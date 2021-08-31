Janet Philbin: “Leave work at work”

Leave work at work. As you leave your office take a deep breath in and on the exhale speak to yourself telling yourself you are leaving all your work responsibilities behind until tomorrow.

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Janet Philbin.

Janet is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Certified Hypnotherapist and Certified Conscious Parenting Coach. Janet helps adults heal from the emotional pain and trauma of their past. She is the owner of Janet Philbin, ACSW a private psychotherapy and hypnotherapy practice.

She’s the author of the Amazon best-selling book, Show Up For Yourself: A Guide to Inner Awareness and Growth.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in Brooklyn, NY and raised on Long Island. I am the oldest of three girls. I remember the first five years of my life in Brooklyn. There was a freedom at that time, running up and down on the sidewalks, walking to a friend’s house, and just sitting on the stoops. When we moved to Long Island, we lived in a court which afforded us the same freedoms. We played outside every day and when it was time to come in for dinner, mom would open the front door and call our names out to the neighborhood that it was time to come home, and we came running. It just was the way it was back then.

My sisters and I had a very close relationship with our grandparents. When they came to visit, we would devote our entire day or weekend to spending it with them. The relationship with my grandparents was one of the strongest building blocks for the person I am today. What I learned through them as I grew up informed my values and belief systems. Two of my grandparents were holocaust survivors who lost almost everyone in the concentration camps they taught my sisters and I the value of nurturing relationships, unconditional love, and the importance of family. When we would visit them in Brooklyn, they devoted all their time to us. We also made frequent visits to my great aunt and uncles house, and though, as I child it would be “boring” it allowed us to develop close relationships with them and with my cousin whom I still maintain that closeness with today.

My parents divorced when I was five years old. My mother became a single mom. Living on Long Island with no job, not knowing how to drive she had to find a way to make life work for all four of us. What I learned about perseverance and survival I believe took root at that time of my life. My mother went back to school to learn a skill and took driving lessons. She did not let her life circumstances at that time dictate her life, instead she made decisions to direct her life. One of the things she always told my sisters and me was to have something for you, find a career or trade so you can always support yourself. She never cared what we would grow up to do, just that we could be independent and self-reliant. We did just that, as my sisters and I each earned professional degrees.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I went to Springfield College in Massachusetts. I wanted to be a physical therapist. The problem with that idea was as much as I loved science my brain did not. I changed my major sophomore year to Gerontology. I always wanted to work with the elderly, so it seemed like a great fit. One of the mandatory courses for graduation was a class called, Introduction to Social Welfare. I did not even know what that meant, but what I do know is the moment I began reading that intro textbook I fell in love. Who falls in love with an intro textbook? I did! I recall sitting in my dorm room, at my desk, looking up from the page I was reading, thinking-this is it. I am going to be a social worker. I was so excited because I found my career. It was something I felt in my bones and knew in that moment it was right. The professor who taught the class was Dr. Miriam Hirsch. She was a Columbia University trained social worker. We had a lot in common as she was originally from New York, she was Jewish and was so passionate about helping people. She became my mentor, field placement supervisor and eventually a dear friend. I would not be sitting here doing this interview with you had it not been for Dr. Hirsch.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

