Janessa Rose of ‘Motivational Monsters’: “Don’t dim your light for anyone and don’t shrink yourself down to fit in places you don’t belong”

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Janessa Rose.

Meet the new voice of Urban America. Janessa Rose, A motivational Speaking Minister and author of self-help books for the streets. Think, Cardi-B meets Gary Vee!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I found myself on this path as I started to grow more into myself awareness. After running the streets and dabbling in the music industry a bit as a manager for independent music artists and even an aspiring rapper once upon a time. I thought to myself, “where can I apply my passion that will truly benefit those who I engage with?” Speaking is something I naturally am good at. When I talk, seems like people want to listen. I thought I should have something really profound to say. Most people just talk and really have no real intentions to say something of substance. I found myself Speaking at the prisons in NYC. Like Ryker’s Island and New Horizon juvenile detention center. Also landing speaking opportunities in other organizations, sharing information about universal law and how to renew our minds and raise our vibration to attract a better life for ourselves. Covid came in and slowed that up a bit for me and I began to revamp the nonprofit I started in 2018. I attempted to invest in a farm with a friend and create a place inner-city girls can come and get away to focus on undoing emotional trauma, but that didn’t quite pan out either. I immediately started to turn the programs I offered into online classes that shared information and insight on doing shadow work and undoing toxic belief patterns about love. How we love others and ourselves. In the interim of all that I was working on a self-help book for Urban America. In December 2020, I published it through the nonprofit and hope to spread the message of self-love and self-awareness on a new and real level through speaking and writing.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

For starters, I’m a minister who drops the F-bomb a lot. I have become an ordained minister and decided to share the word of love and light, but I have an extremely aggressive nature about the way I minister. When you hear minister, people think of religion. However, I’m not religious at all. No one likes to be woken up from a good sleep before they are ready to wake up! I’m kind of like an alarm clock in a sense for the culture. We live in a time where distractions are glorified and used as a sense of self-worth. All the while all it truly is doing is keeping us further from becoming the highest versions of ourselves. Becoming self-aware is not as easy as one thinks. It requires you to be brutally honest with oneself. One would have to take an inventory on what they attract to themselves instead of playing victim constantly and blaming outside forces for their realities and one would have to go even deeper and assess if the things they use to complete themselves or distract themselves are actually good for them and serving them well. Most of the time the things we fill our time and space with are not actually serving us for our betterment or the betterment of others. I speak about becoming our highest version of ourselves because well, that’s what allows us to become our best and attract our best to us. There are so many people especially in our culture that lives on the flip side of this, where it’s normal and ok to just be poor-willed, poor-spirited, and poor-minded. it’s celebrated, it’s encouraged and glorified. I speak about undoing that and normalizing healing and evolving in all threeaspects. The mind, the body, and spirit. People don’t like to hear that they have to heal broken parts, because first they’dhave toadmit they are actually broken. People like to think not being “broke” financially makes them “fixed”. Yet that can be furthest from the truth. People think materials, status, affiliations, etc. define them. Some are more focused on how to manipulate others in order to make themselves feel better about the broken areas they prefer to ignore. I disrupt that by calling attention to it and saying, it’s normal to be broken in some areas, and its ok to work on that. So, you can become better than you were yesterday and possibly show another how to do the same.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’ve made many mistakes. But most recently one of the funniest mistakes I have made is believing that people are as passionate as I am. I forget sometimes that people are just showing face. And not really necessarily are as passionate as I am about what I am trying to accomplish and what I stand for. What I have learned from this is simply to remember that My vision is mine. And I can’t determine its value based on another’s point of view of it. If the vision is based on another’s point of view, the universe would have given it to them to execute instead of giving it to me. Sometimes I get really excited about the overall goals and dreams I have to build a healing creative hub in urban communities across the country, possibly around the world, that I tend to forget all the steps I need to take before this actually comes into reality for me. This is due to my passion; I sometimes get lost in it. So, I would say sharing my passion with others and forgetting that they cannot see what I see in my mind’s eye and letting that affect my belief in my abilities to make it happen. Trusting that others care about it as much as I do have been by far the biggest mistake that I have made.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Jay Z. LOL…. He may not know it yet, but Jay has been a mentor to me through his music and lifestyle, and work ethic for years. I watch Jay and hear what he says and what he doesn’t say. When I was a rapper trying so hard to get noticed in the NYC independent music circuit, I would record songs and listen to them over and over and over, and my older brother would say, “why are you listening to the track so many times like that?” my answer would be …. “I’m listening to it with jazz ears” … lol

Other than that, I have never had a mentor, because I don’t necessarily come from an environment where I have seen anyone, I aspired to be like. In fact, I spent more of my time trying to learn who I truly am, so I can learn what it is I’m truly passionate about and love doing so that way I am always in high vibration and in alignment with what is best for me. I don’t have anyone to look up to, I have learned from my own mistakes in life, which would have to mean that it’s been the school of hard knocks for me. I have, however, seen a bunch of examples of what I do not want to become or be like and so I allowed that to play an instrumental role in my life. I do come from a long line of strong-willed women; However, I can’t honestly say that I have had a mentor. I learned a lot through my experiences both good and bad and I am grateful to have a mother who no matter what I got myself into was always by my side encouraging me to reach for the stars even if she couldn’t show me how to actually touch them.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I think that the “DIS” in disruptive has been subconsciously programmed in our minds to be seen as a negative for a long time. I think that both positive and negative are 2 sides of the same coin. At the same time, they are always in existence with one another. To me, it’s all about what you’re disrupting. Lol. Sometimes you lift the skirt on things that want to be hidden. Sometimes you close the curtain on things that are still in the act. Like I started this interview, “NO ONE LIKES TO BE WAKEN UP BEFORE THEIR READY TO WAKE UP”

