Jason Luv – Music is Still Important for humans

Jason Luv isn’t new to the music scene, but on a night when thousands of people tuned into the live stream, many who are unfamiliar with the artist wanted to know more about him. He is one of the outstanding singer of the current generation who does not limit himself to token words and performative actions. There is nothing more powerful and inspiring than a good song. Through a good melody, a resounding beat, and some impactful lyrics, songs can help carry emotions and send a powerful message to everyone who listens and seeks wisdom from it.

MUSIC HELPS TO BOOST CREATIVITY

Listening to music while you work “significantly impairs” creativity. Listening to music, on the other hand, may be just the kind of mild diversion that relaxes the brain’s focus while still allowing it to do its fruitful new-idea incubating, he says. And indeed, there’s evidence that listening to music can stimulate the brain’s default mode network, which is a collection of connected brain regions that research has linked to creative insight.

So if a person is in the midst of the first stage of creativity, the one that involves analyzing a problem and eliminating the obvious choices or solutions, background music probably isn’t helpful. “It’s either a distraction or you just block it out,” he says. But if you’re stuck on a problem and you’re looking for creative inspiration, taking a break to listen to music or engage in idle “mind wandering” may allow the brain the freedom it needs to “dredge up” new ideas or insights, he says. He also cites research linking mind-wandering to creative inspiration.

In those cases, what type of music should you turn on? “I think that will vary a lot depending on the individual,” Jason says. “For most, I think something that’s pleasant and familiar—not so novel that it’s distracting—would be helpful.

MUSIC INCREASE FOCUS

Unlike noise, which divides and distracts your attention, music can actually increase your focus. Thanks to its structure and order, your type of music allows you to concentrate on the tasks at hand. As a result, your brain can achieve a much more open state which allows more ideas to enter that helps you become more creative.

MUSIC ASSIST INTERACTION DEVELOPMENT

Creativity is not only achieved through one’s self’s imagination. The truth is – ideas and notions that can lead you to the discovery of your creativeness can be also obtained from others. And since music essentially helps people with their social interaction development, it then becomes a channel wherein ideas can flow through

And, most importantly, you have to be professional. I describe what professional is in one word: “respect.” Respect for yourself and others, especially respect for your art – where you can put your heart and soul into it, and when it’s finished, you can honestly and proudly say, “Yes, this is Mine!”

When asked his best advice for newcomers to the arena Jason says, “Being a singer is a powerful experience that builds character and determines self-efficiency. When success depends solely on your personal decisions and drive, everything is at stake. If you win, it’s entirely your win – if you lose, there is no one else to blame. The personal accountability and responsibility are a liberating force that you are truly the master of your own destiny. Failure is a necessary part of that journey; think of it as a prerequisite to “success.”

Expect tough times, and when you find yourself facing an insurmountable challenge, know that overcoming these obstacles are part and parcel of the mission you’ve undertaken, welcome the fight and confront challenges head on. How well you can navigate difficulties will determine how successful you will be. Develop a strong support group. Seek advice from those with experience wherever you can get it, and you will find people are not only willing to help but want to. Nothing great comes easy. Trust the process and enjoy the journey.

Jason Luv did not have an easy ride to where he is right now. Only a few rappers make waves soon after they start using did very well in a short span of time and Jason Luv is one of them Music in the soul can be heard by the universe