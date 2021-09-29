Janice Axelrod of The Hummus & Pita Co: “Value your customers”

Value your customers — Lead by example and demonstrate to your team that customers are vital to business’ success. Make sure your employee’s main objective is to make your patron’s experience with your company an enjoyable and memorable one.

Janice Axelrod is the CEO and Co-Founder of NYC-born The Hummus & Pita Co. which is a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant concept. Janice had achieved a long career in real estate and mortgage banking in which she landed ownership of 28 bank locations until the market crashed and she made the risky decision to sell her banking business and go all-in on her lifelong passion for food. Since opening in 2012, The Hummus & Pita Co. has become a realization of Axelrod’s main ambition — to bring her family recipes, using nutritious & healthy ingredients, to the masses with 3 business-owned brick-and-mortars, 7 successfully franchised locations and 4 more slated to open this year, with a flagship West Coast location opening up in Los Angeles this summer.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

The journey to my present career path started after high school in the business world working at prestigious Manhattan law firms and real estate companies in which I became co-founder of a successful mortgage bank during the home mortgage surge of the nineties and its rapid decline around 2008.

My husband’s family are ethnically Greek, and I was fascinated with their culture and customs, especially their food. My mother-in-law Luna was the most amazing cook. I felt so lucky to reap the joy of eating these succulent meals. This experience cultivated a life-long passion for Mediterranean food. As the mother of three wonderful children, my objective was to nourish them mentally and physically, making this very healthy and delicious cuisine a mainstay of their diet.

As the mortgage business started to wane around 2008, I made a critical decision to take Luna’s secret recipes and share them with the world. What chutzpah I had! I decided to open a quick-service-Mediterranean restaurant in Manhattan, better known as the killing fields of failed restaurant ventures, with my kids. With a good work ethic, grueling hours, and a deep faith in God, myself, and family, the Hummus & Pita Co. has become such a success that we franchise in many states with a dedication to constantly evaluate the direction of the restaurants to keep our brand fresh and innovative.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

The most interesting thing that has happened to me since leading my company is coming to the realization that the most common denominator that people of all backgrounds share, whether sitting with friends or eating solo, is that eating a delicious meal is one of the great joys of life. Providing that experience to others has become my purpose and dedication. I feel incredibly blessed to wake up everyday doing something that I love.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made when first starting out in the industry took place at the first neighborhood restaurant I worked at in order to get the feel of the restaurant vibe as part of my research before seriously deciding to open my own restaurant. I must admit, I was the worst waitress ever. I was taking an order from a group of women and put it into the short order cook. As I served the food, one of the women said, “I didn’t order sliced steak, I ordered sliced egg.” I had to go back to the most toxic short order cook who cursed me dead. My lesson was no one should ever be treated like that no matter what. A mistake is a mistake. Since then, I have made it a rule for all my restaurants to be respectful of everyone.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

In order to become a success in business, you must always have a network of people who can help you with their accumulated knowledge, care, and kindness. There have been many people who have helped me get over the hurdles of the huge undertaking ranging from my banking representative, attorneys, to fellow restaurant owners, but the one person I could not have succeeded in this venture without is my son, David Pesso. David sacrificed days, weeks, months, and years to make sure that he always had my back. David’s business sense and ethical approach in his relationships with customers and employees has created a harmonious atmosphere in all our establishments. I am so grateful to get to work with my son and couldn’t have done any of this without him.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

In my opinion, the reason for the lackluster showing of empowering women to create and lead companies is, and always has been, gender bias. We have come a long way, but not nearly long enough. Even though women who head corporations do as good of a job as their male counterparts, if not better, studies have shown that these women-led businesses receive positive affirmation of their successes but are still being held back by male prejudices.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Individuals, society, and corporate and government help are needed to vanguard women into business leadership roles by increasing investment capital for establishing women-run businesses, rewarding companies that mentor women rather than stacking the deck against women becoming successes, and giving women the opportunity to advance by getting assignments and roles that would lead to promotions.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women should become founders because diversity is the foundation for sharing ideas, perspective, and intellect. We can only strengthen ourselves by sharing our individual knowledge to become shared knowledge. No one can deny that there have been talented, intelligent women throughout history that have made momentous strides in business, medicine, science, and finance. So why shouldn’t more women be at the forefront of businesses?

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

No longer should businesses hold on to the erroneous concept that women cannot achieve professional success simply because they are caretakers. There are many children whose mothers are working very diligently and making great achievements that they look up to, admiring their ability to be a business leader while simultaneously taking care of a family.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Just like not every person is cut out to be a physicist, surgeon, lawyer, accountant, etc, not all people are meant to be founders of businesses. Everyone has their niche where they are comfortable and can make great strides. I would love to sing, but can I? Absolutely not. I don’t have the ear or vocal acumen. Can I paint a masterpiece? To that I would say, my granddaughter is better at art then I am. I’m comfortable and confident where I am, and I believe everyone should know their worth and capabilities and play to their strengths and God-given skills.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Have Integrity — Having strong ethical and moral principles is an essential trait that employers highly value. It is the foundation for a successful employee-employer relationship. Integrity accentuates a professional atmosphere where you can depend on one another and are treated with respect, which promotes a productive work environment. Set a positive example — As a leader, it’s crucial to set a good example to the people around you. Demonstrate positive behavior and others will follow your lead. Be accountable — Admitting your wrongdoings and holding yourself responsible for mistakes increases your moral core and allows others to see that mistakes are just mistakes that can be addressed and corrected. Value your customers — Lead by example and demonstrate to your team that customers are vital to business’ success. Make sure your employee’s main objective is to make your patron’s experience with your company an enjoyable and memorable one. Give credit — Everyone deserves to be verbally rewarded for a job well done or an innovative idea. Giving props instead of scorn will encourage your employees to want to do a good job.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

During the pandemic, I used whatever resources I had to serve first responders with free meals. Every first responder who walked into my restaurants were treated with a meal — police, firemen, doctors, nurses, etc. We at The Hummus & Pita Co. single handedly made hundreds of lunches for our neighborhood hospitals. There was never a more fulfilling feeling in my life to see happiness in our caretakers’ eyes. I am so humbled to have had the opportunity to do this and do what I could for the people who were risking their lives for us.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Inspirationally, I would love to be able to mentor more women into business leadership. I want to encourage women of all backgrounds and walks of life to aspire and achieve the full potential of their being.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

If I had the opportunity to meet and have breakfast with the people I most admire, it would hands down be Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna, the dynamic duo who share the Chemistry Nobel Prize with honors for technology in genome editing, which enabled the Crispr-Cas system to disarm viruses by cleaving their DNA like genetic scissors. These women are responsible for the future ability to genetically engineer cures and rectify genetic mutations. It would be an absolute honor to meet them.