After my second child was born my husband and I decided it did not make financial sense for me to return to work full-time as a nursing home social worker. By happenstance, I was speaking with a local social worker, who had a private psychotherapy practice, she was the volunteer supervisor for a hotline where I volunteered. I needed to discuss a case with her. Her name is Harriette Ferguson. She is a licensed clinical social worker in New York. She is an expert in the field of mental health and infertility. She is also the author of an amazing book on Infertility, What to Expect When You’re Experiencing Infertility — How to Cope with the Emotional Crisis and Survive. During our conversation, it became apparent that Harriette needed help with an area of her business, so I offered to help her out. She would not let me help her for free, so we agreed to barter. I would help her in her business, and she let me use her office on Saturday mornings before she came in to see clients. I said to her,” there is one problem,” she inquired as to what that problem was, and I said, “I have no clients.” Harriette is the most generous person you could meet. She said, “Don’t worry I will send you one.” And sure enough, that is exactly what happened. I began seeing that first client of mine about 4 weeks later. I only charged her 25 dollars a week as I was not on her insurance plan, and she could not afford more than her copay. I saw that one client once a week for eight months until I got my second client. Since that conversation with Harriette, back in 1999, she has been my supervisor, mentor and now I am honored to call her a friend. All these years later we continue to work together closely. Throughout the course of my career as a psychotherapist, Harriette has been the one I have turned to for case consultation, professional guidance, and support. She has been an amazing teacher to me and taught me so much about being a clinician in private practice. She has helped me to deepen my clinical knowledge and skills with her wisdom, vast knowledge, and clinical expertise. I can honestly say, without that random conversation about the hotline case with Harriette I would have never opened my private practice.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Let me share a short story. In my very first office the mail was not reliable. In fact, it was so unreliable I used my home address for work related mail. This was 1999 so email was not widely used and there was no google as we know it now. One day a letter arrived in the mail about a hypnosis certification course. I was immediately intrigued. I was at a point in my practice that I was finding that some of my clients were stuck and at times I was also not sure what else to do to help them reach their goals. I had not previously considered hypnosis in my clinical work with my clients, but I was motivated to learn more skills to help my clients emotionally heal. I used that motivation and signed up for the 100-hour hypnosis training program. That was 20 years ago. It was one of the best professional decisions I ever made. I took a chance on the random flyer that found its way to my very unreliable mailbox. The lesson I took from this chance “mistake” with the mail is to say yes. Opportunities arrive in odd and unexpected ways, so I say yes and see what unfolds and I usually find when I say yes, it just leads to more opportunities.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My favorite “life lesson quote” is by Anais Nin which says, “And the day came when the risk to remain tight in a bud was more painful than the risk it took to blossom.” I will never forget the very first time I read that quote. I was in the waiting room of my therapist’s office, and the quote was in a frame with a picture of a rose is bloom. As I read it, I felt as if I was reading the exact words I needed for my life. My life’s journey was not an easy one. I was there in my therapist’s office to learn to heal from and cope with childhood trauma. I was at a crossroads. What this quote meant to me that day and still means to me today is that the pain of staying where you are from fear, anxiety, emotional pain, or anything is else is worse than being courageous and facing what your fears. Growth will not come from staying still and stuck. Growth and healing come from being brave, giving voice to the pain, and validating your truths. When we do this, we blossom. It has been more than 25 years ago since I read this quote for the first time. Now, when I am faced with a tough choice, I pause ask myself, am I ready to take the risk to blossom?

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I just completed a training I have been waiting to participate in for years. I am now a certified hypnosis trainer. I have been a practicing hypnotherapist for 20 years. Hypnosis has been a transformative healing modality for me professionally and personally. I have been incorporating hypnosis in my practice with my clients since becoming a hypnotherapist in 2002. Over the years I have taken many classes to and incorporate those skills into my practice. As a certified hypnosis trainer, I can teach others how to become hypnotists and hypnotherapists. My colleagues and I will be developing a course that we will teach in-person and, simultaneously, online to anyone who wants to become a hypnotist and/or hypnotherapist. Not only will the training include the basics, but it will also lead to learning how to apply hypnosis in deep healing work with clients. I am excited to be able to offer this upcoming training program. I know this training will help people heal. The students taking the class will also get to experience the process of hypnosis and healing. Once the student completes their certification, they will be able to bring these skills to their clients.

You are a successful business leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three-character traits I think were most instrumental to my success are: Honesty, motivation, and follow-through.

I am not a good liar. When something does not feel right for me, I must deal with it, or it creates tremendous anxiety which affects me deeply. At my very first social work job in a New York City Hospital I had to learn to be honest quickly because if I was not, I would not have been able to stay at the job. When I was hired my boss was not honest with me about the type of work I would be doing. I had never worked in a hospital before. I had no idea what to expect, how to write a chart note, how to effectively communicate with the doctors and nurses to advocate for my patients and how to find my way through the bureaucracy of a big hospital system. When I was hired, I was given about a half day worth of training, shown around, briefly taught how to write a note and what was expected of me and then left to my own devices on the medical-surgical floor to which I was assigned. I immediately felt like I was going down on a sinking ship. I did my best to figure it out. I am resourceful, but it was too much for my 22-year-old self who was fresh out of social work school. On my seventh day at work, I decided to meet with my boss as I knew I needed more help or I would be quitting, and I do not quit at things, but it was that bad. I was very nervous when I sat down with my boss that day. I told him I was struggling and why, I told him how I was confused, overwhelmed, and not feeling supported. I asked for more training. I told him I would not be able to keep working there without more support and supervision. It was a very hard conversation to have. I was honest and it paid off. My boss heard me and spent the next two weeks completely training me until I felt confident and able to do my job on my own. I needed to be honest with myself about what was okay for me and what was not and then I had to be honest with my boss.

