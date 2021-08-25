Jason E Fisher Shares Ways to Manage Stress of Going Back to School After COVID-19

The pandemic has brought focus on mental well-being more than ever. Amidst another covid surge, mental health concerns have become more relevant and urgent. The child and adolescent cognitive therapists believe that going back to school can be stressful for some kids. But parents can play a critical role in taking care of their little ones’ mental health. As schools plan to reopen, people are skeptical if it will be safe for their children to join classes during the pandemic. The youth can also feel this stress more strongly. However, there are ways to help them navigate this phase and provide them with mental health support.

Jason E Fisher: Helping young children to manage stress

Acknowledge the uncertainty

In uncertain times like these, routines can change frequently. You need to remain flexible about this and avoid stress. Otherwise, the whole family can be in turmoil. As a parent, you need to train your kid to look at the changes with curiosity and a positive mindset.

Be resilient

A lot has happened since the last year. But it also allowed developing resilience. Some believe that it is an inborn trait, and some think that it can be an outcome. For example, individuals can become resilient after facing post-traumatic stress. Jason E Fisher says children can build resilience through practice. Developing an ability to adjust in the face of challenges is a process. When you cross that level, you can notice its impact on your life and identity, consider skills you developed and actions you performed, look at what you learned, and more.

Recollect the positives of quarantine

If you enjoyed walks and board games, you must relish those experiences and make them an integral part of your daily routine. When you do this, you can manage your stressors well. Also, indulge in social interactions online or in-person because these are also crucial.

Reach out for assistance

Sometimes, plans don’t work. In that case, parents can engage with schools for a constructive conversation. These discussions should be around finding solutions for students and families. Or, you can share your stressors with your family and friends to feel better. When you express yourself, your burden of stress and pent-up emotions get reduced.

Covid-led situations have been tough on everyone. Economic uncertainty, masking, social isolation, and others resulted in additional stress. People already had a difficult time tackling the impact of the virus. And, with things changing so fast with no clear direction, it can be more overwhelming for any person to understand whatever is happening. Take schools, for example. While some students can be happy, others can feel scared or disheartened because of the looming fear of infection. But you have to be empathetic with them and not impose your words on them.

Since excess fear or stress is not good for mental wellbeing, preparing your children for it has become necessary. They need your guidance, understanding, and support. If you stand by them, their fears or insecurities can subside a bit. In essence, they can avoid mental health challenges.