Janey Reilly of WeeSleep: “Never settle”

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called "Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life " we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

Janey Reilly, CEO and Founder of WeeSleep™, is a successful female entrepreneur and a single mother who’s on a mission to empower women to take charge of their lives. She is an expert infant & toddler sleep consultant who works with families around the globe and coaches a team of WeeSleep™ certified consultants to do the same. In 2011, Janey founded her business after too many sleepless nights with her baby led her to seek training from an internationally renowned pediatric sleep specialist.

I’m from Canada and grew up in Burlington. I grew up with a hard-working dad who didn’t stop — if he wasn’t at his office, he was building our family home, our cottage or out working on the huge property we lived on.

I had my first job at 12 and often worked two (sometimes three) part-time jobs while I was in high school. I grew up with parents who were very generous and provided us so many things including yearly vacations and adventures, but they also instilled the “if you want it, you can work for it” rule. Things were not handed to me and I am grateful for that and proud I learned at a young age the value of working hard.

In my early 20’s I decided to pack up everything and move solo from Ontario to B.C where I could take on new adventures and find myself. Not soon after, I was diagnosed with an auto-immune disease that turned my life upside down. I experienced pain, loss of mobility and the only thing that kept me strong to avoid long-term issues with this disease was a healthy fitness and nutrition schedule. I ended up working in various sales jobs before spending the majority of my career in the wine business, working with high-end wine importers where I got to travel and see the world. I’ve always considered myself to be a go-getter and rarely would you find me without a folder of notes and sketches of business plans trying to come up with new business ideas.

I got married at 36 and shortly after I became pregnant. After receiving the flu shot, my body reacted to it due to my auto-immune disease and I miscarried at 11 weeks. I was immobilized with excruciating pain; I could barely move a muscle and it hurt to breathe. I ended up hospitalized for the better part of a month and left with a walking cane. After rehabilitating, I resumed my regular fitness routine and healthy lifestyle and eventually became pregnant in 2010 and gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“One lesson I’ve come to live by and appreciate is that self-care is NOT selfish. When I started WeeSleep I did it to help other moms who may have lost sense of themselves and their passions and interests as I did. If I was going to be the best mom I could be, I needed to be happy again, sleep again and workout again.

I am very passionate about sleep being about health for moms. Not just from a physical but also from a mental health perspective. We have more patience; we are better partners; we take care of ourselves better; we eat better and don’t make the poor choices that we can make when we are tired. All of this (and more) leads to being a better mom. A happier mom. A healthier mom. And it changes the whole home. I am a fitness and wellness (and wine and jujube) passionate mom who believes in balance and the only way to even start balance is by taking care of ourselves first. Sleep is right up there with nutrition and exercise.”

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

“It’s hard to narrow down and define what qualities have set me up for success since I think so much of how we succeed depends on our life at that moment and our environment. I never would have started WeeSleep if I didn’t have a struggling little sleeper on my hands. I think when I look back at how I built my business, it was all moments of realization and leaning on my go-getter attitude. I was driven, relentless and determined. When I was shaken, I got up again; when I felt alone, I found solace in my passions; and when I saw a goal in sight, I built a roadmap and educated myself on how to get there.”

Shortly after having my son, I had a nervous breakdown. Postpartum is putting it lightly! Me and my husband at the time decided to quit our jobs and head back to Ontario. I was excited about it — until it sunk in and that is when it hit me. I was going to be leaving my family in B.C. and starting a business with a new baby. Enter breakdown. But what could I do? We had sold our beautiful home in B.C., bought a new home in Ontario and the movers were booked. I had to trudge forward and remind myself everyday that this will all work out. I was determined to make it work.

When numbers aren’t where they should be and I am in over my head and stressed because some (many) months are a struggle, I remind myself why I started this, why I want this, how myself and the team can change people’s lives and that I have provided so many girls the opportunity to work and be home with their families. When I think about all this, I am inspired to pick it up and move forward.

