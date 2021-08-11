Jared Milrad of Movikarma: “Experiences are everything”

Experiences are everything. While it’s important to read, watch, and learn from others, it’s very important to have new experiences of our own, take risks, and expand our horizons of what’s possible. That means being an active, rather than a passive, participant in our lives.

As a part of my series about leaders helping to make the entertainment industry more diverse and representative, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jared Milrad.

Jared Milrad is an award-winning filmmaker, entrepreneur, and lifelong advocate for social change who has spent over two decades leading transformative initiatives.

As the Founder and President of A Show For A Change and Movikarma, Jared fosters inclusion, representation, and social impact through the power of storytelling and entertainment. After launching a social impact streaming platform and monthly social impact film festival that has received submissions from 50+ countries, Jared and his team have cultivated a diverse roster of relationships across Hollywood, including with The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, WarnerMedia, Netflix, Amazon, Participant Media, Bad Robot, The Sundance Institute, and with Oscar-nominated and Oscar-winning filmmakers, nonprofits, and production companies. On Movikarma’s podcast, Rewriting Hollywood, Jared has interviewed dozens of award-winning underrepresented talent across the industry.

An accomplished progressive leader, Jared was part of the Out For Biden States Team on President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign, working with LGBTQ+ leaders nationwide. He previously worked on President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns, and served in The White House during the Obama Administration. To help families afford legal services, Jared founded a nationally recognized nonprofit organization personally supported by Warren Buffett’s family foundation, Peter Buffett, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor (Ret.), and Harvard Law School Dean Martha Minow. He also appeared in Hillary Clinton’s historic presidential campaign commercials (“Getting Started,” “Equal”), which received over 10 million views worldwide, and he has been profiled by dozens of media outlets around the world, including The New York Times, The Chicago Tribune, BBC News, The Guardian, The Times of London, TIME, MSNBC, CBS, NBC, and ABC News.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was 15, I participated in a youth summer camp focused on diversity and inclusion called Anytown, which was organized by the National Conference for Community and Justice. The camp focused on reducing prejudice, building community, and inspiring teenagers to become social justice leaders. This experience led me to serve as President of Affinity Club, an organization at my public high school in New Jersey that helped foster acceptance and equity among our diverse student population.

Collectively, these experiences developed my passion for inclusion, equity, and representation, which has been a common thread through all of the social impact work I’ve done over the past two+ decades, including working for President Barack Obama and launching a nonprofit with Warren Buffett’s son, Peter. More recently, they led to my passion for storytelling and to ensure that all voices are heard in entertainment through my nonprofit, Movikarma.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I launched Movikarma after working in law, politics, social entrepreneurship, and nonprofit advocacy across a variety of causes. Most recently, I’ve been deeply inspired by the many underrepresented filmmakers who have responded to our efforts. For example, our social impact film festival, A Show For A Change Film Festival, has grown to include over 500 filmmakers from 50+ countries, and our podcast, Rewriting Hollywood, has now completed dozens of interviews with underrepresented voices in entertainment.

The rapid growth of Movikarma is a testament to the notion that nothing can stop a cause whose time has come.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Starting out as an entrepreneur, I had the mistaken assumption that if I built it, they would come. That’s not usually the case. For example, I launched a blog back in 2006 called Our Common Concern, where I invited guest bloggers to write about social and environmental causes important to them — and share ways for readers to get involved to have an impact. While the blog’s readership grew a bit, I quickly realized that it wasn’t enough to simply launch a website with a potentially good idea. Instead, entrepreneurs and creators need to listen closely to their potential audience, fully understand the marketplace, and be open to revising and tweaking their approach when circumstances change. It’s important to be passionate and driven, but also flexible and humble.

Ok thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our discussion. Can you describe how you are helping to make popular culture more representative of the US population?