When I have an idea about something it usually comes from a very inspired place inside of me. It feels like a flame that cannot be put out until I accomplish the goal. That flame is my motivation. I am a driven person when I am excited about an idea. When it comes to my professional life, I have always had goals, but I think it was motivation behind the goals which has contributed to my successful career. My motivation for becoming a social worker and subsequently a psychotherapist, hypnotherapist and coach was because of my drive to help people. It was like a need inside of me that had to be fulfilled. Fulfilling the need inside of me helps to give my life a framework and more importantly a sense of accomplishment. One of those needs is to always learn. I love learning. I love taking classes and reading books. Being and staying motivated directs me to continue to learn more. Helping people heal is my passion and the motivation is the driving force which keeps me learning and growing professionally and personally.

Finally, follow-through is very important to me. It is how I hold myself accountable. When I give my word to myself or someone else, I make sure to do what I say I am going to do. It is also a trait I look for in other people, when you say you are going to do something and then you do it, you are allowing me to trust you and when I follow-through it is letting you know that you can trust me. More importantly, following through lets me know that I can trust and rely on myself. The project I am most proud of, which I needed my commitment of follow-through on was writing my book. Writing a book is an undertaking of epic proportions. It requires dedication, focus, commitment to deadlines, accountability, creativity, the ability to learn new things and to enlist the help of others as needed. Most important of all is to follow-through. I can say, “I am going to write this book,” but if I do not commit and then follow-through on the commitment how will it get done. I committed to myself and followed through. I woke up early every day for 6 months to get the final book written, I worked with my book coach and editor, I took classes to learn how to promote and launch my book. I had to follow through to create and bring to the world my book. With great pride my book, Show Up For Yourself- A Guide to Inner Awareness and Growth, was published in April 2020. Without my ability to follow through, the book would not have been completed.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I have been a social worker for 30 years. Burnout is a powerful experience which leaves you feeling drained, exhausted, upset, unmotivated, anxious, sad, and more. I have experienced various degrees of burnout throughout my career and learned a lot about it from personal experience. I have also supported my peers through episodes of burnout and counseled many clients successfully through their feelings of overwhelm and burnout.

I began my career as a medical social worker in a NYC hospital working with an underprivileged community and AIDS patients. This was rewarding work. I was invigorated and inspired by the demands and challenges. However, I was not supported by the administration of the hospital and that led to burnout and having to find a new job. My next job was as a social worker in a long-term care facility. This was my dream job, as I always wanted to work with the elderly. I was at this job for 6 years. Overtime, this too became very emotionally taxing. I began to get burnt out from chasing lost remote controls down and explaining to family members that the staff was not stealing their mother’s underwear, but she was throwing it away. I once again needed a change. To reignite my passion and enthusiasm for work I changed my role and became the hospice social worker at the nursing home. It was a new program and that reinspired me. For the last 22 years I have had a private psychotherapy and hypnotherapy practice. There have been moments when I needed a break, when I felt “I had too many people’s problems in my head.” I have had to be resilient, figure out why I was feeling burnt out, reach out for support from peers and supervisors, take vacations, take a new class, create new challenges for myself to become reinspired and reinvest in myself and my work. I think because I have had the firsthand experience of feeling burnout it enables me to connect with and support others who are coping with burnout.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is a very real and normal reaction to living with prolonged, daily stress. Burnout is usually temporary, that means you can find ways to reduce it and eliminate it all together. Burnout can be experienced at work or in your personal life. Burnout occurs when you are not taking care of you. You are ignoring what you need to meet the needs of your boss, coworkers, friends, family, etc. We live in a society where we are on the go, there is a drive to prove oneself, to get validation, and positive feedback. We are also driven by fear. We have thoughts of if I do not do this task then there will be a negative impact in some way. We do not stop to listen to what we need. When you spend your days over doing it and not holding boundaries you are going to suffer from burnout.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout is feeling inspired, motivated, excited, creative, and enthusiastic about work and your life. When you are not in burnout you want to be at your job, engaged in your work and connected to your colleagues. You will feel energized and motivated, self-driven, joyful, calm, a sense of inner peace, feeling connected to others.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance, and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

