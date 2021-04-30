Janie Jurkovich of Golden Spiral Press: “It will require more help than you think”

It will require more help than you think. It truly takes a village to accomplish something major in life. You cannot do it yourself. Choosing the right people for the various segments is key. Getting good help or teammates will make the journey go faster and have a better outcome.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Janie Jurkovich.

Janie Jurkovich, known as Janie J, is an author, speaker, world traveler, nationally ranked athlete, and a spirit medium. She has published four books, one an International Best Seller. She learned to connect to the spiritual world after a crisis later in life, leading her to her life’s mission: The New I Am Movement.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I had a rather uneventful childhood growing up in Central California. It might have looked like the popular TV shows from the 50’s on the outside, but my reality was far from that scenario. I would say I grew up rather shy, without much encouragement, with little religious training, and developed a

“lack of money” mindset. To this end I attended college thinking that would be my salvation.

I was determined to do whatever I had to so I wouldn’t have to worry about money. This meant struggling through college and getting a job. Later I married and had a family. Money was my nemesis and I fell victim to the lack of money mindset. I divorced in my sixties (not by choice) which was my “awakening” as it were. I knew I didn’t want to live the rest of my life like that: working hard and never enjoying life. Once I no longer had my marriage and fewer obligations, I was free to figure it out! This led to deep introspection, reading books, listening to podcasts, and tapping into my intuition. I was just looking for a way out of my spiritually-starved workaholic life. What I received was much, much, more!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It’s never too late to live your best life!”

At age 60 my spouse suddenly left after 35 year of marriage. I proved it was never too late because I figured out how to pay off a boatload of debt, reorganize my finances, and kept my dream home. I worked on my physical health by getting in shape and competing in the National Senior Games in track and field at age 65, ranking in the top 10 in two events. I traveled solo for the first time in my life, not only in the US but to Europe. Then I retired from real estate and wrote and self-published four books (with two more in production right now). I proved to myself that anyone can totally transform their life at any age.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Quality #1: Belief there is a reason for my struggle.

STORY: When my ex-husband first left, I was shocked and mostly worried (again about money) and how I would survive. What kept me sane was the internal feeling: “There must be a reason.” I didn’t know the reason but felt like I would find out later.

Quality #2: Perseverance

STORY: I don’t give up. I persevere much more than others. That’s why I attain my goals. I am not smarter; I just try harder and for longer. My dad taught me this by never saying I couldn’t do something. He just showed me by his example and helped when appropriate. For example, I was in my 40’s when I got my building contractors license and started overseeing the construction of several warehouse buildings, even though it was a male-dominated field at the time. I obtained a real estate brokers license after I fired my real estate agent. When I couldn’t get a job at the big company in town that I wanted, I just opened my own company. When it seemed too difficult to get a publisher for my first book, I decided to self-publish.

Quality #3: Good morals.

STORY: Ok, I am not perfect, and I have made my share of mistakes, but I have always had an innate feeling about being nice to others and treating them fairly. Growing up I noticed social cliques and felt that was wrong. Also, in business I found other people wanted to “win” and were not concerned abouthow a business deal affected others. I always wanted a win-win situation where everyone compromises a little bit and still get what they need to make the deal work.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

Before my big switch in careers I was involved in the industrial real estate field for over 20 years. I built warehouses, managed them, leased them, and helped develop industrial land.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

I started working on myself. This led to massive change in my physical and mental well-being. I started writing books, publishing them, speaking, and spreading the messages in my books.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

My divorce was the catalyst for my change. You see, I was stuck working really hard and not having any fun. I was in debt, out of shape, and “lost.” I never spent any time doing something I wanted or needed for my own sanity. Once I was divorced, I was determined to find a way to have a better life. That determination led me to discover how to live the life I imagined, so I wrote a book outlining the simple steps I used to turn my own life around. Then, since I had survived and thrived after becoming divorced later in life, I wrote another book about that. I wrote a draft for three books before I took the plunge and retired as a real estate broker and started the process of releasing my properties. My goal for the job transition was a simpler, more joyous life, where I could work from anywhere and not have so many work responsibilities. This has not been an overnight transition. It’s been 4+ years since I started on this path and it is just now coming to the finish line of the first part (writing and publishing books).

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing?

I started a weekly blog outlining one step you can take to live a better life. It caught on with my networking friends, so I knew there was a need for this type of information.

