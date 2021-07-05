Jared Fink of Siegel+Gale: “Captivating”

Simple: An experience that is easy to understand, interact and participate with provides spectacular clarity. Technology companies have leveraged the power of simplicity to make complex technology so intuitive, such as the superpowers of Apple or Google.

As part of our series about the five things a business should do to create a Wow! customer experience, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jared Fink, Group Director, Experience at Siegel+Gale, the global brand experience firm.

Jared wakes up every day to imagine, simplify and design utopian experiences for people and the brands they love. He helps organizations harness experience as a strategic lever for growth, innovation and societal impact. He leads the Experience Group in New York for Siegel+Gale and partners with visionary leaders to transform their total brand experience across the entire customer journey, one interaction at a time.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Careers in experience strategy and design are rarely a straightforward path, and my story is no different. The spark of my career was informed at a young age when I experienced Disney World for the first time (that I can recall vividly). The park’s surrounding magic, the endless moments of unexpected joy, the craft of every design detail that made the few days in the place so transformative for all. You left that park feeling a sense that anything was possible and could go home to extend that feeling of imagination with their stories, characters and artifacts. The Disney brand relationship shaped so much of my outlook on the world, and I’d try and think about who makes this possible? How could I do something like this as a career — to make people feel so strongly about the magic this brand brings to their lives.

Even throughout university, I explored many aspects of psychology, business and design to try to understand how I could combine these empathic, strategic and creative lenses to make something magical of myself. That place and the role were challenging to find, so I took up the grind of having multiple design or marketing internships while joining several networking groups in my local city to learn from others. I was still unsure and through several discussions with professionals, mentors and experts, I was guided towards a global creative company, Ogilvy, that had a variety of work to dabble and experiment.

At David Ogilvy’s teaching hospital, AKA his famous creative firm, I rotated through several departments until the right connection was formed in strategy and user experience roles. I was fortunate enough to have brilliant managers, leaders and innovators who coached me through a dynamic journey over many years at the firm’s global HQ in New York. Once I fell in love with user experience, brand and innovation, I joined, explored and experimented with many emerging practices. I had the opportunity to work on IP development, interaction design, digital strategy, and design thinking practices for the brands that matter.

Following a long-standing, enriching and stimulating career path at Ogilvy, I wanted to get closer to software and hardware products, services and customer experience from a market leader in innovation. I was fortunate to join a brilliant creative collective at frog, a strategy, design and innovation consultancy, as a Principal Designer and then Creative Director. There in the NYC location, I guided innovative leaders to re-imagine their enterprise-wide customer experience and enable their first-ever experiences for fortune 500 organizations, emerging ventures and impactful non-profits.

With this career path focusing on enterprise-wide innovation with human-centricity at the core, I wanted to find a place where the emotional superpowers of brand building and the innovative and experience-driven approach to design could coalesce to create new value for brands. I found a once-in-a-lifetime home to grow both sides of my passions at Siegel+Gale, a brand experience firm, where I lead our NY experience practice and transform brands through the power of innovative interactions by harnessing simplicity. We live by simplicity. It’s our ethos, and the world we operate in today needs so much more of it. I’m about to hit my one-year anniversary at Siegel+Gale, and I can say that I’m doing the best work of my life with the smartest, nicest and most unstoppable experts in the world.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

Learning moments are so critical in shaping us and applying those learnings is the key to betterment. Unsure if it’s truly funny or just good humor in hindsight, but how you show up and have a presence in a creative business can be a challenge starting out. Do you dress formally, act seriously at all times, keep personal stories to personal life, or do you go to the other extreme of flip flops, wild ideas and silly stories? Creative businesses can have both sides to this coin, and refining your professional identity and balance can be a journey in itself.

My first day at my first job, I was in a full suit and had my business game face on. While on my commute, the subway broke down, so I ran on foot for about 14 blocks to the office during a smoldering hot summer day. I rushed into new hire orientation looking less than fresh and realized everyone else was in casual wear, just chatting it up and discussing all types of wild opportunities afoot for us at the firm in the most natural of ways. The meeting had not started for at least another thirty minutes and I was far from ready to enter the more creative casual culture. After some learnings with peers and managers, it came down to reading the room, being yourself and also being prepared for the culture that’s best suited for you. I found my footing, but it wasn’t as buttoned up as I once thought — and that was a good thing.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Mentorship has been one of the biggest driving forces in shaping my career. It takes a diverse team of people around you, guiding you and inspiring you to think differently from their unique depth in experience that is similar and very different from your own. From my first managers to senior executives and startup founders, I have always tried to find honest relationships that make me better and even braver to take on giant leaps (or avoid them). I look up to these people every day and follow their paths to learn from their footsteps, but nobody has shaped me more than my parents.

