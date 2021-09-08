Jared Becker: “Learning how to market yourself is an essential part of growing your brand”

This industry is a business, so learn how to market yourself properly. It would be best to learn how to handle relationships with managers, agents, producers and directors. Learning how to market yourself is an essential part of growing your brand.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jared Becker.

Raised in Du Quoin, Illinois, Jared Becker is an actor, writer and producer. The youngest of four boys in his family, Becker graduated from Du Quoin High School in 2012 and went on to join the Air Force in 2013 and served as an Air Force Intelligence Sergeant stationed at Beale Air Force Base in Sacramento, CA until 2019.

Becker received his Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and Master’s Degree in Project Management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Recently, Becker has written, produced and starred in multiple short films such as Deadlines, Shattered Pieces and Reset.

Becker is represented by Courtney Peldon of Aqua Talent , Jennifer Milner of Panache Talent Managers and Diana Bassett of DBPR.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you so much for having me! I grew up in a town called Du Quoin, which is right in the heartland of Southern Illinois. My mother was a businesswoman, so I started working at her stores when I was 15. I signed with my first agent when I was 16, and that was in Nashville, TN. After graduating high school, I went to college and worked at a hospital as a surgical technician but decided to do something that gave me a little more life experience, so I joined the Air Force. I was on Active Duty from 2013 to 2019, and in that time, I worked as an Intelligence Sergeant while also obtaining my bachelor’s in marketing and my master’s in project management. After separating in 2019, I worked as a project manager for a company but then realized I missed the industry and wanted to come back.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

From a young age, I have always enjoyed creating characters to play and I knew I always wanted to do something with storytelling, but it took me a while to find out that I could make a career out of it. I remember riding the bus home from school and reenacting scenes from Napoleon Dynamite, and all my friends loved it. The joy I got from making people smile and laugh through my performance solidified that performing was something I would love doing.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

At this point, the most exciting thing that has happened to me was meeting and talking with the people who have inspired me over the years. I would watch their movies or shows and idolize them, but then when you get to meet them and chat because you are both in the industry and at an event, you realize that we’re all out here just trying to do the same thing.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was first starting acting, the funniest mistake I made was showing up to my first audition and right out the gate, and they told me to do a quick slate. Which is very common, but I did not know what a slate was. A slate is a brief introduction of yourself for those who do not know, and it is usually just your name, height, agency, and whatever other information the Casting Director wants to hear. Since I didn’t know what a slate was, I just went on a quick 30 second tangent about how grateful I was to be there. That room fell so quiet, and nobody spoke for about 10 seconds — just all eyes on me. Someone finally told me what I needed to say, and everyone laughed about it. Not the worst mistake but an embarrassing one. What I learned from that was to ask questions about what you need to know for auditions before you go in, so you don’t waste anyone’s time.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have many great projects coming down the pipeline, but the one I am the most excited about right now is the Audie Murphy project that I’ll be filming this fall. Playing Audie Murphy is a full-circle moment because I read about Audie while I was in the Air Force, so now that I get to portray him in a film is lovely. His accomplishments, work ethic and determination are nothing short of phenomenal. This project will be unlike anything I’ve ever done before. Our director, Michael Akkerman, has a specific vision in mind for this. The team of advisors and producers are going to great lengths to ensure that every aspect of this film is precise and historically accurate. This movie focuses on the toll that war takes on a person when stuck in the element. This movie has explosions and action, which is excellent, but what will be exciting to see is how each character processes the events that unfold in front of them.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

Absolutely! This industry is harsh, but you’ll never know what you can accomplish if you don’t try. Always work on your craft. Perform monologues, go on auditions when you can, and even watch TV shows and movies for research. When watching your favorite show, make sure you watch every movement an actor makes because everything they do is a choice they made because it felt suitable for the character. An example would be the hand movements that Alexis makes in Schitt’s Creek. That was a choice Annie Murphy made that ultimately aided in the character’s personality. An athlete doesn’t just wake up one day and decides to walk on a field and expects to win a game. They practice hours every day to be the best they can be. There is a beautiful line from the HBO show Hacks where Jean Smart’s character is talking about her time in the industry, and it is very fitting for this question. She says, “Being good is the minimum. It’s the baseline. You have to be so much more than good. Even if you’re great AND lucky, you still have to work really hard.”

