.

Jason Mendelson is a former software engineer (Accenture), lawyer (Cooley), author (see Amazon), company founder (SRS/Acquiom), teacher (University of Colorado), and venture capitalist (Foundry Group). Today, Jason spends his time working on his two passions: music and criminal justice reform, as co-founder of Colorado’s Beyond Reentry Initiative. Musically, you can find Jason as “Jace Allen” online.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My current and final career path is basically something old and something new. I fell in love with music before I can even remember being alive. I was playing at a high level at a very early age, but due to some injuries, decided to do other things. Returning to my roots as a musician just “feels right.” As for my criminal justice work, this has been a passion of mine for the better part of the last decade and I’ve decided to focus all of my professional time on these pursuits. While they may seem strange bedfellows, both of these endeavors (if done properly) can change a person’s outlook, give joy and comfort and, hopefully, make the world a little better place.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

I’ve spent a fair amount of time volunteering inside prisons. Whatever one thinks really goes on behind the walls doesn’t really understand it until they are immersed in it. Even then, there are things that I’ll never witness or experience. What is so interesting to me is the amount of talent that is locked up. On person, in particular, was granted two patents while incarcerated! I couldn’t manage to invent anything worth a patent, much less two of them. The best part of the story? This person is out of prison after several decades, pursuing his dreams by starting a company and I’m happy to say is becoming a dear friend of mine.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was playing tennis during a summer internship I had at a large company. I’m not a great tennis player, but I’m a competitive person. The company I worked for was competitive. I figured showing this side of me on the tennis court would be a good thing. One of the company owners approached the net and I didn’t like him crowding the net, so I blasted a shot off his chest. You could have heard a pin drop. He was fine and it ended up not affecting my success at the company, but it was a huge mistake and a life lesson to always keep my emotions strategically in check.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

Beyond Reentry Alliance is creating a first-in-its-kind prison reentry system for people leaving incarceration. We partner with existing organizations and new ones to effectively “quarterback” the system while giving customers a unified experience. Things like life readiness, job training, social services, housing, basic income, legal help, and mentorship are all part of our platform. We are also building out an employer network that has agreed to hire from this population. We believe this will be the model for the rest of the country.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Beyond Reentry is launching in August of 2021, but Defy Ventures Colorado (an organization that my wife Jenn and I co-founded) has been very successful. The beyond-the-prison-walls readiness and training organization has a 96% job placement rate compared to a statewide rate of 69%. The recidivism rate is low single digits.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

We need to be innovative and not punish people for taking risks (and failing) when trying to make a change. We’ve grown so risk-averse and timid to really create bold ideas and implement them. Secondly, we need to allocate resources to new ideas and not just keep funding the same old bureaucratic systems. Lastly, I would propose that bi-partisanship is the ONLY way we are going to solve our biggest problems.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership to me is a person who mentors, inspires, has deep empathy, and always sets the right example. I believe the best organizations have “servant leaders” who realize their jobs are to make everyone elses’ work lives easier, not the other way around.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Find a way to flip hierarchies. Everyone starts with a boss or bosses. You work hard trying to convince them that you are worthy and smart. I’ve always found that if I can connect with superiors in a different way and show them I’m excellent at something that it truly flips the hierarchy. For instance, if you are a great tennis player, take your boss out for a lesson. Showing them that you are excellent at something/anything real levels the playing field. Nothing is a sprint. Work is hard. Life is long (if you are lucky). Make sure the pace which you run all parts of your life is maintainable over the long haul. “Blowing up” professionally or personally can be ruinous on many levels. There is no delineation between professional and personal lives. Life is just life. If one area of your life is terrible, it affects the other part. People who get caught up having “two different lives” usually find themselves having two different decision making algorithms and / or really live two different lives which is tiring. Try to create a life that is satisfying on all levels. Karma is real. What goes around comes around. I never believed this early on in my career, but I’ve seen it. It gives me hope that bad people will get their due and good people shall be rewarded. It takes some time and isn’t always immediate, but it happens. Health is key. Physical, emotional, relationship, etc. It’s all you got at the end of the day. Maintain it early on as it gets progressively harder as you age.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Every company in the world hires folks with criminal backgrounds. It would add hundreds of billions of dollars to GDP, but most important break the cycle of generational incarceration.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It sounds so cliche, but I find fewer and fewer practice this: “be honest, be open, be real, work hard and always be on time.”

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Bill Murray. Since he isn’t on the Internet, who about Lebron James? I love what he is doing in the impact investing world.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

My official site is: https://jaceallenmusic.com/

You can find me on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

Twitter: @jasonmendelson

Facebook: @jaceallenmusic

Instagram: @jaceallen_music

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!