Jarrett Fair is a true testament of self belief to make personal goals a reality

Jarrett Fair Nyc Black Eagles 2021

Growing up in New York city and chasing your dreams at the same time can be challenging. For Jarrett Fair the obstacles he faced at a young age were not easy, as he faced a low self esteem as a child for being overweight which discouraged him in his beginnings.

But that didn’t stop Jarrett, never losing focus and working hard on himself daily to reach his goals. That main goal was to play professional basketball. Getting away from the negativity by pushing himself lead to 100 pounds lost in his weight. Reaching closer to his dreams of being a respected baller.

The fruit of his success came when he played college basketball at City college in New York. Surprising many, his hunger of improving grew even stronger. It was after 2 years at City college when he decided to make the leap and pursing his dream of playing professional basketball.

Jarrett Fair is a current professional basketball player who has proved the odds. Playing in parts of the United States in the ABA, APBL and USPBL, from also playing away from the US in Canada at NBA’s Andrew Wiggins home court. In the New York City street ball scene he’s well recognized as J Fay, playing in leagues like Dyckman, Rucker, West 4th etc.

His goal is to continue to inspire others, by traveling parts of the world and being the role model he’s called to be. That message of never giving up and believing in yourself, can makes dreams come into reality. Not letting anyone tell you that you can’t, and always pushing to the top.

Follow Jarrett Fair and his journey on instagram.

    Steven Warner, Sports agent at PR agency express

    Sports writer for professional athletes in different parts of the world.

