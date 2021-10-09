Janice Wald of Mostly Blogging: “You need to be selfless”

You need to be selfless. You need to think of others. That should be the goal of your business — helping others. Case in point: I was starting a vacation with my family. I was at the airport when a reader wrote to me complaining someone had plagiarized his work. He needed me to tell him what to do. I began my family vacation being attentive to a reader. I felt satisfaction knowing I helped the reader instead of beginning my vacation by going off the grid sooner. My shining moment came last month when the Infinity Blog Awards recognized my contribution to the blogging community and awarded me two titles: Best Internet Marketer and Most Outstanding Blogger.

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Janice Wald.

Janice Wald, the founder of MostlyBlogging.com and co-founder of the Mostly Blogging Academy, is an ebook author, blogger, blogging coach, blogging judge, freelance writer, and speaker. She was named the Best Internet Marketer and Most Outstanding Blogger at the 2021 Infinity Blog Awards. She’s been featured on Small Business Trends, the Huffington Post, and Lifehack.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

After being transplanted from New York to California where we had no relatives, my parents divorced. My younger brother and I were left on our own while my mother tried to earn a living and came home dog tired. Despite the divorce, my father and I became extremely close. He was a lawyer who supported my professional endeavors. I believe I have his strong writing talent which makes me the successful blogger I am today.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

I saw the movie “Julie and Julia” about a blogger. At that time, my daughters were transitioning out of the home to college. I returned to the university and got my Master’s Degree in Education. The professors praised my writing ability to such an extent, I gained confidence in my writing and believed I could become a blogger like the character of Julie in the movie.

I couldn’t decide what to blog about and wasted precious months writing about such unrelated topics, someone called my blog bipolar. Wanting to succeed, I studied blogging and realized I could blog about blogging. Initially, I meant to help new bloggers. Now, I help bloggers of all levels generate traffic and income with their blogs.

As the authority of my blog improved, so many brands sent inquiries asking if they could advertise on my site for compensation, I recruited a business manager. This is how I transitioned from hobby blogger to professional blogger. Today, I have a team of seven people.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I blog about blogging and feel strongly I need to stay within my content niche. We are pitched by many advertisers whose niche is unrelated to blogging. We our torn between generating income and staying true to our brand.

Once, we were pitched by a freelance writer representing Rolex, the watch manufacturer, whose content was unrelated to blogging. My business manager insisted his article must be related to blogging. The author rewrote the article. The new topic: watches that bloggers wear.

Since my readers were bloggers, they were fascinated. The post generated boatloads of traffic since bloggers wanted to know what type of watch other bloggers wear.

Today, we use the article to generate business. We show other brands the example of the Rolex watch article so they can see how their products can get exposure on our website.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I have a strong work ethic. People say I am like a dog chasing a bone. For example, I give up sleep to work on my blog. I get up at 5:00 am in order to create an additional hour of blogging time.

I know how to prioritize. Since I started blogging, I only have time to do what is necessary for my business and my family. As time allows, I spend time with my friends as well. If the activity doesn’t help me reach my personal and professional goals, I say “no thank you.”

I am a perfectionist. I strive to be the best. I teach others to be the best bloggers they can be as well. I set an example for my readers. I teach people how to boost their blogging success by setting an example.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

Men are intimidated by strong women. Strong women are seen as being unlikeable and aggressive. This breaks traditional roles where the man was the aggressor. Also, the U.S. Constitution doesn’t even have an Equal Rights Amendment for women.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

When I negotiated my own prices or refused business altogether, brands would repeatedly nag me to accept their business and to accept their lowball prices. This was my first exposure to the difference between hobby blogging and pro blogging.

When I tried to stand firm, brands nagged me believing I was a pushover. Finally, I recruited a male business manager. Brands don’t try to get him off his position anywhere close to how they tried to push me around.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

The first legal way is to get the U.S. government to formally recognize the equality between the genders by granting an Amendment to the Constitution recognizing the equality between men and women. For instance, the Equal Rights Amendment can state that men and women must make equal wages for the same work.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

First, I go to Instagram to promote my business. I find men DMing me flirtatious messages. A man wouldn’t be hit on while trying to promote his business on Instagram. I don’t feel respected as an entrepreneur.

Also, there was a time when a woman blogger made me feel disrespected. I had the honor of meeting a female blogger who is important in my state of California. I looked forward to her tutelage since at the time I was a new blogger. She told me to offer recipes on my blog. I am not a food blogger. I coach marketers. I believe she recommended I offer recipes since I’m a woman. I highly doubt she would have told a male blogger to post recipes on his website.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

In my industry, SEO, men typically dominate the field. I didn’t know that when I started but it wouldn’t have deterred me. I hope people don’t think that since I’m a female I don’t know about SEO.