When my husband and I split, the days were long, sad and dark… I had a full team and did not want anyone to know what was happening because I didn’t want anyone to think I wasn’t focusing on the business. I still worked like mad but my head certainly wasn’t in the game. I was committed to my team and my son, and getting my life on track. No matter how hard or how long the days could be, I would not let myself slip into not caring. If anything, I cared more. All of a sudden I was solely responsible for my child and I wanted to leave a legacy of love, respect and accomplishments and achieving goals. I wanted to show him that when you love someone and something, you can do anything and overcome any hard time.”

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

“Well, I think I need to preface my career story by saying that I always tend to fly by the seat of my pants! My personal experiences and relationships brought me to where I am today. I was working a corporate career for many years — somewhere I never thought I would be. I was a wine account director for many years so that meant traveling the world and getting to work with high-end hotels, spas and restaurants. Then, I got the opportunity to work for a company called Sparkling Hill, which is a stunning Swarovski hotel, where I was the sales and marketing director. After leaving that gig, I ended up a marketing director for an online kids game. Marketing was where I really shined; I developed marketing campaigns for major brands such as Disney, Aveda, Trialto Wine Group and Sparkling Hill Resort. I didn’t anticipate leaving the corporate world until I had my son.

At that time, I was working a stable, corporate job at Disney in Kelowna, B.C. but I knew something was missing. On top of it all, I had very severe postpartum depression and lost sense of who I was. I thought I was prepared for motherhood and I was very excited, but then I had him and he didn’t do anything that he was supposed to do according to my books. After many sleepless nights that affected my mental health, I hired a sleep consultant. Within two days my son was sleeping through the night! That’s when WeeSleep was born. I knew there was something here I could learn from and I knew I had the passion to make it even better for other moms out there like me who were struggling.”

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

“I think I ‘reinvented’ myself once I realized that I couldn’t possibly be alone in this struggle as a new mom, and once I found a system that worked for me I knew there had to be a way to spread this selfish secret service! I never wanted moms to feel like I did. I knew I could help more moms and give them the gift of sleep — something I wish hadn’t taken me so long to discover. Once I had sleep back in my life I could do the things that made me happy again — I worked out, had hobbies and I was a better mom. I wanted to share that self-care wasn’t selfish and should be a priority for any mom. So once I had the idea in my head, I set out to achieve it.”

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

“I think the biggest trigger for me in making the decision not to return to my corporate job was when I saw how our sleep consultant really changed our lives. My son was sleeping through the night in a matter of days and I got my life back. I knew I wanted to learn more and get the education needed to help other moms with sleep consulting but do it better. I started my business andleft B.C. to move to Ontario’s ‘business hub’ when my son was six months old. I had zero support since my family was all out west. I had to build the business on my own — all from a spare desk in my room and only when my son was sleeping. My goal was to earn a decent living working part-time and be able to be home for my son and to maintain a healthy life balance.”

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

“One thing I always knew is that I was an entrepreneur at heart. I was always coming up with business ideas and jotting down how one experience could translate to a new venture. I think what I did with WeeSleep was (re)discovered a skillset I knew I always had, I just needed to be in the right place and mindset to tap into it. I have always been business-savvy and once I saw the potential in the business, I just went for it. There are always barriers to overcome and the way I see it, you build your network of believers and translate that to success. I was out there knocking on doors — going into baby stores, doctor’s offices and parenting groups and getting myself and my idea recognized. I had a vision, but it was all in my head. Truth be told, I didn’t have a full-blown strategy per se. I actually feel not having a solid business plan and a full strategy was my greatest learning and what helped me adapt, learn and scale in a way that I wouldn’t have otherwise.”

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

“WeeSleep has grown into something much more than I truly thought possible! We are now a business that spans Canada and the U.S., and we have consultants and clients from all over the world, having helped more than 8,000 families to date. I developed sleep packages that I felt would provide a full overview, optimal support and education for new parents. It went from being just me and an idea, to a dream team of consultants. When I couldn’t keep up with the business, I mapped out a business model based on what I had learned and what I knew people feared about starting a business on their own (not knowing where to start and the fear of failing). I needed to create a model that gave them comfort and confidence so they knew they didn’t have to reinvent the wheel. I was able to offer training; a reputable brand that had already been established; a website; tools; templates; ongoing education and a personal coach. So, I decided to grow by encouraging other women, specifically moms like me, to launch their own business by becoming certified WeeSleep consultants. What’s great is that my consultants often tend to be happy previous clients that want to build their own business and help other moms. A few examples include:

Stephanie : she started as a part-time consultant, left her insurance job after about a year with WeeSleep and now she is my Lead Success Coach for the team and a Senior Consultant. She has been on the team for more than 5 years now.

