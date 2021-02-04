Janine Mulone of Feel Good Retail: “Offer value”

Offer value — Create opportunities to serve, surprise and delight your customers (Freebies! Events! Giveaways! Exclusive Access!) without asking for anything in return. This helps build strong bonds and also create context around your brand outside of the products you sell.

As part of my series about the “How To Create A Fantastic Retail Experience That Keeps Bringing Customers Back For More”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Janine Mulone, founder of Feel Good Retail, a company that supports independent retailers in periods of growth with an emphasis on vision, values and community. Throughout her career, Janine has worked closely with retailers to build meaningful and scalable shops that prioritize relationships as highly as revenue. Before starting Feel Good Retail, she was the Head of Brand and Retail at Brass where she oversaw the development of brick-and-mortar expansion for the digitally native brand. She considers herself an indie brand cheerleader and is always rooting for the little guy.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thank you for having me! My love affair with retail began as I started college at Northeastern in Boston. I was looking for some part-time work and applied to a very vague job listing on Craigslist that ended up being for a high-end boutique on Newbury Street filled with Scandinavian designers. At the time, I was really interested in fashion and fashion journalism, but once I got immersed into this world of small business I was hooked. I was fascinated not only by the brands we were selling, but also the women who were shopping, and how to give them a memorable experience and how to keep them coming back. I’m a little competitive so I think that helped ignite the fire even further.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Oh my god — there are plenty. When I first started (on the sales floor) had to overcome a bit of imposter syndrome. I was 19 and working at these high-end shops and so instead of being myself — warm, kind of goofy, friendly — I sort of put on this persona of what I thought luxury service was. Basically, like Emily Blunt’s character in The Devil Wears Prada –cold, standoffish, cynical. It fell so flat. I remember starting to watch the owners and my managers be so welcoming and approachable with customers and that’s when it clicked — the backbone of a great retail experience is relationships, and no one wants to be friends with a robot salesperson. I felt a lot more comfortable after that.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Yeah, my path is paved with women who allowed me into their businesses and taught me how to do pretty much everything. Liana Krupp is almost always first on my list — she hired me as the Content Director of her (now-defunct) website, New Brahmin, which covered retail and fashion here in Boston. She’s still one of my closest friends and someone I toss a lot of ideas by. I had no experience managing creatives at all — but she trusted me and also taught me the importance of brand voice and having a point of view. That may sound less than revolutionary now, but to have permission to be myself and explore and celebrate small businesses was really powerful to me — and clearly has gone on to shape my career.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

One of my favorite movies is Empire Records — I just love the portrayal of life at a small business, staffed by a ragtag group of people, rallying together against this big box store that wants to shut them down. Obviously, that had a big effect on me. But if we’re talking strictly business, there is a book called ‘Applied Empathy: The New Language of Leadership” by Michael Ventura that really resonated with me. In it, there are a lot of qualitative, intuitive takeaways to better understand your customers as people rather than just personas and build more powerful experiences for them.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think we stand out because we are capitalist-critical and feelings-first. I am not here to prescribe the same strategies and tactics to every brand we work with and I value experience (of the customers and of the retail teams) as much as I value financial growth. I really want to help retailers find what feels aligned with their vision and sustainable for long term success rather than handing off a laundry-list of “should” strategies. For example, a lot of retailers are surprised that I am pretty anti-digital ads in early stages of growth. I’d rather see that time and money invested in getting to know the customers you already have, perfecting your brand experience and building more organic growth channels like referral or affiliate programs.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Set your goal. Make your plan. Delegate. Stay focused. While we may have to stay reactive on the sales floor, the strategy behind our brand can be more strategic and planful.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. The so-called “Retail Apocalypse” has been going on for about a decade. The Pandemic only made things much worse for retailers in general. While many retailers are struggling, some retailers, like Lululemon, Kroger, and Costco are quite profitable. Can you share a few lessons that other retailers can learn from the success of profitable retailers?

Absolutely. I think the three brands you listed have done an amazing job building a community around their brands — I mean those three retailers have superfans, not just customers. In my experience, even with small businesses, the ones who have invested resources in creating memorable, consistent and amazing experiences for their customers have seen that their community really doubles down in times of crisis or upheaval.

Also, knowing what you do well, and your unique point of view are super important. Of course, product-market fit and price will always be factors, but creating context around your brand and thinking beyond the transactional is huge. Host events, surprise and delight your customers, build amazing rewards programs, and perfect the product overtime. All things that are easy to ignore, but the ones that don’t (like Lululemon, Kroger and Costco) thrive.

Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

Establish context around your brand, make your values clear, and build an experience that makes customers feel good. Consumer behavior is changing, and while product and price will always be factors in retail success, it’s a mistake to think smaller retailers can’t compete for those reasons alone. By creating an authentic environment and incredible experience around your brand, you will satisfy new consumer cravings: shared values, supporting local, voting with their dollars, ethical practices, connection.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a retail business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Focusing way too much energy on acquiring new customers instead of strengthening existing relationships. Not only is offering impeccable service the best way to retain customers (increasing their LTV, brand loyalty etc.), but will also turn customers into brand advocates. Word of mouth and trusted referrals are still some of the best, most reliable and stickiest ways to grow sustainably. By constantly emphasizing new, your ride-or-die clients may feel left out in the cold.

This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business in general and for retail in particular?

