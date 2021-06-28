Jason E Fisher’s Tips on Coping with Anxiety and Stress During COVID-19

If you are already prone to anxiety, this pandemic can make matters worse for you. But the good news is that you can overcome the stress by following these tips and take control of your life better.

More and more people are reporting to have been suffering from mental disorders following COVID-19 recovery during the pandemic.

Jason E Fisher shares the secrets of keeping anxiety at bay during Coronavirus

One of the biggest factors that have contributed to the worrisome life of individuals includes uncertainty. The fear of the unknown is the main factor that haunts people mostly. Check out these valuable tips to stay mentally fit and healthy.

A little knowledge is dangerous

It is always good to be informed but gathering incorrect and incomplete information can take a toll on your health. In this context, you can watch the news but do not get obsessed with the television or the news feeds.

If you want to keep up with the latest news, always refer to authentic sources. As far as being sure about protocols and standard operating procedures are concerned, stick to websites of the World Health Organization and other public health authorities.

Take into stride what you can control

We all know that there are certain procedures that we can follow. For instance,

Wash your hands frequently. Do not touch your face, nose, and eyes. Use masks, sanitizers, face shields, and gloves if required. Do not travel unless necessary. Maintain a safe distance of 6 feet with the other person next to you.

Jason E Fisher says that if you do your part, there are many physical difficulties that you can avert. By maintaining these protocols, you know that you will not let panic and distress spiral out of your hands.

Stay connected even by staying safe and maintaining protocols

Isolation and staying at home all along for months at a stretch can make you feel claustrophobic. Under such circumstances, it is best to stay connected with your friends, family, and peers.

With so many social media platforms and video calling tools, life has become much easier. Arrange a suitable time when all your friends or loved ones can attend a video call and catch up with your loved ones.

Take care and do not forget to pamper yourself

Mental stress can push you to inflict injury on yourself. That is the last thing perhaps you would want to do. Maintain a routine, indulge in some light exercise regularly. Pamper yourself once in a while with a therapeutic massage.

Most importantly, have a balanced diet that will have all the essential ingredients like vitamins, proteins, dairy, and foods that can help you to stay healthy. Avoid junk food, processed food, or consuming too many high-fat content meals.

Last but not the least, do not allow your anxiety, fear, and worry to control your life. Unless you can tame them, peace is a far cry for you during the pandemic.