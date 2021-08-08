Jasmine Molock Of Mysfit Moon: “Have patience with yourself”

First, have patience with yourself. Understand that the lows are inevitable and the highs will happen also. Learning that the time limit you expect for things may not pan out that way and that is okay. As long as you keep going, you will learn and find the rhythm.

After serving six years in the United States Army, Captain Jasmine Molock knew that she was equipped with the leadership skills and talent to launch her creative journey. She was determined to spread the message of positivity to others as a way to uplift their spirits. When she discovered natural gemstone beading at a local art fair, she was ignited to create her own pieces. She decided to call her company Mysfit Moon.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thanks so much for having me! I am originally from Jersey City, NJ. I was in a Captain in the US Army for 6 years. Once I separated from the military, I wanted t pursue a creative career so I kept trying different things until I discovered making jewelry!

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I was at a craft fair in Atlanta, and I noticed a vendor who made her own jewelry with natural stones. I loved the feeling of the natural stones and the meanings behind them and wanted to try and make some for myself. As I kept practicing, I decided to make them for others and then start selling!

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

In my opinion I am a natural born entrepreneur. I say this because I’ve always had the desire to lead, create my own ideas, and run with it! I am definitely not afraid of failure and when I do make mistakes, I just NEED to figure out how to solve it or make things better.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Definitely my husband, Nicholas. He is my biggest fan and supporter. He seriously believes in investing in my creativity and is the person who gives me honest feedback on everything. He also sees how hard I work which makes him inspired as well. But I would say my greatest support comes from God. I feel He’s put a true purpose within me to create and I trust that.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Well, the name MYSFIT means May Your Spirit Find Inner Tranquility. This means that having inner peace will outwardly make other things in your life fall into place. I want my jewelry to connect you to that peace so that you find true value in this short life. If I can be a part of that encouragement then I have done my job.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Of course! Number one, don’t take things personally. Mistakes and criticism will happen so you have to learn from them and try to make things better. No one cares about your business as much as you do so you have to understand that criticism comes as a part of the job. It doesn’t reflect on you as a person, its just a learning experience.

Number two, step out of your comfort zone. You should always be looking for ways to improve your business and you can’t do that by doing the same things. For example, let’s say you haven’t done a Facebook Live video because you are afraid to be judged or don’t know what to say. This shouldn’t stop you from pushing yourself. You have to do uncomfortable things in order to grow.

Number three, be intentional. Every post you make, video you put up, or product you put out needs to make sense. Don’t do things for the sake of doing them because then there is no clear direction. Before making a decision to buy, post or make something for our business, ask yourself, is this staying true to my brand and its purpose?

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

There is so much unsolicited advice you get when you start a business lol. But I would say advice about pricing. Most people want me to charge lower than what my product is worth. This is mostly because they always want a deal. I used to base it on other’s opinions and then I quickly changed that! I realized my time; my creativity and the quality of my product is worth it!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

I would say to make their job description clear so that they understand what is expected and they stay within those parameters. Also, don’t give them too many tasks. Allow them to take ownership of a few tasks that way they can focus and give it their best. Lastly, give them reassurance if they are unsure, praise when they’ve done well, and rewards or incentives to keep them excited about the job.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Always be honest with people. It doesn’t matter if you made mistakes, as long as you are honest about them and are doing your best to correct them. Trust also comes when you try and understand what others do. Meaning take time to understand their job because it shows you care about their part in the grand scheme of things. Also, make concrete decisions. Meaning, when you have made a decision on something, stand firm in that. Credibility comes with achieving results. Once you have made a plan, done the work and have achieved a desired outcome, the credibility will come along with that.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

These things are essential because it shows you care about people, you can be decisive, and you are honest about the process.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I’ve learned so much from not only others but my mistakes as well. One mistake is not remaining consistent. This is no easy task and if you do not push through the hard times, you will never get anywhere. Also, being unwilling to step out of your comfort zone. I know I have said that before but success lies on the other side of your fears. Lastly, not understanding that presentation is just as important as an actual product or service. Meaning, people want a great product but more importantly, they want an experience. For example, if you own a restaurant, your food may be amazing, but it’s also important that your dining area is inviting, and your tables are always clean, and your bathroom is fully stocked with supplies. The small details make you stand out.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