I was on Reddit when people scoffed at my blogging school believing I wasn’t qualified to co-run the school. I felt compelled to offer my credentials. Then, the man who scoffed apologized and admitted I was qualified.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

Finding time to raise three daughters, spend time with my husband, friends, and pets was challenging. I was trying to get my blogging business started so when I retired from my day job, I had an online business I could run. However, the blog took off early, but my family, friends, and pets still expected my attention.

Case in point: There was a time when my daughter was hospitalized for a minor stomach flare up. My husband picked her up from the hospital so I could work on my blogging business. She never forgave me for not prioritizing her. I still feel guilt.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

There are many ways to find equilibrium in my industry. First, create content in batches when time allows. When you pick up a windfall of time you didn’t expect to have, create articles.

This way, if an emergency arises such as when my daughter was hospitalized, you have content ready to go.

Also, stay extremely regimented. Do everything in time slots. For instance, I know exactly when I will be napping, dog walking, blogging, marketing, and socializing. Fit all your tasks into a schedule. This ensures you have time for everything.

Naturally, you should prioritize. For example, when given a choice between seeing friends close to home or far away, I always opt to stay close to home in order to fit everything into my day.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

Beauty definitely has a role for women in the public eye. People deserve to see the best you that you can bring. Put your best foot forward at all times. You only get one chance to make one strong first impression.

How is this similar or different for men?

This is similar for men in the public eye. If a man is unattractive, people are suspicious of him. If a man is attractive, people are drawn to him and assume he’s fit.

I’ve seen no-talent male actors and YouTubers that are wildly popular. I assume it’s due to their telegenic appearance.

The TV show the Voice supports this philosophy. The show is based on the premise that poor singers will pass the auditions if they are attractive. Therefore, the judges are not allowed to see the singers until they make their decisions.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

You need a drive to success even to the point of obsession. I have this drive to success. Case in point: when brands send me content, I could copy-paste, but I don’t. I spend two hours improving the content so the chances of being ranked by Google are increased. I make sure all aspects of the topic are covered, add additional images, and FAQs. You need passion. I picked a competitive blogging niche. However, I persist since I am passionate about marketing. I make videos and create text-based content about marketing not because succeeding in my niche is easy but because I have a passion for it and I believe by sharing my passion with other online entrepreneurs, I am making their online journey easier. You need self-discipline. I believe I have a great deal of self-discipline. For instance, it takes self-discipline to be able to say “no thank you” when others want you to do things you just don’t have time for. Staying regimented takes self-discipline. In fact, stopping an activity you are enjoying and want to continue doing is difficult, but if you don’t, you won’t get everything accomplished in your day that you need to do. You need to be selfless. You need to think of others. That should be the goal of your business — helping others. Case in point: I was starting a vacation with my family. I was at the airport when a reader wrote to me complaining someone had plagiarized his work. He needed me to tell him what to do. I began my family vacation being attentive to a reader. I felt satisfaction knowing I helped the reader instead of beginning my vacation by going off the grid sooner. My shining moment came last month when the Infinity Blog Awards recognized my contribution to the blogging community and awarded me two titles: Best Internet Marketer and Most Outstanding Blogger. A desire to improve. No matter how successful you are, you should want to improve. Stay abreast of changing trends in your industry. I do, and then I share them on my blog. I read books and articles, listen to podcasts, and watch YouTube videos. I am a lifelong learner. I intend to always learn in order to improve my craft.

If you would like to see the video version of my 5 Traits of Powerful Women, you will find it here: https://youtu.be/2mTiIM-1YdE

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I have the utmost respect for Taylor Swift for many reasons. First, recently, Swift was named Performer of the Decade. The Top Performer of the Last 10 Years! What an honor! Next, Swift is in all aspects of the entertainment world. She doesn’t pigeon-hole herself. For instance, she is a song writer, singer, an accomplished pianist and guitarist, an actress and a mentor to aspiring musicians. She even appeared as a guest coach on the TV show the Voice. There are people who mock Swift. However, instead of being embarrassed, she rises above the criticisms and responds to her criticisms through her music. She holds her head high. My daughter and I both love Swift and have watched her concerts together. Taylor Swift’s music is timeless and is not limited to a certain generation. She’s not even limited to a musical genre since she seamlessly crossed from being a country superstar to being a pop sensation. I aspire to have Swift’s strength and be a presence in the online world the way Swift is an all-encompassing presence in the entertainment world.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.