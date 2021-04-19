Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Jason E Fisher gives tips for overcoming COVID-19 fatigue

Jason E Fisher

By
Jason E fisher
Jason E fisher

These day’s individuals are well versed with social distancing norms, flattening the curve, staying at home, and other phrases. It has now become an inseparable ingredient of daily life. The strict routine, missing out on friends and family members, not going to the workplace have become common. It has disrupted natural life and led to physical, mental, and emotional turmoil. People have started learning different ways of combating the spread of the virus; however, coping up with COVID-19 fatigue is not easy. Figuring out safe navigation has become very important these days. Health workers worldwide have stressed how vulnerable and easy prey human beings have become to COVID-19 fatigue.

Jason E Fisher throws light on COVID-19 fatigue

You must have a documented conception of the fatigue that emerges from a social distance, fear of contracting the virus, isolation from friends and family members, and the like. The symptoms of fatigue include the following: –

  • Lack of energy.
  • Exhaustion.
  • Mental and physical fatigue.
  • The inability to go about daily tasks.
  • Increased irritability.
  • Isolation from friends and family members.
  • Feeling off constant overwhelming, helplessness, and sadness.

With an increasing number of anxiety and stress cases, burnout and fatigue have become common. Significantly, according to Jason E Fisher, you must adhere to the safety protocols so that you can protect yourself from the deadly virus.

The process of combating COVID-19 burnout

International authorities are trying their level best to develop guidelines and protocols for ensuring the safety and security of millions of individuals. You have to take care of life, regular exercise, a balanced diet, and sleep. Moreover, you have to comprehend the stressors and try to figure out areas hurting your mental health. Only wellness and daily care will help you to cope up with the situation. Hence, take a quick look at these points: –

  • You can try out varied recipes at home and engage other family members in household tasks.
  • Take out time for assessing mental wellbeing and pay attention to your mood swings.
  • You can listen to music to reduce your stress and uplift your mood.
  • You can search the Internet for topics that interest you and catch up with other family members on the social media platform.
  • Moreover, it is possible to schedule sessions with professional colleagues so that you get a boost for your work commitments.
  • You can take the help of virtual counseling for getting access to resources.
  • Practicing gratitude and assessing your feelings is another critical area to explore.
  • Trying out at-home exercise and workouts by way of video classes and workout applications will be beneficial.

Wrapping things up

In addition to this, you may take the help of the digital platform for combating burnout. Millions of counselors and medical practitioners can help you come out with the best possible treatment. Be specific and open up about your feelings and emotions. Staying healthy has a lot to do with your mindful activities, eating routine, and sleep routine. 

    Jason E Fisher, founder of Fisher CAC

    Jason E Fisher is the founder of Fisher CAC, a consulting firm focused on serving businesses and community associations, including homeowner, condominium, timeshare, and cooperative associations. Read about his Scholarship and grant.