Loyalty, trust and relationships are the building blocks of successful retail businesses. Transactions are emotionless — and many retailers stop investing after the transaction. Following up, deepening the relationship, offering value, making customers feel appreciated go a long way. People remember how you make them feel. Investing resources (time and energy) to developing your shop or brand’s experience sets you apart (and feels GOOD to do!) I’ve always thought of retail shops as community spaces and therefore I think there is a powerful dynamic around not only what you sell, but how you sell it and how your space (or corner of the internet) feels.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

Ohhhh this is a juicy one! Honestly, I’d say *most* of the time we encounter less than ideal customer service it is because the staff is either distracted AF or were never fully trained on how to provide excellent service. Hospitality and a 5-star experience may be a must-have for successful retailers, but that doesn’t mean it comes naturally to the staff (or owners, frankly).

In my work with independent retailers, I see too busy + distracted a lot. If you have a small staff (or maybe are currently a team of 1), it’s hard not to be. There is a lot of work to do off of the sales floor — buying, financial work, scheduling, shipping, restocking, planning, marketing. I work those retailers to create systems to ensure the high-level work gets done while knowing every customer gets the best service they can.

In terms of training, unfortunately, I think it’s VERY rare that soft skills are adequately taught — in retail or many other industries. Many people assume that “be kind, be welcoming, smile, say hi” is enough, and in some cases, it can be, but rarely. If you aren’t outlining standards, leading by example and investing in opportunities for continued learning, feedback or education on how to provide excellent service, it’s unlikely that you’ll get what you desire out of your team.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

Sure! I’m going to give an example that is…not super flashy, but I think that’s what makes it a good example.

Offering amazing service doesn’t have to be over the top to be effective.

I was working for a women’s clothing brand in Boston, beginning to explore options for in-person shopping experiences (to this point the brand was online only). We opened up our office for private shopping appointments where our customers could visit IRL, see our space, try on fit samples, get styling and wardrobe suggestions.

One of the brand’s first customers just happened to be visiting from the West Coast one of the weekends we offered the appointments — lucky! She had been having a hard time figuring out her sizes recently and wanted to try in person.

I made sure to get in early, set up the fitting room with the items I knew she wanted to try in her sizes, reviewed her purchase history to understand her style a bit better before she came. I even prepped a little gift — some eco-friendly laundry detergent and a sweater stone to make it easier to care for her pieces at home.

During her visit, we really just chatted — we were both getting married, she was preparing for the LSATs — I offered honest feedback about sizes and how each style would wear overtime. She ended up leaving with 1 or 2 pieces — not a huge sale, but she was so psyched to visit and to know she was getting the right fit.

A week or so later, I followed up over email to check in. Did her pieces arrive? Had she gotten to wear them yet? I also wished her luck on the test.

Her reply was unbelievable. She was so excited with her purchase, told me she ended up placing an order for one of the items she was on the fence about, and was so grateful that I would reach out and remember a detail about her personal life and check in “even though she didn’t leave with much.”

Did that Wow! experience have any long term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

It really did! After that experience, this client started ordering more regularly (occasionally emailing me directly for size or styling tips), came back every time she visited the East Coast (often bringing a friend or family member along), became one of the brands most enthusiastic referrers (through the brand’s referral program) and even offered to work part-time at our pop-up over the next summer during her vacation. We said no to that last one, but we did get to host her and some friends for a really fun afternoon of shopping.

A fantastic retail experience isn’t just one specific thing. It can be a composite of many different subtle elements fused together. Can you help us break down and identify the different ingredients that come together to create a “fantastic retail experience”?

Environment — Before anyone says a word, so much is communicated. Everything from the lighting, to scent, to temperature (not to mention cleanliness) is part of the experience in person. Graphics, colors, language and ease of navigation set the tone online.

Energy — How does your staff approach and engage with customers? Every shop will be different, but cold and aloof are off the table.

Knowledge — The energy, personality and vibe of your sales staff goes pretty far, but ensuring that they are well trained on operations and on the product to be able to flawlessly and confidently answer questions is a must.

Continuation — Going silent after the sale is a big no-no in my book, so find ways to stay in touch and keep the experience going — a personal note, add them to an email flow, even invite them to follow along on Instagram.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a fantastic retail experience that keeps bringing customers back for more? Please share a story or an example for each.

Embody your values — Your brand stands for something, and those values should be integrated into every part of your customer experience — service, products, company culture. Consumers can smell inauthenticity from a mile away. Be human first –Think about some of your best retail experiences as a shopper. What ranks them so high? I’d venture to guess it wasn’t because you felt hovered over or aggressively sold to. Get to know the people who shop with you. Be curious. Ask questions. Read the room. Offer value — Create opportunities to serve, surprise and delight your customers (Freebies! Events! Giveaways! Exclusive Access!) without asking for anything in return. This helps build strong bonds and also create context around your brand outside of the products you sell. Follow up — Don’t let the experience go cold. Create a company-wide plan for keeping in touch and “closing the loop” on both sales and meaningful interactions. Be consistent — Whether through a training program or continued education around hospitality, do everything you can to make sure that the experience a customer gets one day leaves them with the same feeling as any other.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Simple — reparations. We have been told that with hard work, Americans have the ability to build wealth — start businesses, buy homes, provide for themselves and generations to come. However, those opportunities to build wealth have been systemically denied to Black Americans since the founding of this country. It is time that is rectified on a national level.

How can our readers further follow your work?

Learn more about our work and approach at www.feelgoodretail.com. You can also listen to ‘The Feel Good Retail Podcast’ on Apple or Spotify and I’m always hanging out on Instagram @feelgoodretail

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!

Thank you for having me! What a treat.