My parents are both brilliant self-made entrepreneurs operating within service, health and hospitality. They have had so many learnings in business that are so unique from mine but ultimately relatable as, at times, they still ask with humor for clarification what I do as a living. That career distance between small business ownership and corporate, creative professional gives me a chance to ask simpler, jargon-free, more candid questions to get a very real-world response than I may from fellow industry thought leaders. They helped me understand the importance of grit during those challenging moments of professional growth, the power of a close-knit, small team of relationships, seeing things through to realization, continually reexamining priorities to focus on where the impact will be, and helping build a culture with a sense of intrapreneurial ownership that only real business owners can teach you. Sometimes, you need someone in your corner who knows you best, who may not understand what you do in the day-to-day sense, to provide perspective in moments of question, clarity or opportunity.

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

We are operating at a time when the customer has harnessed tremendous power in the commercial world with more access, knowledge, choice and voice over the brands they choose to interact with to acquire value. They are more informed, connected and influential over any touchpoint. If an experience is not meeting expectations, they can share that story to the world to affect the brand’s standing in the minds of the market.

Experience and ultimately, Customer Experience (CX) can take on many meanings and is inherently malleable depending on context, objectives and orientation.

We see customer experience as the sum total amount of interactions a person has with a brand over the lifecycle journey of a customer relationship. These interactions have varying levels of brand control and ultimately impact:

A direct interaction where the brand and ultimately their technology, environments and employees enable the interaction to occur (Such as a brand’s customer service, website or application product, or retail location)

A shared interaction where the brand controls parts of the experience but another entity owns the environment (such as social media profiles and feeds, marketplaces and purchased media)

Indirect interactions facilitated by environments and people that are out-of-bounds of the brand (such as user-managed communities, news and media, peer reviews, competitive campaigns, etc.)

Prioritizing and holistically orchestrating a quality CX is essential to fostering a trusted relationship with the customer across all touchpoints. This increases the brand’s ability to drive deep preference, loyalty and long-term growth.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

Thinking and operating holistically around CX is no easy task. It requires a rallying and centering of the organization around their customers with a shared philosophy of how to serve them across business lines, in-concert.

Planning and managing the variety of touchpoints into a holistic customer experience is inherently challenging for brands due to the range of goals, stakeholders, constraints and resources involved in enabling a quality experience to occur consistently.

The great unifier across the organization entities and extended stakeholder groups is customer empathy and the choice to make their needs, pain and desires the most important priority when planning and managing the experience. But truly committing to customer-centricity is a tremendous feat as it shifts how some brands have organized, operated and grown in the past. It means that the customer has a seat at the leadership table for every conversation and is the ultimate decision-maker. If customer bases evolve, so does the brand and puts the organization in a listening and adapt mode vs. a standalone control mode. This shift is not easy to implement, but when wired into the DNA of a brand, culture and employee base, the results tend to be even greater than anticipated — see the exponential growth of companies like Amazon, Warby Parker, Target, USAA and Slack.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

Competition is a driving force that does provoke many brands to rethink their approach to customer experience, but the most potent means of that coming through is from the voice of the customer. Researching the customer’s journey to understand how they interact with your brand and others or prospects that are advocates of a competing brand provides the deeper, more meaningful insight as to why their alternative experience is superior.

When we think of the forces that inform optimizing, evolving and especially rethinking your CX, we consider going broad and deep into a research-based discovery and validation process. This informs, inspires and provokes unique opportunities, such as brand relationships, customer empathy, cultural trends, societal changes, ecosystem heuristics, emergent business models, economic predictions, technological advancements, design studies and even political positions.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

Customers are critical stakeholders in our modern design and experience process. We put them in the center of the brand; how we plan, make and release work into the wild always has customer input, validation or usage in the market that we track. We’re far more informed today than in the past with new methodologies, tools and resources from our Siegel+Gale research team as an example. We always strive to exceed their expectations and generate the “wow” moment. Still, sometimes it takes time and iteration to meet those unmet needs or create that incredible, memorable moment of interaction. That’s part of the process, but in other projects, it’s about unlocking the magic inside a brand that the world doesn’t know about yet to usher in a new view in the experience that celebrates something more purposeful, valuable and human.

In a recent engagement with a client partner at Siegel+Gale, we helped design their new brand experience across digital, physical, service and content touchpoints by putting inclusivity at the core of their health brand. This organization has incredible diversity, equity and inclusion in its DNA, culture, practices and a reason for being in the world. It was so inspiring to our teams, but the outside world didn’t feel, see or interact with that inclusiveness at scale across their different touchpoints the way it was within the organization. We helped shine a light on their inclusive culture and accessible practices through the global brand, design and user experience (UX), which led to some incredibly authentic and positive responses from their external audiences when they interacted with all the work in pre-launch research. Ultimately, the in-market response has been heroic for their people, stakeholders and even our team to be a part of something so mission-oriented. We seek to bring those inclusive practices into our culture, work and client partnership every day.

Did that Wow! experience have any long term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

Those experiences are still very early days in-market. However, we see more brands in the enterprise landscapes evolving their experiences to be more human, diverse and equitable in their business, brand, design and culture practices. Clients are continuously striving towards more societal, cultural impact and brand can help be a force for good to progress organizations forward in this manner.

