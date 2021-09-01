Jason Jones of Fresh Patch: “Be confident but humble”

Be confident but humble. I don’t know that I have a specific instance that represents this. It’s more of a philosophy to live by. I believe that in being a leader, it is important to show confidence in your decisions, your abilities, your team and your products & services. That said, one should never be above admitting that they’re wrong and seeking to learn from their mistakes. Humility is a virtue.

As a part of my series about about how leaders can create a “fantastic work culture”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jason Jones, COO Fresh Patch.

Jason is the Chief Operating Officer of Fresh Patch, LLC. He has led operations in various fields ranging from education and finance to consumer goods, specializing in enterprise management, HR & Culture and process development/improvement. Jason is a Southern California native and received his BA from California State University, Northridge and his MBA from the Graziadio School of Business at Pepperdine University.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Of course! And, you’re very welcome. So, I am an avid fan of Shark Tank and I’d actually seen our CEO Andrew’s episode when it originally aired and immediately became a customer and an unofficial brand ambassador to my friends. So, when Fresh Patch’s VP, Karina Michel Feld reached out to me about the opportunity to join the team as Chief Operating Officer, I knew that this would be something that I’d want to make my career. Now, I have the ability to work with an amazing team, impact meaningful differences within the company and bring my best friend/dog, Chase, to work with me.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

To be honest, I think the most interesting story will come later this week when Andrew (Fresh Patch CEO) and I head to Indiana. More to come later; maybe we should do a follow up?

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Maybe it’s the operations nerd in me, but I find all of my projects exciting! That said, we are working on an exciting new benefits package to roll out for our team and preparing to expand and provide more Fresh Patches to more of our fur pals so that all of our animal friends have access to fresh, real grass. I’d say more but, you know, our process is proprietary.

Ok, let’s jump to the main part of our interview. According to this study cited in Forbes, more than half of the US workforce is unhappy. Why do you think that number is so high?

I believe that people are unhappy at work when they don’t feel like their company is willing to invest in them; I mean, I know that I’ve felt that way in the past. This doesn’t necessarily mean pay, benefits, etc… (though, these are definitely important parts to get right!) It’s about creating a team-oriented culture, investing in training and growth opportunities, mentorship and maintaining the level of accountability to your team that you would expect from them. I also believe that if there are toxic individuals, especially management, it can have huge ripple effects within your workforce. As the saying goes, “people don’t quit jobs, they quit managers.’

Based on your experience or research, how do you think an unhappy workforce will impact a) company productivity b) company profitability c) and employee health and wellbeing?

A) I have actually stepped into positions where cultivating a positive culture has been among my initial responsibilities. I’ve seen unhappy team members’ productivity fall in multiple ways from working reduced reliability/attendance to high turn-over. Generally, unhappy team members don’t work with a sense of urgency, provide a lower quality of service, negatively impact the work ethic of new hires and are likely to never go above and beyond.

B) All of the aforementioned items are resource heavy in terms of the costs and training associated with turn-over and the sheer loss that’s driven by reduced reliability. Beyond that, however, you end up with a team that is not invested in their work or the company. It’s very difficult to drive performance with a team that isn’t engaged. Without a high performing team: sales will drop, chargebacks and returns go up and customer acquisition costs rise. In fact, it’s difficult for me to think of an area in which an unhappy team doesn’t eat into your bottom line.

C) Consider that your regular full-time workforce will work 40 hours per week. That’s nearly 24% of all of the hours in the week. Now, imagine being miserable, or even just unhappy, and the anguish caused by spending that much of your time doing something you hate. 64% of employed adults say that work causes them stress according to the APA; this seems to illustrate a strong correlation to me. It’s not a big jump to understand how being unhappy at work would impact your well-being. Never underestimate the impact that your company can have on the lives of your team — especially once you consider that they may engage with the company more than they do with anything else, including their families.

Can you share 5 things that managers and executives should be doing to improve their company work culture? Can you give a personal story or example for each?

Get to know your team. Something that I’ve done in every leadership position that I’ve held is to hold initial 1:1 meetings with my team — including those who are not direct reports. During these conversations, I seek to understand their goals in and outside of the company and to better learn about them as a person. This not only brings me closer to the team, it allows for me to better manage them as individuals rather than a monolith and to instill and develop a sense of intrapreneurship. Get your hands dirty. I used to work for Target. When I first interviewed, the gentleman interviewing me looked at me and commented on how nice my suit was. He then proceeded to tell me a story about how he’d literally had to clean, uh, poop out of a cart earlier that day and asked if, offered the position, I’d be willing to do the same. My response was that I’d never ask anything of my team that I wouldn’t do myself. Moral of the story, roll up your sleeves and lead by example. Be confident but humble. I don’t know that I have a specific instance that represents this. It’s more of a philosophy to live by. I believe that in being a leader, it is important to show confidence in your decisions, your abilities, your team and your products & services. That said, one should never be above admitting that they’re wrong and seeking to learn from their mistakes. Humility is a virtue. Be a life-long learner. This definitely comes from the former educator in me and was basically the montra of the programs I ran. Working with a large population of disenfranchised youth I felt that it was important to spotlight conventional and unconventional education. Exposure is everything and I’ve found this also tends to be true in developing your team. To a degree, I feel like I am an autodidact and I enjoy helping others find this within themselves as well. If you have a team that takes it upon themselves to learn and seek answers and information, then you’re developing a team of future leaders. Don’t be a boss, be a mentor. My second job, while still in college, was at a Sylvan Learning Center. I was a “Puller”, which meant I was supposed to just gather materials for the instructors. However, I was fortunate enough to have a manager that fed into all of my professional interests and allowed me to gain new experiences in everything from instruction to admin. She would even help me with some of my homework. I knew that she genuinely cared about my development as an employee and also a person. What did she get out of it you ask? I worked there all through college, I was flexible and would take shifts that others wouldn’t and I would eventually supervise team members to free up more of her administrative time. This job taught me that a professional environment should be a give and take and that your team is stronger if you’re willing to invest in them.