: she started as a part-time consultant, left her insurance job after about a year with WeeSleep and now she is my Lead Success Coach for the team and a Senior Consultant. She has been on the team for more than 5 years now. Diana : she worked WeeSleep in addition to a full-time job and two little ones at home. She had her hands full and was slow to start off, but she left her corporate job within two years of being on the WeeSleep team and now she earns six figures working about only 115 hours a month. She is a model for entrepreneurship: she set goals, actioned her plan and is doing incredible things because of it.

: she worked WeeSleep in addition to a full-time job and two little ones at home. She had her hands full and was slow to start off, but she left her corporate job within two years of being on the WeeSleep team and now she earns six figures working about only 115 hours a month. She is a model for entrepreneurship: she set goals, actioned her plan and is doing incredible things because of it. Lisa: she started out as a trader on Bay St. in Toronto. Once she retired from that job, she set out to join WeeSleep and hasn’t looked back. She works part-time, is home for her two kids and has a huge word-of-mouth following. She sets goals and works hard to achieve them, and in turn, earns a substantial pay-cheque while helping hundreds of families.

We now have our WeeSleep Training Academy to recruit more business-savvy moms looking to start a new career and follow our program. At present, we run 3 training sessions a year and our plan is to have a team of 100 by the end of 2022; we currently have 30.

Up next for WeeSleep, we plan to expand our USA team and work on offering product bundles for our clients. Currently, we are working on a major partnership deal with a global corporation set to launch later this year or by 2022 — under wraps for now!”

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

“Yes, I am most grateful for my son. He has been my motivation, my drive and my ‘why’. If it wasn’t for him and his sleep issues, I would not be here doing what I do today. If it wasn’t for his love and innocent joy every single day, I would not be motivated to get up every single day putting my best foot forward knowing I had someone to take care of. A little human to guide, shape and raise to be a respectful, kind and loving person who isn’t afraid to take chances. I am most grateful for Chase.”

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

“I have no idea. To be honest, every day is different and interesting and I’m grateful to be able to share my passion with other hard-working moms out there and help struggling families along the way.”

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

“I think we all struggle with believing in our capabilities at certain points in our lives. Sometimes a plan doesn’t always go how you want it to. In my case, my “no plan” model worked in my favor. But it wasn’t without a ton of long hours, pivots, tears and struggles. It also came with a whole lot of learning. I was determined that my dream and vision can go wherever I want it to as long as I have the right mindset and I don’t let anyone stand in my way. You can’t go anywhere if you don’t get knocked down over and over and get back up — every single time.

I have a few personal experiences that can attest to this. There were a couple of women on my team in the early days who really tried to harm me and my business. I am a very fair person and I wear my heart on my sleeve. I wasn’t aware that being an entrepreneur required a really thick skin. There were a couple of cases where women joined the team, left after a year and copied all of my materials, processes and even digital copy on their websites; they just placed their own logo on it. They proceeded to write horrible things about me online and it rattled me. I was up for endless nights and I thought that I should just give up, that maybe this wasn’t for me. I questioned my leadership, and myself as a person. I started to doubt my abilities and question myself. After feeling sorry for myself for a while, I thought ‘how dare I let other people dictate how I feel; these women who may be jealous or simply have no confidence in themselves making me feel like I’m not good enough.’ People do nasty things when they are not happy and try to harm others who are. I had to remind myself who I was, how fair I was, how much of myself I give to my team and why I started this in the first place. I picked myself up and I continued.”

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

“Creating and maintaining a support system is the scariest thing when you’re so far away from family. I think that’s what was so scary — I had limited support! Most people that knew what I was moving across the country to start thought I was insane. When I landed back in Ontario and I needed support, I connected with only positive people who I knew I could trust and who were business-savvy to cheer me on. I stayed away from the naysayers and negativity in general.”

