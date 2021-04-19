Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Jason E Fisher provides valuable tips for coping with anxiety and stress during COVID-19

The worldwide pandemic has left millions of individuals shattered as it has affected almost every aspect of human life, whether mental or physical. They are facing several challenges in coping up with stress and anxiety. The mental trauma which people are facing and the overwhelming feeling have not left even the children. Public health and continued focus on social distance are emerging topics these days for reducing the spread of COVID-19. International authorities are stressing maintaining social distance, using precautionary measures, and other preventive actions. You have to take care of your emotional and mental health along with your physical well-being.

Jason E Fisher stresses the consequences of stress and anxiety

Stress or mental trauma is not a one-day phenomenon. It is a result of a long-term negative feeling which mounts in the head. The well-known and profound impact of stress are as follows:

  • Feeling of anger, worry, sadness, fear, and frustration.
  • Change in energy level, appetite, interests, and desires.
  • Difficulty in concentrating on activities and making decisions.
  • Difficulty in sleeping and insomnia problems.
  • Physical reactions like body pains, headaches, skin rashes, and stomach problems.
  • Different types of chronic health issues and worsening conditions.
  • Negative impact on mental health and other related issues.
  • Increasing use of alcohol, tobacco, and other substance abuse.

It is very natural to feel anxiety, stress, worry, and grief. With the stressful news all across, it is hard to isolate yourself from these pessimistic events. However, there are a few ways that will help you in coping with these stressors.

Healthy ways of dealing with coronavirus Anxiety

Various experts and guides have come up with suggestions for people to deal with negative implications. With negative news all across, you have to pay attention to these guidelines to lead a healthy life. According to Jason E Fisher, it is significant for people to comprehend and learn to cope with mental stress and lead a healthy life.

  • Take breaks in between: With the advent of work from the home regime, individuals get restricted to their houses for professional obligations. It is here that the distinction between personal and professional life becomes difficult. However, you have to take breaks in between your work so that you are motivated and energetic. Hearing about stressful news all across will not only upset you but also add to your mental stress. 
  • Spend time with your family:The pandemic has given people the opportunity to spend time with their family members. However, spending quality time is crucial. Try to manage time for playing indoor games with your children, go for minor walks with safety measures, get involved in small discussions, and do household chores together.

Significantly, people understand the implication of mental health. When you are struggling with anxiety and stress, you can seize the assistance of these points mentioned above. However, if you require expert guidance, you can contact health providers on the digital platform. Getting help from counselors will help you deal with extreme stress and channel your thoughts in the right direction.