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Of course! Why should only one or two types of people be represented in TV and film when the world is made up of so many beautiful souls. Diversity brings together the inclusivity that we all strive for and teaches us that there are so many stories to be told. I also feel that when people are exposed to different cultures, they tend to be more open-minded about topics and accepting of others. If we all learned more about each other, then there wouldn’t be so much hate in the world.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

First, this industry is a business, so learn how to market yourself properly. It would be best to learn how to handle relationships with managers, agents, producers and directors. Learning how to market yourself is an essential part of growing your brand. Second, always over-prepare for every job, no matter how big or small your role is. Come in ready to go because how you perform onset will be added to your reputation. You would much rather be known as the person who nailed their scene than the person who couldn’t get their act together. Third, you can have the perfect audition, but it doesn’t mean you’ll get the part. I remember doing what I thought was the best audition of my life. With my character, I got to the point that I was on the precipice of tears, extremely emotional like the character was supposed to, very heartfelt, and I didn’t get the part. I was devastated, but then someone told me that, “you could be the ripest peach on the tree, but you’re still not going to be the peach for everybody.” There are a million reasons why someone does or doesn’t get the role. Therefore, number four would be, it’s not a rejection but rather a not right now. Build a connection with the casting team because they may think about you later when they have a part for you. Finally, number five would be to always don’t rush through every moment of this journey. Take the time to acknowledge your growth as an actor. You will miss out on enjoying the ride if you keep rushing through every project to get on to the next.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Take time for yourself and make sure your mental health is where it should be. Find new ways to challenge yourself. Look at ways to evolve. Take a new acting class, learn a new technique, join an improv group, take a chance and do that musical you’ve been too afraid to do. Most importantly, enjoy the ride because mine is just starting, and I love it.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire a movement, it would be to clean up our beaches and take care of our oceans. One of my best friends, Brittany Friedman, has opened my eyes to how much waste is produced and left behind, and it’s unfathomable. She’s inspiring. Every beach trip, she brings a reusable bag and does a quick beach cleanup. It’s honestly amazing. There are so many great organizations that people can join. Additionally, people can partake in Plastic Free July! If I can influence anything, it would be for people to learn how to help take care of our environment and clean up after themselves.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Narrowing myself down to one person is a tricky question because it takes a village to help achieve success, and I’m grateful for everyone who has stood by me along the way! If I had to choose a particular person, I would have to say, my mother. Genuinely. When I was little, she told me that I could be whatever I wanted to be. She never shied away from my creativity but always embraced it with open arms. I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge the two gentlemen who helped jumpstart me back in the industry, and that would be Dustin Bergmann and Logan Austin over at Crazy Ant Media. Those guys believed in me and have given me the incredible opportunity to work on a fascinating upcoming project. Also, Jeremy Gordan for helping guide me and answer all my questions when I was returning to the industry. I’ll leave it at that! You asked for one, and I gave you four but, I am grateful for everyone that has been on my side throughout this journey.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Absolutely! My favorite life lesson quote is, “Don’t be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart.” If I had listened to the fears in my head, I would have never made it to Hollywood. The best decision I ever made was to follow my dreams. Every heartbreak, each letdown, loss of friendship, etc., has led me to where I am today. As much as all those situations were painful, I wouldn’t change any of them. It helped shape me and kept pushing me towards my goal.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Oh, interesting question! Oh gosh, I don’t know, that’s tough. I’m going to say, Jenna Fischer. I am such a massive fan of The Office, and we’re both from the Midwest. She grew up in St. Louis, and I spent almost every weekend there growing up, so I feel we would have a lot to discuss. Honestly, put me at a table with Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsley… my life would be complete. Goodbye. See you later. Adios.

How can our readers follow you online?

Your readers can follow me on Instagram at @jaredbecker93 to keep up with all my latest projects and announcements!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!