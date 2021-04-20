Jasmine Carter of Balacia: “Accessible coaching”

Supporting other female entrepreneurs is extremely important to me, which is one of the reasons we love sending surprise gifts to our clients who purchase an engagement ring. 90% of the gifts we send our clients support Women-owned and Black-owned small businesses. I love making connections with like-minded female entrepreneurs and supporting them with a share, purchase, review, etc. Some of my best days as a new and struggling entrepreneur were days where another female founder shared my posts and made a purchase from me. It feels great to be able to pay it forward and support other female entrepreneurs, whether they’re just starting or already established.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jasmine Carter.

Jasmine Carter is the Founder and CEO of Balacia, a growing Black-owned bridal jewelry brand. As a young, female entrepreneur, Jasmine designs custom engagement rings and wedding bands to be attainable for all budgets. Her passion is creating the perfect rings for her clients using diamonds, moissanite, and various gemstones.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Thank you so much for having me! I love this question because it takes me back to my childhood when I realized my passion for design. Every game I played had to have something to do with design- fashion, houses, rollercoaster parks…you name it. If I could design it, I loved it. Fast forward to December 28, 2016, my husband proposed to me with the ring of my dreams, and that’s where the idea for Balacia really started. I was so impressed by the way the ring sparkled and I just had to have more rings. For months I researched everything about jewelry design, ordered samples to test the quality of my materials, and finally launched Balacia in September 2017.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Discovering styled shoots was such a blessing that really boosted my brand. My first styled shoot was at the Botanical Gardens in Dallas, Texas with awesome wedding vendors and models. I didn’t know what to expect from the shoot, but it exceeded my expectations. We had a bridal model, wedding photographers, wedding cake, etc. After the shoot, it was so funny when we all grabbed a slice of cake and ate it as we left the venue. Nobody had remembered plasticware or plates so we left with cake in our hands. That shoot created lifelong relationships for all of us. The bridal model recently got engaged in January 2021 with one of our rings, and we’re currently in the process of designing her custom wedding band. Her wedding photographer will be the same photographer who photographed that styled shoot. It’s funny how things in life align!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One mistake I made early on was trying to do everything on my own. When Balacia launched, I was the ring designer, social media manager, website designer, and so much more. I started Balacia with basically nothing so I didn’t have much money to invest in outsourcing. I eventually learned that sometimes it’s better to hire a freelancer to accomplish a task in a week instead of exhausting yourself, trying to do it yourself and having it take a month.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m so grateful for my husband, Devon Carter, for inspiring me to relaunch Balacia. He launched his jewelry brand, DevsDiamonds, in 2020 and it gave me the confidence boost I needed to rebrand and relaunch. My husband has always been extremely supportive of me and my endeavors. We continue to push each other to go above and beyond expectations.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

When it comes to books, I’ve always enjoyed the fantasy and adventure genres. I love a strong female lead, such as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games. One thing that resonated with me from that series in particular is that like me, she wasn’t afraid to be herself and do things her way.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Everything happens for a reason” is my favorite quote. When COVID-19 hit, my husband and I struggled with our careers after new regulations and pay cuts took place. This resulted in my husband and I putting more of our time and efforts into growing our jewelry brands. Since committing to our businesses full time, both of our companies have grown exceptionally. We now have an amazing team helping us towards our goal of making Balacia a household name in the bridal jewelry industry.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Part of our mission is providing jewelry education to all clients. For example: many shoppers don’t know the differences between a mined diamond, lab grown diamond, and moissanite. Unfortunately, many of our buyers have told us stories of unethical jewelers providing them with low quality stones or trying to sway their judgement to upsell them. Balacia is all about creating your dream ring with any stone you choose. We love educating customers so they can choose the best stone for themselves and their partners, to create the perfect ring in their budget. The larger we grow, the more people we can help.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience, what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

What’s holding women back from founding companies is not knowing the steps it takes. I had no idea that I could someday become a jeweler- it’s not something that’s taught as an option in grade schools. When I thought of “jewelry design” I thought of putting plastic beads together on string. I didn’t have a step-by-step guide to tell me what to do, I just knew I had to make it happen. There are so many women with innovative and unique ideas, they just don’t know they can turn their passions into a business. Women need more mentorship, resources, opportunities, and funding to think outside the box and follow their passions.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

Supporting other female entrepreneurs is extremely important to me, which is one of the reasons we love sending surprise gifts to our clients who purchase an engagement ring. 90% of the gifts we send our clients support Women-owned and Black-owned small businesses. I love making connections with like-minded female entrepreneurs and supporting them with a share, purchase, review, etc. Some of my best days as a new and struggling entrepreneur were days where another female founder shared my posts and made a purchase from me. It feels great to be able to pay it forward and support other female entrepreneurs, whether they’re just starting or already established.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

I believe that balance is very important in life. If a woman wants to be a founder, she should be provided the same resources and opportunities to be able to follow her dream. Diversity is also very important, whether it’s age, gender, ethnicity, etc. We not only need more female founders, but also more funding for them to grow and get a jumpstart on their success. I would think that more female founders also means more female investors, more equal pay, and more diversity in businesses.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

Grade school programs. I’ll never forget career day in 7th grade; I felt so lost and limited. Everyone in my class decided on a career and I didn’t like any of the options. Entrepreneurship needs to be taught as early as elementary school. Accessible coaching. When a woman has a business idea and a passion, she should be able to easily contact a mentor/guide to help her launch her business. More media presence for women in business. I would love to see more women getting the acknowledgement they deserve in the media. Camps for young, aspiring entrepreneurs. I’ve been writing business plans since I was 7-years-old and I’m sure I’m not the only one. I enjoyed design and creative camps as a child, but an entrepreneurship camp would’ve been amazing. More funding opportunities. Women-owned businesses receive far less funding than male-owned businesses. We deserve the same opportunities for growth.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

One movement that’s important to me is jewelry ethics. Most people don’t know enough about jewelry and so many get taken advantage of. I’ve talked to many people who have had terrible experiences with other companies after being sold gold plating instead of solid gold, being sold low quality diamonds, and so much more. Last year I was walking around a mall with my mother and saw a sign on a fine jewelry store’s window that said “25 dollars Diamond Earrings”; I was infuriated. It’s a shame that so-called “legit” jewelry retailers are allowed to post such nonsense. I love having consultations with our clients so I can educate them and answer their questions. It’s time to take a stand against the bad ethics of the jewelry industry and I’m happy to help in any way that I can.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Brunch with Kendra Scott would be amazing. I love how she built her company from a small, home-based business to a multi-billion dollar empire. Not only is Kendra an icon, but she’s also a philanthropist, has a majority of female employees, and now appears on one of my favorite shows- Shark Tank. Talk about goals!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Facebook Page:https://www.facebook.com/balaciaofficial

Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/balacia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/balaciaofficial

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/balacia

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/balaciaofficial

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.