January 2021 – Divine Timing, Tools, & Tips

2021
LOOK TOWARDS YOUR FUTURE
PLAN TODAY
As we open a new year, the energies may not feel clear. Practice patience with yourself and others.
Trust that more will be revealed. The first New Moon of the year will usher in clarity and vision. Take your time this month in formulating your vision forward.
Practice being present in your presence and trust in divine timing. You’re not running out of time.
New Moon in 23° of Capricorn
January 12th / 13th
11:03 PM CST on the 12th | 12:03 AM ET the 13th
“Grab a cup of ambition”
-Dolly Parton
1st New Moon of 2021! – Rise To Your Occasion
CAPRICORN NEW MOON INTENTION
I articulate a clear and inspired personal vision for 2021 and find enthusiasm in establishing a strategic, realistic plan of action in the attainment of my goals and dreams.
I trust the right people, experiences and resources will show up to support me in the realization of my vision.
I am in integrity and confidence in myself and my reputation.
We haven’t had a New Moon in Capricorn since the end of 2019, yet 2020 was the year of the Mountain Goat. Make the most of the momentum and drive. This is an ideal and divine time to set your 2021 intentions.
This is the New Moon for your long-game. Look towards your future, plan today.
Capricorn Archetypes
The Father
The Head of State
The Hermit
Body Bonus:
In your body, Capricorn Governs
Bones, Joints, Gall Bladder, and Skin
Capricorn Chakras
Root Chakra – I am grounded. I trust my body to support me in health & wellbeing.
Crown Chakra – I am connected with Higher Consciousness and wholly integrate all experiences with the utmost opportunity to grow in love and wisdom.
Strategy
Set exciting personal goals. Be realistic in your approach and timeframes.
Celebrate the little wins and what you have today.
Focus on sustainability and embrace endurance rather than burnout / sprinting
Be the leader of your own life
Potential Blind spots
Self-righteous attitudes & rigidity
Inflexibility
Pessimism
All work no play
SOULFUL NEW MOON INQUIRIES
What is my personal vision for the year ahead?
Do I believe in my ability to focus on my goals, attract optimal people, and experiences into my life in order to help support me in the focus and attainment of these dreams?
What discipline and structure am I willing to initiate in 2021 goals? Who can help me remain accountable?
Based on personal growth and tests of faith from 2020, what do I want to authentically reflect in my reputation today? How will I take action around this?
Crystal Recommendation – for this new moon & the entire month
Labradorite – This is the stone of the wizard. It’s a powerfully grounding and electrifying crystal that helps to focus and channel energy into higher levels of consciousness through practical, realistic action. It’s the stone of endurance and transcendence.
Full Moon in 9° of Leo
January 28th | 1:15 PM CST
“Why not make cheerfulness, outrageousness, playfulness a new priority for yourself?
Make feeling good your expectation. You don’t have to have a reason to feel good – you’re alive; you can feel good for no reason at all!”
-Tony Robbins
1st Full Moon of 2021! -Shine your love light
LEO FULL MOON INTENTION:
My heart-centered passion shines generously for myself and for humanity with courageous abundance,
extroversion, playfulness, and joy. I embody fulfillment through giving.
When your love-light shines, the heartbeat of humanity is revitalized.
This Leo Full Moon gives us an opportunity to create personal and impact globally!
This is an ideal energy for you to let go of anything blocking your creative self-expression, generosity, and ability to shine your light into the world.
Leo Archetypes
The Queen or King
The Creative Child
The Court Jester
Body Bonus:
In your body, Leo Governs
Heart and spinal cord
Leo Chakras
Solar Plexus – I am empowered through heart-centered action and the recognition of my light.
Heart Chakra – Unconditional love flows to and through me. I heal insecurities and practice faith and trust in the joys of humanity.
Strategy
Become the leader of your life. Be the star of your personal story.
Give with grace.
Find dignity within yourself and your infinite soul
Share your creativity without reservations.
Tell your story to yourself and the world.
Be The Joy you wish to see in the world.
Potential Blind spots
Inability to embody gratitude
Holding grudges or shutting people out because of hurt feelings, miscommunications, or misunderstandings
Attention seeking-behaviors to be validated and reassured of your worth or value
Loss of perspective
SOULFUL FULL MOON INQUIRIES
What attitudes or self-talk block my ability to give and receive unconditionally?
Am I willing to heal this? How? Who will help me in my accountability
When do I experience and express joy freely?
Can I prioritize personal and interpersonal joy in the upcoming month?
What fears are creeping in and cropping up?
Can I hold space for what my soul is detoxing at this time?
What am I learning about myself through these fears?
How do I practice faith and trust?
Crystal Recommendation – for this moon and the entire month
Malachite – If any crystal has your back, it’s malachite. This stone clears the energy field with compassion and allows your love light to shine. It’s a wonderful stone for discernment, compassionate courage, enhancing intuition and manifestation through your highest human potential.