How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

The information in my first book was received through a method I can only call a “divine download” in retrospect because that sort of thing had never happened to me before. Later, this inner voice or spirit guides, as I call them, told me to write three more books. I knew these books would be life-changing to those who needed to hear the messages, so I wrote them.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

I continue to write books and have two coming out this year. Three more are in the works. I have been able to hone my mediumship abilities to such a degree that I can connect to those in the spirit realm (passed away) as well as discovering many of my own past lives. The books I have in-progress are about those topics. It’s all very amazing. I never knew I could do this!

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are several people who helped me on this journey, even if they did so unwittingly. The reason is because we are all connected and the actions of one person affect another.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I had a spiritual awakening during this introspective period. Then I was told that I was going to receive the text of an important book by Ascended Masters and to get ready to write it down. It happened! I would be woken up in the middle of the night, I’d transcribe the messages, and then go back to sleep. The book is ready to go to press and consists of 100 lessons that mankind is here to learn. It’s an amazing book with stories to exemplify the messages. That is by far the most interesting (and unimagined!) thing that happened to me after I decided to change careers and become a writer.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

As an adult, I always believed in myself, but I had low expectations. Once I realized you can be, do or have anything you want in life, that really opened up things. I remember worrying about money after I quit real estate. I would meditate and say, “I need money.” I was told over and over to just trust, that God would provide. It was difficult, but I finally just let go. I figured if God wanted me to do this big mission, he could worry about the money! And it worked, not necessarily how one might think, but it worked and continues to work.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I interviewed a marketing friend who had published a book and asked her if she could help me. She has mentored me along the way (including how to build a stronger support system), which has been a tremendous help. I attended Mind Valley events which helped me meet many like-minded spiritual people who are also on a mission to up-level mankind in their own way.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

My old life was so uncomfortable, that I WANTED to get out of it! Once I figured out what I wanted — travel, fun activities, less debt, more joy, peace — then I just had to figure out HOW to do it. It was much easier doing it by myself. I don’t think it would have been possible to change this much when I was married due to all the responsibilities and the mindset I had at the time which was to take care of everyone else but me! I enjoy writing so that wasn’t difficult, but public speaking took a bit of work to get outside that comfort zone!

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why?

It’s going to take longer, cost more money, and be much more difficult that you think. You will need more help than you think. But the rewards will be far greater than you can imagine. We really don’t have the full picture of what is required until we are in the midst of it! That’s a good thing though because if we knew how hard it would be, we wouldn’t do it.

It takes more time. I wrote the draft for my first books in 30 days each. I thought, no big deal, I will have someone check for typos and print it. Nope. There is much more to getting a book published than what one might think. There is also the marketing part, because even if it’s the best book in the world, no one will know about it unless it is marketed properly. Cost more money. You must have another type of regular income or a huge amount set aside for this new venture (or have financial backers). For example, last year I spent more on my publishing business than most people even make in a year. And I am not turning a profit yet. Makingmoney is not really the motive for my business, but it should at least be self-sufficient. Otherwise, it’s a hobby! It’s more difficult than you can imagine. I had no idea what was required to edit, layout, publish, and market a book. Each method you try to spread your message is complicated by new skills that are required. For example, I had to learn how to write and deliver a speech, how to conduct myself in an interview or podcast, the requirements for filming a video or course content, and how to edit videos. Sure, many tasks can be outsourced, but my experience in business has always been that you need to at least know the basics of a certain task so you can understand how someone else is going to accomplish it. It will require more help than you think. It truly takes a village to accomplish something major in life. You cannot do it yourself. Choosing the right people for the various segments is key. Getting good help or teammates will make the journey go faster and have a better outcome. The results will be more satisfying than you ever imagine. Now that I know what goes into creating just one book, I feel very grateful for all the things I learned along the way, the people who helped bring it to fruition, and incredibly proud of myself for accomplishing this feat!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Funny you should ask because a MOVEMENT is exactly what my upcoming book will inspire! And it will bring the most amount of good to people. The movement is called The New I AM Movement and it’s founded on the content in the first of three discourses, “The New I AM Document, Volume 1.” This book inspires people to be the best they can be and details how to treat others so we can live a life of peace and harmony. These are simple, yet monumental lessons because they will help raise the consciousness of mankind.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to meet Marianne Williamson because she is familiar with channeled messages such as A Course in Miracles. She realizes the importance of such work and leads an exemplary life of ease and grace. She would likely have fans and followers who would be (or perhaps already are!) on the same mission as I am.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

For spiritual, life changing lessons: www.TheNewIAmMovement.com

For women over 50 who are stuck in their lives and seeking answers: www.JanieJ.net

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!