It’s different because as an entrepreneur you are starting a business from scratch. When you have a “regular job” even if that job is amazing, you are given a blueprint of how that job operates and what is expected. When you start a business, you are creating everything yourself, so it means more when it fails or when it succeeds.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Honestly, it’s the small things that make me excited. For example, when I get great written reviews back-to-back with pictures of the items they bought! That makes me so happy because I got to see it in its new home and someone actually took their time to write something great about my business.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Absolutely. I would say definitely during the Pandemic. Actually, even after things started opening back up, I really struggled to make sales both online and in person. This made me feel like my online presence wasn’t as strong, and maybe my products weren’t as great as I’d thought.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I don’t feel like I bounced back necessarily. I just went back to the drawing board. Make sure I have plenty of products, took better pictures, engaged in posts on social media, etc. I just really dug myself into my work and trying everything to get sales up. Even after doing all of that, it was a very slow process of gaining what I felt were good sales.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

First, have patience with yourself. Understand that the lows are inevitable and the highs will happen also. Learning that the time limit you expect for things may not pan out that way and that is okay. As long as you keep going, you will learn and find the rhythm.

Second, don’t define your worth by how many sales you make. You are always valuable and worthy even if sales are down. Also, your product is valuable too. Sales shouldn’t affect how your day turns out. That’s very had to practice but its true.

Third, keep things fun! For example, if sales aren’t good, or you don’t have the money in your budget to make certain things possible, change things up! Let’s say you are a makeup artist, give someone a free makeover, or try a fun look on someone just for practice! Improving your skills in the meantime is always a way to boost your mood and inspire you.

Fourth, celebrate those small wins! Its not so much about the big things, its about the little goals you accomplish. Keep yourself encouraged by reminding yourself how far you’ve come.

Fifth, (which is what I need to do) talk to other entrepreneurs! Its great to have a support system of people who understand you. They can celebrate with you, or even take you out when things aren’t going well. Find some friends who will understand these highs and lows and help you navigate them effectively.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience to me means to step outside of your feelings and focus on the facts. Resilient people don’t take things too personally when they don’t work out. Of course, they are disappointed, but they don’t allow it to cripple them or cause self-doubt. They still have the confidence to move forward.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

I grew up in a single parent household, in the city, and in a very rough neighborhood. I had to be resilient all the time. There were things we couldn’t afford, and a lot of disappointments but I didn’t allow that to lower myself worth. Probably even more so when I joined the military. I was thrown into all kinds of situations, and have delt with toxic leaders, toxic masculinity and sexism. Not to mention just failing at tasks I was given and learning from that. However, I do take my failures in my business personally because I love what I do. But it never prevents me form moving forward or standing strong in my brand.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Honestly, I don’t think that’s my strength lol. I am very hard on myself. Probably too hard. But my positivity comes from my husband. He is literally the most positive person on earth. He can change any situation around and make me realize the world is not burning down because of my mistakes or failures. He brings me back to reality. Also, the alternative to not keeping a positive attitude is giving up, and that I will never do.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Attitude is everything! I cannot stress this enough. Your team is a direct reflection on your leadership style. If you come into work complaining, the day will be longer, everyone will be tense, and they will adopt that negativity. Which in turn will be reflected onto the consumer. There is nothing that can come from negativity.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

Honestly, I tell myself this all time: We will all die one day. And we never know what day that will be. Why not spend this time living a life you love?

I’ve spent years in different jobs and I would dread going to work everyday. I want define my own life, even outside of what I do as a profession. I want to live a life that feeds my soul, and that’s what I’m trying to do.

How can our readers further follow you online?

You can follow my Instagram @mysfitmoon! Or email me with any advice or questions [email protected]

Thanks so much!