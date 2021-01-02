January 2021 – Divine Timing, Tools, & Tips

Futuristic fantasy glowing red loop with a person reaching up into it. Conceptual portrait 3D illustration

2021

LOOK TOWARDS YOUR FUTURE

PLAN TODAY

As we open a new year, the energies may not feel clear. Practice patience with yourself and others.

Trust that more will be revealed. The first New Moon of the year will usher in clarity and vision. Take your time this month in formulating your vision forward.

Practice being present in your presence and trust in divine timing. You’re not running out of time.

New Moon in 23° of Capricorn

January 12th / 13th

11:03 PM CST on the 12th | 12:03 AM ET the 13th

“Grab a cup of ambition”

-Dolly Parton

1st New Moon of 2021! – Rise To Your Occasion

CAPRICORN NEW MOON INTENTION

I articulate a clear and inspired personal vision for 2021 and find enthusiasm in establishing a strategic, realistic plan of action in the attainment of my goals and dreams.

I trust the right people, experiences and resources will show up to support me in the realization of my vision.

I am in integrity and confidence in myself and my reputation.

We haven’t had a New Moon in Capricorn since the end of 2019, yet 2020 was the year of the Mountain Goat. Make the most of the momentum and drive. This is an ideal and divine time to set your 2021 intentions.

This is the New Moon for your long-game. Look towards your future, plan today.

Capricorn Archetypes

The Father

The Head of State

The Hermit

Body Bonus:

In your body, Capricorn Governs

Bones, Joints, Gall Bladder, and Skin

Capricorn Chakras

Root Chakra – I am grounded. I trust my body to support me in health & wellbeing.

Crown Chakra – I am connected with Higher Consciousness and wholly integrate all experiences with the utmost opportunity to grow in love and wisdom.

Strategy

Set exciting personal goals. Be realistic in your approach and timeframes.

Celebrate the little wins and what you have today.

Focus on sustainability and embrace endurance rather than burnout / sprinting

Be the leader of your own life

Potential Blind spots

Self-righteous attitudes & rigidity

Inflexibility

Pessimism

All work no play

SOULFUL NEW MOON INQUIRIES

What is my personal vision for the year ahead?



Do I believe in my ability to focus on my goals, attract optimal people, and experiences into my life in order to help support me in the focus and attainment of these dreams?

What discipline and structure am I willing to initiate in 2021 goals? Who can help me remain accountable?

Based on personal growth and tests of faith from 2020, what do I want to authentically reflect in my reputation today? How will I take action around this?

Crystal Recommendation – for this new moon & the entire month

Labradorite – This is the stone of the wizard. It’s a powerfully grounding and electrifying crystal that helps to focus and channel energy into higher levels of consciousness through practical, realistic action. It’s the stone of endurance and transcendence.

Full Moon in 9° of Leo

January 28th | 1:15 PM CST

“Why not make cheerfulness, outrageousness, playfulness a new priority for yourself?

Make feeling good your expectation. You don’t have to have a reason to feel good – you’re alive; you can feel good for no reason at all!”

-Tony Robbins

1st Full Moon of 2021! -Shine your love light

LEO FULL MOON INTENTION:

My heart-centered passion shines generously for myself and for humanity with courageous abundance,

extroversion, playfulness, and joy. I embody fulfillment through giving.

When your love-light shines, the heartbeat of humanity is revitalized.

This Leo Full Moon gives us an opportunity to create personal and impact globally!

This is an ideal energy for you to let go of anything blocking your creative self-expression, generosity, and ability to shine your light into the world.

Leo Archetypes

The Queen or King

The Creative Child

The Court Jester

Body Bonus:

In your body, Leo Governs

Heart and spinal cord

Leo Chakras

Solar Plexus – I am empowered through heart-centered action and the recognition of my light.

Heart Chakra – Unconditional love flows to and through me. I heal insecurities and practice faith and trust in the joys of humanity.

Strategy

Become the leader of your life. Be the star of your personal story.

Give with grace.

Find dignity within yourself and your infinite soul

Share your creativity without reservations.

Tell your story to yourself and the world.

Be The Joy you wish to see in the world.

Potential Blind spots

Inability to embody gratitude

Holding grudges or shutting people out because of hurt feelings, miscommunications, or misunderstandings

Attention seeking-behaviors to be validated and reassured of your worth or value

Loss of perspective

SOULFUL FULL MOON INQUIRIES

What attitudes or self-talk block my ability to give and receive unconditionally?

Am I willing to heal this? How? Who will help me in my accountability

When do I experience and express joy freely?

Can I prioritize personal and interpersonal joy in the upcoming month?

What fears are creeping in and cropping up?

Can I hold space for what my soul is detoxing at this time?

What am I learning about myself through these fears?

How do I practice faith and trust?

Crystal Recommendation – for this moon and the entire month



Malachite – If any crystal has your back, it’s malachite. This stone clears the energy field with compassion and allows your love light to shine. It’s a wonderful stone for discernment, compassionate courage, enhancing intuition and manifestation through your highest human potential.