At Movikarma, we’re working to make Hollywood fully inclusive, equitable, and representative of the world around us. We’re doing this in a few exciting ways:

Rewriting Hollywood is our dynamic podcast that focuses on inclusion and social impact in Hollywood. Rewriting Hollywood has featured interviews with a diverse slate of award-winning underrepresented and impact-driven talent, including Oscar-winning screenwriter Tarell McCraney (MOONLIGHT), Tony Award and SAG Award-nominated actress Joaquina Kalukango (ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI), Oscar-nominated actor Paul Raci (SOUND OF METAL), BAFTA-nominated actor Adarsh Gourav (THE WHITE TIGER), Clarke Peters (DA 5 BLOODS) and Esther Moon (MINARI). In these timely, no-holds-barred conversations, we discuss ways to transform Hollywood for a new generation of impactful storytellers. Rewriting Hollywood is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts, and clips are available on Instagram @movikarma. Full video episodes are available for demo purposes here.

The Inclusive Pathways Program: Launching in Summer 2021, the Inclusive Pathways Project offers paid, hands-on opportunities for underrepresented talent to have career-building experiences on major Hollywood productions alongside industry leaders. Through an intensive selection process, Movikarma will ultimately place hundreds of underrepresented crew and talent on a global scale. In their paid roles on set, the underrepresented crew will gain hands-on experience shadowing seasoned crew members in their chosen field. Movikarma will then provide follow-on career support and sustainable infrastructure to address systemic inequity in Hollywood.

A Show For A Change Film Festival is a quarterly, digital-first festival focused on highlighting social impact filmmakers who are changing the world through the power of story. Launched in 2017, the film festival has worked with over 500 filmmakers globally from 50+ countries, awarding projects in four categories: Social Impact, Creativity,, Cinematography, and Storytelling. The festival has recognized both narrative and documentary films — long-form and short-form — that address important issues such as racial equity, environmental justice, criminal justice reform, climate change, and animal welfare. Interested filmmakers can submit their film here.

Social Impact, Narrative Storytelling with Underrepresented Filmmakers: As part of our mission to spotlight and empower underrepresented filmmakers, Movikarma produced a two-part docu-series with rising filmmaker Ryan Henry Knight about racial equity, healthcare, voting rights and civic engagement in advance of the U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia in December 2020. With a nonpartisan lens focused on engaging storytelling, Movikarma partnered with The Counter Narrative Project and The New Georgia Project to reach thousands of underserved voters ahead of the election. Watch the full docu-series here.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted by the work you are doing?

Yes, we brought on Ryan Henry Knight — a very talented underrepresented filmmaker based in Atlanta, Georgia — to create our Georgia docu-series described above, which addressed important issues such as voting rights, racial equity, healthcare, and criminal justice reform. Giving Ryan an opportunity to create an impactful project in partnership with other nonprofit organizations and artists was incredibly meaningful, and we were so glad that it impacted Ryan in a positive way as well. We’ve also elevated, spotlighted, and celebrated numerous underrepresented filmmakers and artists through our podcast and film festival, which has been both deeply gratifying and empowering for those who we’ve served.

As an insider, this might be obvious to you, but I think it’s instructive to articulate this for the public who might not have the same inside knowledge. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why it’s really important to have diversity represented in Entertainment and its potential effects on our culture?

Underrepresentation limits the types of projects that can be created and the types of opportunities available for new creative voices. In 2019, only 15.1% of the top-grossing film directors were women and only 14.4% were BIPOC. Only 17.4% of writing credits went to women and 13.9% to BIPOC writers. BIPOC / LGBTQ+ individuals are also underrepresented among producers, executives, and related fields. Lack of inclusion is bad for business. A 159 million dollars movie budget could lose 130 million dollars — or 82% of its budget — without non-white characters in major roles. Hollywood loses 10B dollars annually from Black inequity alone. Because Hollywood is less diverse than every major industry in the U.S., audiences are less exposed to impactful voices and storylines — reducing the lasting power of narrative storytelling.

Can you recommend three things the community/society/the industry can do to help address the root of the diversity issues in the entertainment business?

