“It’s all about the jockeys riding the horse.” with Tyler Gallagher & Jason Humble

It’s all about the jockeys riding the horse. You can have a phenomenal company but without the right management team in place, you can really struggle. I look for experience in the particular vertical in which they are requesting funds. What’s their track record? How many multinational exits have they had?

As part of my series about “5 Things I Need To See Before Making A VC Investment” I had the pleasure of interviewing Jason Humble.

After accomplishing many feats in the corporate world and reaching a ceiling, Mr. Humble took on the challenge in the next role of his career as CEO for Humble Capital Consulting; where he consults in raising capital for Pre-IPO Intellectual Properties in different facets and sectors. In addition to his role at Humble Consulting, Mr. Humble helps manage risks and capitalizes on currency across major markets worldwide as a trader. He is experienced in the markets of Commodities, Forex and Cryptocurrency. Mr. Humble takes pride in being a Revenue generator, talent developer, problem solver, and a cultivator of winning atmospheres. Today more than ever, Mr. Humble is extremely driven to succeed and focused on results.

Jason has extensive experience in Sales, and Marketing for numerous Fortune 500 companies. Mr. Humble previously held an executive Vice President position for one of the top pharmaceutical companies in the world. Throughout his career he was consistently honored as a top performer and MVP for each sales role he tackled in Corporate America.

Jason’s challenging background and family history has also given him the opportunity for numerous speaking engagements across the country for different companies breeding success. He believes the first one to experience adversity will be better suited and equipped for success. The blueprint to success is having a strong emotional intelligence and an inviting spirit towards adversity. He also encourages the youth to embrace obstacles, challenges, and to accept their testimonies. Mr. Humble also serves on the board for Precious Dreams Foundation. PDF supports the well-being of foster and homeless children by using a special technique focused on using bedtime necessities and positive reinforcement to empower children to recognize and focus on their dreams. For more information on how to donate or provide assistance please visit www.preciousdreamsfoundation.org

Academically, as a three-sport standout high school athlete in the great state of New York, he attended Florida Southern College, in turn, transferring to Nyack Christian College as a College Basketball Athlete. He graduated with honors, acquiring a degree in Communications and furthered his education with an MBA in Business Entrepreneurship.

His favorite bible verse is Matt 23:12

Thank you so much for joining us Jason! What is your ‘Backstory’?

Iam originally from New York, NY. At the young age of 10, I lost mom and I never knew my dad.

Fortunately, I was taken in by an amazing family from New Paltz, NY. I graduated from New Paltz High School and attended Nyack College as a college basketball athlete, where I got a degree in Bachelor of Science in Communications. I then went on to work with the New York Knicks in their Public Relations department, followed by working in the pharma and medical device sales industry.

I then started my own company, Humble Family Office, Humble Capital Consulting. I reached a point in my career where I was building tremendous relationships with many of the top 1% wealthy individuals across the world. I began to consult for pre-IPO proprietary tech companies specifically, as tech became a passion of mine.

Can you share a story of your most successful Angel or VC investment? What was its lesson?

My most successful experience was having the opportunity to invest in and consult with Mr. David Kovacs on a company called Formulus Black. This company is phenomenal and has tremendous potential as an In-memory computing software company. In fact, they recently announced that they are collaborating with Intel. For more details take a look at https://www.formulusblack.com/

The great lesson specifically in this opportunity is that relationships take time. Mr. Kovacs is one of the leading fintech individuals in the world. In my opinion, there is no smarter hybrid personality when it comes to merging Tech and the finance world out there. I’m extremely grateful for his business mentorship and his circle of influence he has allowed me to be a part of.

Can you share a story of an Angel or VC funding failure of yours? What was its lesson?

Yes, I will not mention the company or investor due to confidentiality, but I will say this… make sure you vet every opportunity correctly. I have had my time wasted time and time again when I first started with individuals who will lead you down a long path to nowhere only to not have funding.

Proof of funds and vetting someone’s background is critical in maintaining the integrity of the deal.

Is there a company that you turned down, but now regret? Can you share the story? What lesson did you learn from that story?

There is not one company that I turned down that I regret. There are investors, however, that I turned down in which I regret because I pre-judged their ability to fund at the beginning of my career due to not vetting properly. In this industry, the people you think have money don’t. The people who you may think do not have money, will. Everyone should be given the same opportunity. I once disregarded an email from a wealthy investor and I later discovered that he went on to fund some significant projects. It was a learning lesson for me because not only did I procrastinate, I also did not do the full due diligence. I was lazy in the process and it resulted in missing some good opportunities.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Yes. As a foster child, I love giving back.

I am on the board of directors for the Precious Dream Foundation. www.preciousdreamsfoundation.org They provide comfort items for foster children who are in need of a good night’s rest. What makes Precious Dreams Foundation special in the world of philanthropy is they ensure 100% of the proceeds go to these comfort items. I am honored to be a part of this charity.

What are your “5 things I need to see before making a VC investment” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1) Proof of funds: As I stated earlier I have had my time wasted in the past and tried to fast forward the process only to find out there are individuals that are not who they say they are.

2) Bio: I must see the background and experience of each specific investor and CEO of the individual representing the company.

3) The Team: It’s all about the jockeys riding the horse. You can have a phenomenal company but without the right management team in place, you can really struggle. I look for experience in the particular vertical in which they are requesting funds. What’s their track record? How many multinational exits have they had?

4) Timing of execution: Are they focused on the task at hand or are they wearing multiple hats. I prefer the company to be someone’s baby. I also want to make sure the individual company looking for funding has its own money as well. If you’re not invested in your own company that tells me you don’t believe in what you are doing.

5) The X-Factor: The X-Factor is something you simply cannot teach. It is interpersonal relationship skills alongside the right emotional intelligence. You have to be a chameleon in this industry and understand people and your specific audience for your go-to-market strategy to succeed.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Starting a thinktank based on helping others build their dreams. A community of sharp, caring individuals that are completely selfless in sharing ideas and educating from a young age. The biggest thieves in communities today are dream stealers. I want to create a culture and a community of like-minded individuals that have the sole purpose of helping one another grow in their respective verticals.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I would have to say there are two people I would love to connect with, John C. Maxwell and Warren Buffett. I respect John’s story writing and goal setting. I love his books and his personal development.

To chat with Warren from a business standpoint would be phenomenal. I respect his business acumen and how far he’s come. I can’t imagine the amount of rejection they both faced while accomplishing so many milestones. I would love to dig deeper into that pain. I would happily pay for both of these individuals’ meals if they would allow me thirty minutes to an hour of their time.

This was really meaningful! Thank you so much for your time.