First, it is important to remember burnout is a very real experience which impacts mental health. Burnout happens for a reason. When you ignore your feelings and experiences you are essentially ignoring the self. Ignoring yourself and your needs can lead to burnout. Telling yourself that your feelings, emotions, and experiences do not matter if you “soldier on and grin and bear it” will not work to make those uncomfortable feelings, emotions and experiences magically go away. Not paying attention to the big feelings and emotions pushes those feelings deep into the cells of your body. The nervous system will respond in one of two ways. You will go into fight or flight mode, which is a stress response causing anxiety, agitation, short temperedness, anger, avoidance. You may also go into freeze mode. Which is a shut down. You become depressed, sleep a lot, avoid social gatherings, maybe you turn to addictions to numb your uncomfortable feelings.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

I think when we want to understand something it is important to first define it. A great definition of burnout defined by Christa Maslach and Michael P. Leiter in World Psychiatry Journal. “Burnout is a psychological syndrome emerging as a prolonged response to chronic interpersonal stressors on the job. The three key dimensions of this response are an overwhelming exhaustion, feelings of cynicism and detachment from the job, and a sense of ineffectiveness and lack of accomplishment.”

In my opinion the main cause of burnout is taking on too much, not having the ability to say no and not setting clear boundaries at work and with your colleagues. Many “suffer” from being a people pleaser. People pleasers believe that they need to always take care of the other and sacrifice themselves. This is probably a pattern learned in childhood with their family of origin. It was and still is a survival skill. The belief is that if I make the other happy then I will be safe. This pattern continues into adulthood and is played out in every relationship in our lives, including work. It leads to having poor boundaries and you may be left with a feeling of being taken advantage of, having too much on your plate, feeling resentful of others and the demands placed on you. In the end, you suffer from burnout. That brings me back to helping you understand that the key to recovering from burnout begins with you. When you begin to acknowledge your feelings, allow your feelings, and talk about your feelings you will get to know yourself better and in doing so you can begin to recover.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

1.Self Care: There are many ways to find self-care and each person will have their own unique way to put steps in place that are loving and caring of themselves. The trick here is that they do not have to cost money or even take a lot of time. Here are a few simple suggestions:

Take time off from work.

Come into work on time and leave on time at the end of the day.

Leave work at work. As you leave your office take a deep breath in and on the exhale speak to yourself telling yourself you are leaving all your work responsibilities behind until tomorrow.

Take your lunch break and do not eat at your desk.

Meet a friend for lunch and do not talk about work.

2.Find time for activities outside of work that help you refuel. For some that may be exercise, meditation, reading non-work-related material, spending time in nature. All these activities will help you reset your nervous system to get out of fight or flight and move you into a state of calm and balance which allows you to reconnect with yourself.

3.Talk to a therapist or coach. Many companies have EAP (employee assistance programs) which are run through the human resource department. Through the EAP program, which is confidential, you will be referred to a therapist who specializes in helping people with work related stress and burnout. The therapist will listen with empathy and understanding. This will decrease the feelings of isolation and stress. The therapist will also work with you to teach you coping skills and tools to help your mood improve. With an improved mood you will begin to feel better at work. Having a safe place to talk about all your feelings without being judged or worried it will impact your job security is important. Burnout is a mental health issue, and you are the one who can step up and take care of your own mental health. Usually up to 6 sessions are offered with no charge and then referrals are made for you to continue therapy if needed. If you do not want to use EAP or if that is not a benefit in your company, find a therapist or coach to talk to. Help is available. You do not have to suffer in silence or alone.

4.Speak to your supervisor. Be honest about how you are feeling and inquire if you can take on new responsibilities at work that you may find more inspiring. Changing your role or even some of what you do each day can help you find the spark and inspiration to re-engage at work and help lift your mood. Sometimes it may not be possible to make changes where you work, if this is the case you may want to consider looking for new work or taking classes that interest you. There is so much offered online these days that finding classes that inspire and motivate you can be very easy and accessible.

5.Sleep. Sleep is the most important aspect when it comes to good mental health. To function at your best each day you need good sleep. Turning off electronics early gives your brain and eyes a chance to be at rest. Go to bed and wake up at the same time each day. If your sleep is inconsistent and/or if you are not getting enough sleep this can inhibit your body’s ability to recover from the day. If you do not have time to recover from the day before you bring yesterday’s exhaustion into today. You can see how doing this day after day will leave you very fatigued, lead to depression, feelings of decreased connection to others, harder to find joy, poor eating habits and so much more. All of this contributes to burnout.