Yes, at Movikarma, we believe that it’s time for the industry to:

Pay living wages to interns, apprentices, and other entry-level talents in Hollywood. Meager wages for young talent (or, in some cases, no wages) limit opportunities for underrepresented, lower-income talent to gain a foothold in the industry. Likewise, underrepresented stories and storytellers must be equitably funded and supported by those with the most resources — including studios, production companies, and the Hollywood elite. Establish formal search and recruitment processes for hiring new talent in Hollywood, so that industry access does not simply depend on who you know. This “relationship-based” approach to hiring drastically limits opportunities for new, underrepresented voices to enter the industry.

3. Ensure diverse representation, especially among off-screen talent and executives, and transparency and accountability. LGBTQ+, BIPOC, and other underrepresented groups continue to be vastly underrepresented in Hollywood, and it’s time for the industry to equitably represent these populations in paid roles, greenlit projects, etc. at the same levels as they are in broader society. Further, Movikarma and other organizations must be able to hold industry leaders accountable when they fall short — and that requires industry-wide transparency and data-sharing.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I think of leadership in terms of servant leadership; that is, a great leader is someone who puts service of others above all else, and prioritizes impact over accolades or attention. When I think of great leaders, I think of historic figures like Fannie Lou Hamer, Dolores Huerta, and Sitting Bull, who each fought for a cause greater than themselves to improve the lot and well-being of vulnerable people and other living beings. To me, that is what true leadership is: rising above criticism, negativity, and shortsightedness to imagine a better future for our grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all of those with whom we share this planet. That’s precisely why I founded Movikarma and why I believe so deeply in the cause of inclusion, equity, and representation.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

It’s okay to be fully, authentically me. It’s not that no one told me this, but it’s more that I didn’t fully believe it until recently. For me, experimenting with various careers and having so many different interests has certainly enriched my life, but it’s also led me astray from my true purpose and passions in life. I think it’s important to determine who we truly are and what we care most about — and keep that as our North Star as much as possible. It’s important not to take myself too seriously. As activists and changemakers, sometimes we have a tendency to only focus on the many negative challenges and injustices around us. While those struggles are all real and incredibly important, I’ve found that it’s critically important to experience joy, to love ourselves and those around us, and to be playful and liberated in our daily work. This is a marathon with lots of winding roads, detours and false starts — not a one-way sprint. In my earliest days as an entrepreneur, I was under the (false) impression that I could simply “build it and they would come” — that somehow a new project would take off relatively quickly. I’ve since learned that usually isn’t the case. Lots of luck, perseverance, and grit is needed along the way. Experiences are everything. While it’s important to read, watch, and learn from others, it’s very important to have new experiences of our own, take risks, and expand our horizons of what’s possible. That means being an active, rather than a passive, participant in our lives. There will be many detractors — but they’ll only make you stronger. In other words, ignore the haters, even though none of us are immune to negativity or armchair critics. I wish I was a bit more fortified about how difficult the road of entrepreneurship, public service, and advocacy can be.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d inspire a movement of compassion, kindness, and empathy that extends beyond good words — and requires good deeds, systemic change and accountability. This means, for example, that Hollywood companies must be held accountable on their pledge to increase inclusion, equity, and representation; we must change corporate practices that harm people, animals, and the environment; and we must enact public policies and see financial commitments that advance racial equity, social justice, and systemic equality. It’s not enough for leaders in the private sector or government to say that they want to make change; they must follow through on it, and we must see results.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The only tyrant I accept in this world is the ‘still small voice’ within me.” — Mahatma Gandhi

I’ve been following the lessons in this quote since my senior year of high school (when I cited it in our school yearbook). To me, Gandhi’s words are a powerful reminder of the importance of listening to one’s inner self, to understanding and fully knowing who we truly are, and having a moral compass and follow it. While it’s healthy to reevaluate our own beliefs and worldviews from time to time, I do think that it’s important to have a core morality and belief system that we generally stand by — no matter what the world thinks we should do.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d love to have a private breakfast or lunch with Viola Davis. I think she’s incredible — not only as an actor and artist, but as a humanitarian and activist for inclusion, equity, and representation. If Hollywood would listen to Viola more often, I know we’d all be better off — and finally see the incredible diversity of our world reflected back to us onscreen.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!