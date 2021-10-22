Jason Jaramillo Of StatHero: “Change is hard”

Change is hard. That’s why the “not-so-positive” disruption is easily identified because people won’t change just for change’s sake. It needs to provide new value that makes people’s lives easier or more fulfilling. Companies that don’t do that don’t last very long.

Jason Jaramillo is Chief Executive Officer of StatHero. Jaramillo founded StatHero in 2019 and oversees the company’s strategy, operations and innovation, while also driving funding and partnerships. Jaramillo has built StatHeros’ gameplay from the ground up. Using his knowledge of sports betting industry, Jaramillo’s goal was to awaken a fantasy sports industry that lacked opportunity for long term success. Under his leadership, StatHero became the first DFS company to create a Daily Fantasy Sportsbook, a hybrid of daily fantasy sports and sports betting. Jaramillo’s creation has exceeded expectations in the 1st full year of inception, with users spending 3x more annually, than traditional fantasy sports platforms. Jason has led efforts for StatHero to become a Top 5 Nominee for “Sports Betting Innovator of the Year” by Cynopsis Media. Also, under Jason’s leadership, StatHero increased the company value 4X, during the pandemic, by concentrating solely on innovation and development. Jaramillo attended Illinois State University, where he received his degree in Mass Communications. He resides in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

How does one give a “backstory” on gambling? Mine most likely starts with me being a big “numbers” guy, they’ve always come easiest to me. Combine that with my love and appreciation of sports and you have the avid sports bettor and fantasy sports player that you see today. I can even remember in high school doing underground NFL pools with my classmates. I was always drawn to the thrill and the competition that betting on sports provides. But one thing that always got me, heck it gets every gambler at some point, are the bad beats. StatHero was created out of my desire to bring a level of skill to sports gaming and not simply leaving so much to chance.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Daily Fantasy Sports doesn’t have the best reputation. The gameplay for years has preyed on many and only paid out a few. When I talk to fantasy fans three major problems would keep coming up on why they were done with DFS: too much time investment, too many experts, and you almost NEVER win. StatHero is disrupting the industry because it solved all of those problems. Very easy to use gameplay, you don’t need to spend hours to create the BEST LINEUP to beat hundreds, even thousands of players. You only need to create one that beats US. You play against ONLY one lineup (StatHero), and you are betting on just yourself. To mimic a true sportsbook, StatHero has provided a familiar sportsbook experience with dynamically changing player values, but we’ve limited that house edge so the player has more control and much better odds to win. The biggest advantage is we show you the lineups you can face ahead of time. No other DFS company takes on that risk. Our players are falling in love with us because they win, and can sustain winning. I know we’ve shaken things up when I hear our players tell me that they’ve won more in five days than they had in five years with the other guys.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I remember the original name for StatHero was supposed to be Vinco. I had everything from the design of our platform to merchandise to be Vinco. Then, we tested it out and nobody knew what type of company we were. I was a little too creative, and we scratched that idea quickly and StatHero was born. Sometimes making things simple is the best route.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My mother Rebecca is my mentor and she’s impacted me in every aspect of my life. With every up and every down of StatHero, I shared all of it with her. After working 18–20 hours a day, I remember feeling burnt out so I gave my mom a call and she calmed me down. She told me to prepare for success but also told me to prepare for failure. “Failure is crucial to be successful,” she told me. “Every time you fail you are that much closer to success.”

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I believe it all comes down to meeting market needs at a broad scale. Disrupting is not only good but it’s necessary when there are a lot of people with needs that need to be met. In my opinion, if you are solving problems at scale, disruption is always positive. In fantasy sports, we’ve seen many companies try to compete with industry leaders by changing very little. In DFS, the word “disruptive” has lost its touch because so many companies claim that, but aren’t solving anything new — they are just reskinning, or refining or smoothing a few rough edges but that’s not enough to get people to make a leap and change from what they’ve known. Change is hard. That’s why the “not-so-positive” disruption is easily identified because people won’t change just for change’s sake. It needs to provide new value that makes people’s lives easier or more fulfilling. Companies that don’t do that don’t last very long.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

– My mom’s words about “failure being crucial to success” as I shared earlier always ring in my head. She reframed failure to me as positive and necessary. That’s really a game changer in the way you approach just about anything.

– Apart from getting the right mindset, the other two words of advice go more to balance. Making sure you balance your health with your drive for instance. Burnout is real and it’s a real impediment to success too. It’s very easy to work yourself into exhaustion when you are fixated on disrupting an industry.

– The perseverance you will need for StatHero’s success will not come from a desire to make money, but the acts you will do once you have it. I think of this daily. This project has taken much enduring, to think of how many people/animals that will be helped at the end, is all the motivation I need.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

StatHero will continue to innovate and create fantasy sports gaming experiences that mimic true sports betting but with the fun and skill of fantasy. Bridging those two worlds is the goal and there is so much opportunity to enhance the fan experience with a hybrid of sports betting with games of skill. We know the StatHero team is the best equipped to bring it to life.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

A book that has had a significant impact on me is “The Four Agreements”. It maps out a way of being true to your word, not taking things personally, and to never make assumptions. Seems simple, but we all tend to fall in these traps every day, especially in business. I read this book often to keep these values sharp and at the forefront of my mind.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”?

I have many favorites, but I’m going to choose one that has been the most impactful to me. Steve Jobs said, “Have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become.” We all face challenges in life and we are, by our nature, resistant to change. We choose the path of feeling comfortable instead of challenged. That quote is relevant in my life because it highlights having courage when putting yourself in uncomfortable situations because that’s when you truly grow.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

This is a very easy one. The whole reason for my creation of StatHero is my love of animals, dogs especially. There are so many animals in the world who aren’t given a chance to live. There are so many cruel practices that happen worldwide. I plan to utilize the success of StatHero to make an impact in that world.