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

A great customer experience is a brand’s ability to consistently exceed customers’ expectations to create memorable moments they value, and that tangibly signify the brand’s purpose. An experience that exceeds expectations is heavily informed by always-on customer, brand, business and market intelligence to track what, where and how to deliver — but in most cases, a great experience is:

Surprising: Not what was anticipated, but better — exponentially better than imagined. For anyone out there who is an American Express member, recall the first time you were dealing with travel frustrations and were permitted into their airport lounges to re-energize before continuing on your journey. The space is full of magic, from the premium servicing to the privacy spaces and the ability to customize your food and beverage orders that are far superior to those in many terminal food markets.

Relevant: Personally tailored to me and my situation. Spotify exudes relevancy in their experience with using data to provide hyper-tailored discovery of new content.

Simple: An experience that is easy to understand, interact and participate with provides spectacular clarity. Technology companies have leveraged the power of simplicity to make complex technology so intuitive, such as the superpowers of Apple or Google.

Distinct: Delivering a recognizably unique experience than the rest of the competitive set, so you become the benchmark for others to succeed. CVS stands for something far beyond your local convenience shopping and pharmacy location; they stand for health and even made it their name. Transforming their physical spaces into health hubs, removing cigarettes from locations and innovating their digital services to deliver a genuinely empathetic experience that makes them distinct from the pack.

Captivating: Consuming the undivided attention even when other choices are available because the brand’s value is so high compared to those other activities. For those interested in gaming, Amazon’s Twitch is almost an ever-present window into the gamer community that builds long-standing relationships with members to watch, share and even help creators grow through their robust features, events and partnerships.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

If we’re talking about advocacy, evangelism and socialization, a few factors help aid the amplification of a memorable experience. The first and most important learning we have at Siegel+Gale is that those who experience a simpler experience compared to their competitors are more likely to recommend that brand to others and be champions for that brand. Suppose people can intuitively, clearly and easily interact with a brand in an exceptional way without barriers or complexity. In that case, people thrive and want to include others in it as it’s inherently more open for anyone to join-in.

For more actionable and tangible examples to consider, we aim to help brands ensure the customer, stakeholder or employee can:

Create their own personalized mark, such as making a custom shoe design with their favorite fashion or athletic brand is a moment that is inherently more shareable than seeing the same item everyone has on the rack or wall of products.

Proactive servicing that recognizes the individual, such as the high-touch recognition moment when you first enter a hospitality experience where they may know a bit more about your preferences and set up the space just for your needs without you saying anything.

Establish an iconic environment to capture the moment, such as the plethora of art installations throughout a given city, stadium or park space that are built for capturing the moment.

Follow up with an unexpected, delightful gesture, such as providing additional inspiration, expert or how-to content after purchasing new interior design or home living products that are tailored to your style.

Ask for their genuine opinion on the moment, such as feedback loops in a brand’s relationship with a customer post-purchase, attendance or acceptance that help cement the honest response to improve for the next greatest interaction together.

Lastly, don’t forget your baseline of operations that can be under-considered. If it’s in physical experience, do customers have connectivity to share the moment? If it’s digital, can a customer have content easily ready to be captured to post or share with others, or do they have to Google how to screenshot that experience? It’s all the iconic, signature gestures and the baseline actions together that make amplification possible.

My particular expertise is in retail, so I’d like to ask a question about that. Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

In the current global retail environment, emerging brands are winning on right-to-your door convenience, quality of a singular brand relationship that’s born digital and dynamic, or subscription pricing that’s personal to you. Many other retailers are now asking what’s the role of the physical footprint and ability to compete in digital with aggregators, curators and DTC quality providers dominating the customers’ hearts, minds and wallets. We’re living in the great era of retail re-birth, and those that are rethinking the purpose, vision and experience of physical retail are taking a leading position.

Retail will no longer be just a promotional or transactional center. The purpose will continue to be re-imagined, such as the experience of REI or Nike. They are taking more of a non-retail approach to give a reason to visit inspired by hospitality, entertainment or art lifestyle brands to engage people in more immersive ways. They are planning their spaces for what we call signature experience or zones of engagement that drive those memorable or iconic responses by trying on the new shoes and playing a pick-up game in the store against ex-pros. Or, they are creating more relational moments with store staff to personalize products and have them shipped same-day to their home. Those moments tend to drive preference, increase the basket and drive repeat visits. To find a retailer’s new role in the future, they also have to plan for more sophisticated over static space using smart, effortless and interconnected tech enablers and services. Throw the old playbook out the window and start with your customer. Research them obsessively to know what could make them truly live in the physical world of your brand, and the commerce will follow.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Amazing question and one I hope continues to be asked to spark some real impact! One consideration may be for brands to consider having a diverse, inclusive and authentic board of end-user advisors of their products, services and experiences. This group could have equal influence on the company’s vision, plan and process for moving towards a more human-centric world. Imagine if the end-user groups were on the board with formal seats at the table, what opportunities could be really explored, and mishaps could be avoided. It could be a wild, incredible idea to explore!