The best news about burnout is that you can resolve it. You do not have to stay stuck in burnout for the rest of your career. You have a choice. You get to choose you. Follow the tips from above. Acknowledge that your feelings and experiences are real. Seek out help and support. Do things that are caring and loving of yourself. Take breaks when needed and get plenty of sleep. Taking these action steps will remind you that you are resilient. It will also improve your mood, increase your connection to others, decrease your stress, increase your productivity, improve your enthusiasm, and lead you to a balanced and calm life.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

If you have someone in your life that you are concerned is suffering from burnout speak to them gently. Start by asking if they are open to hearing what you are observing with them and that you are concerned. Share your concerns, offer support, be a kind, compassionate, open, and non-judgmental listener. Giving someone a safe space to talk is the first step in recovering. You can also support them find professional help.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Be compassionate and remember that employees have other stressors in their lives as well. Consider their struggles. For example, are they a caregiver, parent, the sole provider, living with chronic illness or in recovery? You never know what is going on in someone’s life until you ask. People want to know that someone cares. I think employers need to look at how their staff is performing. If someone is overwhelmed and over worked, they may be making mistakes, seem agitated, coming in late, missing deadlines or getting the work done just in the nick of time. Employers need to take responsibility to support their staff. Lessen the workload, offer a safe space where they can vent about their job without risk of repercussions. As an employer you need to look at what demands you are placing on the staff and assess if the values of the organization match the way you treat the employees.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Education, education, education. Mental health matters. Employers need to educate their employees on healthy ways to take care of their mental health. Offer incentives to take time off, bring in outside consultants to conduct classes on mental health, stress reduction, mindfulness, self-care, and how to combat burnout.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

I think one of the most common mistakes is thinking that you can find a quick fix. That you can put a band aid on the problem, and it will go away. Covering up the issue just drives it deeper inside of you. Just like a physical wound needs to heal from the inside out, so do emotional wounds. Burnout is an emotional wound. What you can do to avoid this mistake is to first acknowledge the problem and make a commitment to yourself to find the underlying reason. This will take time. Come up with a real plan for you and then follow through. You deserve to feel and do better and the commitment to yourself is the first and best place to start.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I am a Certified Conscious Parenting Coach. I studied with Dr. Shefali Tsabary in her coaching institute. The program was transformational for me personally and professionally. I now infuse the theory and concepts of conscious parenting in my transformational healing work with clients. I want to help children by helping the parents. We help children do better by helping parents do better.

The movement I would love to implement would be workshops for parents from grades pre-k through high school. These workshops can be taught at companies or in schools. Helping parents improve the relationships with their children will help them combat emotional fatigue which can lead to burnout at work. Some of the workshops will include topics on: How to stop yelling, how meditation and mindfulness can help you be the parent you want to be, how to connect with your child, just to name a few. I truly believe that when we heal the wounds of the parent, we are helping the children. Becoming a conscious parent begins with the parent healing their own childhood wounds. Helping parents learn more about themselves, what triggers them and why they react to their children the way they do will improve their relationships not only with their children but with themselves. Feeling better about yourself will lead to improved performance at work. Most importantly, to help parents understand that there is nothing to fix in the child because the child is not broken. When parents understand that their child is there as a mirror for their pain, reflecting to them what needs help within them, then we have a real chance to help our children do better in every way.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Brené Brown is someone who has had a big influence on my life both personally and professionally and she is a fellow social worker. Her work on shame has helped me on a personal level understand myself more deeply. As a result, I have been able to take what I have learned from her and apply it in my work with clients. I quoted Brené in my book, Show Up For Yourself. I would love to have lunch with Brené and get to speak with her about my work with clients, the impact that I have seen shame and trauma have on clients and how resilient and resourceful people are. I would love to speak with her about how I see healing and transformation. As social workers we are always looking to support our clients, find resources and help them find their own solutions. The goal is to empower the client to find the resources within them so they can better use the external resources available to them. When someone is in shame, they cannot see their see their resources and strengths. I would love to have a conversation with Brené Brown about this topic.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

The best way for readers to follow my work online is to check out my website at www.janetphilbin.com. You can find all you want to know about me and more, including links to my best-selling book, Show Up For Yourself-A Guide to Inner Awareness and Growth, links to classes you can take with me, my YouTube channel as well as links to podcasts where I have been a guest.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!