It’s very nice to suggest ideas, but it seems like we have to “change the culture regarding work culture”. What can we do as a society to make a broader change in the US workforce’s work culture?

If I’m being candid, I think that the way we celebrate those among us that work their entire careers without taking a vacation, miss important family moments or even work while very ill or through moments of personal tragedy is deeply flawed. This isn’t to say that you shouldn’t work and work hard, rather that balance is important. Society has to make a paradigm shift away from applauding professional suffering to applauding the ability to work efficiently within a balanced life. Furthermore, as leaders especially, we have to lead by example. We need to work towards creating a positive environment where we’re also happy because your team will feed off of your energy. I’ve been the type of worker before that would go in with a 102 degree fever or after/during family tragedies and I wouldn’t think anything of it because it was the way my managers worked. That is, I didn’t think much of it until I began leading my own teams and realized how much I didn’t want someone to be afraid to call out for their child’s first day of school or a family funeral. The anxiety you feel when you know that your personal needs are constantly at odds with your professional expectations is immense. Why not try harder to align the needs of the business with the needs of your team? That way, everyone wins!

How would you describe your leadership or management style? Can you give us a few examples?

Technically, I believe that it’s called “coaching style” but I prefer to think of it as a mentoring style. I have a background working in education and I like to apply some of what I learned about mentorship and leadership from that industry. I am all about talking, teaching, coaching, level-setting and accountability. Through this style, I can ensure that: there are always clear and open lines of communication, there are standardized expectations and accountability measures, talent can easily be identified & developed and I receive more and relevant feedback regarding processes and policies.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

So, I mentioned I started my career in education, right? I was definitely the type of employee that was a voracious learner, took on any task and was always looking for opportunities for growth and development. However, as a first generation college student, I wanted to have a mentor that could help me to understand what I wanted to do professionally and how to get there. I was lucky enough to have an employer that was willing to take me under their wing, spend extra time with me and, ultimately, they taught me how to run their business’s operations and encouraged me to go to grad school to continue on this path. I was still in education and I started with this company as a tutor with a BA, and ended as an Operations Manager with an MBA. I was able to grow and learn so much while I was there and was eventually encouraged to find a position where I could better “spread my wings.”

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I don’t know if i’d say that success has allowed this, however, for most of my adult life I have been a mentor and tutor for disenfranchised youth. I also hold resume workshops and do various volunteer work. But, in terms of how my success has brought goodness to the world, I get to be a job creator, a professional and personal mentor and, now, I get to bring a little Fresh Patch of happiness to all of our furry friends. Additionally, I am reviewing advisory board membership opportunities for organizations that provide various services to animals. Hopefully, this would allow me to use my current role to speak for those that can’t speak for themselves.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The corniness in me wants to say “shoot for the moon, even if you miss you’ll land among the stars.” But the most relevant has to be something my dad told me in a particularly tough time in my life. He said “The load doesn’t get any lighter, but you’ll learn to carry it better.” I had just been laid-off, I’d ended a long term relationship and was generally feeling lost. He told me that when I asked him “when does it (life) get easier?” For a moment it was a hard pill to swallow, then I realized that learning how to carry the load wouldn’t come accidentally and that I’d have to work at it. But you know what? I learned and now the loads don’t bother me as much.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This question actually took me off guard a bit. I live in Los Angeles and the rate of unhoused people and animals has shot up exponentially over the past few years. The city is currently investing in trying to find solutions for what only seems to be a growing issue and it seems to be in search of solutions. I think that a program that would be very helpful would be to match interested, unhoused people with a new pet upon securing housing. When an issue is this pervasive and touches on so many different aspects of society, it requires an all hands on deck approach with supportive services. Animals provide so much in terms of assisting in re-acclimation to society; from providing companionship to being a responsibility, I believe that this would decrease the likelihood of people ending up back on the streets after receiving the assistance and would overall aid in achieving a better quality of life. Also, you don’t have to take my word for it, most of these animal benefits are backed by various studies.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you continued success!