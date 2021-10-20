Jason LaBaw of SocialBee: “Create as much value as possible”

Create as much value as possible: Provide as much value to the end-user as possible. Center every design, UX, and development initiative based on the value it can potentially offer.

As part of my series about the “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Successful App or SaaS”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jason LaBaw.

LaBaw is the CEO and founder of SocialBee, a Seattle-based augmented reality platform that brings the tourism experience to the next level. His in-depth knowledge of digital marketing communications combined with his technical experience as a certified web developer makes him uniquely capable of driving both technology-focused and marketing-focused solutions.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Well, how much time do you have? Haha, but seriously, let me share some basics. I grew up working in my father’s call center business. From being the janitor to a call center operator (imagine, my voice hadn’t dropped until later — so that was a big humility experience by itself), to ultimately coming back from college as his marketing director before he successfully exited the business.

I learned a lot running and building a business, sitting shotgun in my dad’s car, and I owe a lot of my success to him. Having had that experience in his company while I was going to community college to get my transfer degree, after which I went to Wester Washington University (Go Vikes!), I knew exactly I wanted to combine sales and marketing with technology.

I graduated with a business degree and a “Internet Studies” degree, a hybrid between CS and MIS for those counting. The important thing is that I wanted to build websites and apps and that’s the closest thing there was at the time. Back then, I also started Notorious Productions, a marketing and promotions company for events and brands in the area.

But entrepreneurship has always been in my blood. After graduating, I worked for a few companies but I knew there had to be a better way. For the last 13 years, I’ve worked to create Bonsai Media Group, now recognized as one of Seattle’s premier digital marketing agencies, which is really a testament to the great people that comprise Bonsai. Social Bee is the next step in my entrepreneurial journey, my new venture showcasing augmented reality (AR) in tourism and travel.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led you to think of the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

The idea started seven years ago when I saw friends and family getting sucked into social media and their phones. I remember telling a friend: “I just want to create technology that will get people to actually bee social,” (hence the name, social bee!).

Around the same time, we developed a social contest platform (scavenger hunt for a grand prize), and I served on the board of a 3D product imaging company in the virtual reality (VR) space. That’s when AR really caught my eye. From there, we went on a long journey of roadblocks and dead-ends to get the product we have available in the App Store today (Android coming soon).

Ultimately, our vision is to create immersive experiences utilizing AR glasses and contact lenses (very soon!). We want people to stop staring at their screens and instead start experiencing their dreams. Social Bee’s mission is to create technology that makes exploring the world more accessible and more fun. But maybe this video can speak for itself better.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

So many times! One of the big ones that come to mind is when we were using 6D.ai, an up-and-coming AR mapping technology, and right before the launch, they were purchased by Niantic, Pokémon GO’s parent company, so the API’s were taken away from us.

This was honestly a massive hit to our team. It had taken us ages to get there, and suddenly, we were facing down the barrel of another year or two of development. It was brutal, but we reminded ourselves that our mission was too important not to continue. It’s the exact same mission that now drives our future release roadmap, and we’ve got some really cool things up our sleeves that are going to change the way people interact with the world around them!

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

We launched our beta last month and have been doing a bunch of user testing. We’re about to drop our next release which will include the “offline” mode, so explorers can create and consume experiences even in remote locations with limited or no cellular or WiFi.

We’re planning pilot programs with a destination marketing organization (DMO), a fairly large regional brand in addition to several museums and galleries. The feedback has been great, but we’ve got a long way to go and our current focus is building our inventory of experiences on the platform.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

Funniest or dumbest? Hmm, early on, I decided I would hire a social media intern and set them loose on our platforms. The intern did great — considering the tasks they were given. But this was very little, as the design and development of the product consumed 99.99% of my time… The takeaway? Set others up to be successful, so in turn, they can help you be successful.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Great question. I think it’s that we’ve created a platform and marketplace where creators, entrepreneurs, and the like can create step-by-step experiences and then publish them on our app and website for free or for a fee.

You can create a tour of your favorite city once and get paid every time someone purchases that experience. And, if it catches on, you are likely to become wealthy. The marketplace will create competition where the best experiences win and result in a greater variety of experiences based on the niche interests of people around the world.

Finally, the fact that we’re building our platform such that an experience can be translated into over 26 languages (using Natural Language Processing) is really unique. We want to connect the world with shared experiences — so that someone from the Middle East can enjoy Seattle the way a local can, and vice versa. Shared experiences can heal the world.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Wake up at 5 am. Own your morning, own your day (seriously, read the 5 am club). Take time every day to sweat, learn, love, and be inspired. Remember, it’s the journey, not the destination, that matters.

More practically, take one day a month to check in on your life/business plan, and actually work on it, not in it. Take one weekend a quarter and rent a cabin out in the woods to review the previous quarter’s plan and plan the next quarter’s objectives.

Don’t expect more from other people than you do from yourself, but also don’t accept less. Keep your eyes on your mission and your vision, do something today even if it only moves you one inch ahead because inches eventually add up. Honor your word, and if you say you’re going to do something, do it how and when you said you’d do it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There are soooo many, so much that I find this question unfair. If I had to name one, though, it would be my father, Michael LaBaw. I’ve learned so much from him, and he and my mum were Social Bee’s first investors.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Approximately how many users or subscribers does your app or software currently have? Can you share with our readers three of the main steps you’ve taken to build such a large community?

We launched our beta last month and now have about 75 users, although most are my friends and family, haha. We’re looking to do our full public launch next year, once we have a comprehensive inventory of experiences for the public to consume. Right now, we’re focused on onboarding experience creators (destination marketing organizations, tour guides, attractions, influencers, and so on).

What is your monetization model? How do you monetize your community of users? Have you considered other monetization options? Why did you not use those?

We’re adamant about not bashing our monetization strategy on advertising, as we see that as a big reason why social media has gone from a great tool to kind of a dark place. When people buy experiences on our platform, we get a % of the transaction, it’s that simple.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful app or a SaaS? Please share a story or an example for each.

Once we are “uber” successful, I’ll be sure to tell you. For now, all I can say is what’s important to me now:

Capture imagination: I believe engaging people’s imagination will be critical to our success, much as it was to Walt Disney.

Create as much value as possible: Provide as much value to the end-user as possible. Center every design, UX, and development initiative based on the value it can potentially offer.

Always adapt: Observe your strategy and adjust based on how people at large are using your app, but also build the interface to adapt to the user preferences and tendencies.

Evolve: Today’s darling is tomorrow’s old news. Continue to create, tinker, build. Be fanatical about your product and what it could do. Be just as curious and inquisitive as you were when you started the app.

Let’s leave #5 open for the journey to come.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Inspire the world to get off the couch, get out and explore the beauty the world has to offer. Connect with nature and your fellow humans — and create great things together.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Find me as @_digitaldude on Instagram.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!

Thank you for the opportunity to share!