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

“Getting out of my comfort zone meant I certainly had to take a leap of faith! I knew the best thing for me was knowledge. I wanted to educate myself and learn as much as I could. After training with a globally renowned pediatric sleep specialist, I continued to further my education in the field through workshops and by meeting with other health professionals.

I had always been interested in being a Pharmaceutical rep. That led me to create a plan and reach-out program to present to doctors’ offices just like a rep would, except I was doing it for WeeSleep. Doctors see tired moms all day long. I decided I needed to educate the doctors on who I was and what WeeSleep does. This was stepping outside of my comfort zone because, in my eyes, doctors are geniuses! I thought maybe they would think I was wasting their time. But I headed into offices, introduced myself to the office managers, handed out cards and brochures, brought in cupcakes and coffees and booked lunches. I brought in food for the team (everyone loves free food) and presented my PowerPoint on sleep and my service. This was a big deal for me but it quickly became second nature.”

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

“While there is so much more to be learned every day, here are a few tips I live by and what I wish I had known 10 years ago:

Never settle: if you aren’t happy in your personal life, a career or your goals, take the leap now or forever risk regret. I left my marriage and my life out west and it was the best decision I ever made.

if you aren’t happy in your personal life, a career or your goals, take the leap now or forever risk regret. I left my marriage and my life out west and it was the best decision I ever made. Set realistic goals: don’t jump ahead to the finish line; break down what steps you need to take to achieve success and ask for help where you need it. WeeSleep would never be where it is today without the support of my mentors and friends.

don’t jump ahead to the finish line; break down what steps you need to take to achieve success and ask for help where you need it. WeeSleep would never be where it is today without the support of my mentors and friends. Don’t let stereotypes get you down: break the mold and take control of the narrative; the notion that “new moms never sleep and have no time for exercise or intimacy” never sat well with me and I was determined to prove new moms can have it all.

break the mold and take control of the narrative; the notion that “new moms never sleep and have no time for exercise or intimacy” never sat well with me and I was determined to prove new moms can have it all. Seek opportunities that fit your lifestyle, not the other way around: Moms have dreams too; I started WeeSleep’s Sleep Consultant Training Academy for business-minded super-moms looking to start their own business and help other women struggling with similar problems.”

Moms have dreams too; I started WeeSleep’s Sleep Consultant Training Academy for business-minded super-moms looking to start their own business and help other women struggling with similar problems.” You will never please everybody: It’s important to do what’s right for you and always remember why you started your business. Sometimes other people won’t agree with your choices — whether it be the color of a font or a strategic marketing plan. I work with strong women every day and I’m grateful for that, but it comes with big voices and sometimes pleasing one person means disappointing another. Just remember you all have a common goal of seeing your company succeed and building that next chapter.”

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

“I am not sure I would say I’m of great influence…I would say I am a person with great drive. If I could inspire a movement it would be for moms to make themselves a priority. To know it’s ok to be selfish. I want to get rid of the shame and guilt associated with “me-time” as a new mom. You don’t always need to sacrifice who you are to be a mom. I would inspire them to set time aside for exercise, proper meals, self-care and sleep rituals every single day. They would be rested; healthier; more patient; more focused; more like themselves; more apt to achieve personal and professional goals; better able to cope with the day-to-day challenges of motherhood; they would have more energy; and I strongly believe there would be fewer issues with mental health. The power of de-stressing and taking care of yourself has immense effects on mental health issues like depression and anxiety. If more people normalized mom’s me-time, the “mom guilt” could subside, there could be less troubled marriages and more overall happier people. The list could go on forever on how much of a difference self-care can make. We hardly knew the term 20 years ago, now it’s the main reason people seek out the help of sleep consultants, to get back that time and have a happier baby.”

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

“I would love to have lunch with Arlene Dickinson. She keeps it real. She is solid, smart and one heck of a businesswoman. She is confident, driven and inspiring. She is such a creative powerhouse who I would die to have lunch with. I honestly think it would turn into such great conversation it would lead to afternoon wine! I think I could learn so much from her and believe we would have a lot to talk about. She is pure gold.”