However, I think it’s important to understand that it doesn’t matter whether people like it or not, it is happening. And you have to decide which side of the coin you’re on. It’s up to you. What might be good for me may otherwise not be good for someone else, but will I be ok with myself if I don’t disrupt something that isn’t aligned with me if I am a part of it? And we are all a part of this world. Some people play to the drums in the drumline, most people just dance to the drums. But who is leading the line? I feel like I need to ask questions and take inventory of anything I am a part of because for me there is nothing more important than the evolution of my soul and what and how I create with my time on earth. When I think about sharing this passion with others, I am never actually saying to myself “Yeah, let me disrupt some shit!” …lol I am simply just creating and am passionate. Passion inspires others. Passion is fire, and it sometimes spreads and sets others on fire too. That is what disrupts industries. It’s also what creates industries. I hope this answers that question.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

1.Don’t dim your light for anyone and don’t shrink yourself down to fit in places you don’t belong.

I don’t have a story for this. It’s just something I’ve come to learn every time I tried to be part of things, I thought were meant for me. Every time I did dim own self down to make others comfortable it made me feel sad and low. Like sometimes the way I feel about life was too much for others. It always made me feel off my game and kept me in depressions.

2. Set boundaries.

Setting boundaries became extremely important to me on this journey of healing, growing, and sharing with others. I used to give people instant access to me and my energy and that meant that I would be exposed to things that no longer served me because they served others. Once I started to focus more on my passions and learning how to organize them and pull them into my reality the more others either expected me to give them access to the benefits of this work or allow them to influence me, Once I implied boundaries, I realized how I became obsolete to them or how they took it personally and treated me as if I was different now. I suppose in a way I was different. But I was a higher version of myself. I didn’t understand at first why was that an issue for others all of a sudden. Then it became clear. I’ve disrupted the access to me and my energy.

3. Be true to who you are always and never mind what others think about it.

This is something my mom always said, just be yourself. Now that’s always been an issue since I have always been such an assertive and outspoken personality challenging whatever I need to in order to understand it to its fullest capacity. But I am thankful that no matter what I am true to myself. In fact, it has proven to be the reason why it works. Because so many others are not true to themselves. People move to be liked, accepted and revered by others in order to find a sense of self-worth and maybe even purpose. So, I am often the personality people come to in order to hear the truth and what it really is. people often start off with “I am coming to you because I know you’re going to tell me like it is and not hold back from me” I receive that as, “I don’t trust myself with the truth about myself, so come on Janessa rose, tell me about myself! And all I do is tell them what I tell myself, the ugly truth about the fear were all so used to being bullied by. Once you start thinking, “omg will they do not like me if I say this or that.” that’s when you stop being true to yourself and start being true to something or someone else’s idea of who and what you need to be like in order to make them feel safe in their little world.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I just got started! Lol…

I mentioned earlier that I am looking to build a state of the art creative and motivational centers around urban cities everywhere. I want to build a place where you can tap into your creative energy and see yourself as the creator you are all the while being able to access free seminars and workshops that educate and guide you on whatever creative field you signed up for. I plan on using stories inspired by real-life hardships to create films, media, music, and literature that help our culture to heal and evolve into a higher frequency individually and collectively. We sometimes think in order for us to be seen and admired, we need to be exactly what we see being pushed in front of us on mainstream television and social media and we even think it’s our choice. But I want to lift the skirt on that a little bit and show the urban community that we can create for ourselves our own lanes and become exactly what we want to be without having to stay in toxic patterns and self-loathing behaviors in order to achieve those unhealthy goals. I have dreams of building programs that help families co-parent, build each other up and focus on what’s best for the children rather than fueling parental alienation tactics. I have more books to write, Films to create, Speakers to lead. All of this is to motivate and inspire people to heal and become more aligned with their truest selves.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Woooooosh…. I hope you’re ready for this answer. Being looked like a Sex object and being offered prime opportunities if you’re willing to exchange sex for it. When you’re a strong woman and you’re walking into a meeting led by men. If your attractive, assertive and smart. They use business to lure you. They act like they want to help you build their build your goals

They seem to understand that “she” is serious about what she does, and she needs me to help. Maybe she is willing to compromise herself for the opportunity. Maybe I can see her vulnerable side in order to be less intimidated by her presence. Because a lot of unhealthy masculine men in business are intimidated by strong women. Especially attractive ones who look like they would be better on the arm rather than across the board room meeting table. And what’s even worst about this is you’re a woman, and Not having a masculine energy present to protect you from this predatorial environment in business means you have to become that masculine energy to protect yourself from it. That makes it even worst. Because now you have to activate both sides of the coin. “she” needs to be creative (feminine energy) and aggressive (masculine energy). However, I also think it’s fair to say that it isn’t only the men that create this issue for us. Sometimes women as well are so used to playing the masculine energy part, they become like the men and even more to a fault. Example being a powerful woman in a position to build or break another woman. Sometimes, the more vetted a businesswoman is, might be insecure about her role, and her own power in the workplace when another woman is a threat to her in the workplace. She has already adhered to the men’s world and she is “like one of the guys” at this point. all of a sudden, a stronger, smarter, and perhaps younger more attractive woman comes in, and she becomes threatened by her presence and won’t actually use her power in the workplace to help the new girl get ahead.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

For me, the things that have had a profound impact on me are my life experiences. I have been through a lot and I have endured a lot of heartbreak. But one person who I saw speak had a profound impact on me was none other than the late great Dr. Wayne Dyer. I found Dr. Wayne Dyer via YouTube back in 2012 I believe after deciding to quit the hustle and bustle of street life and I remember thinking to myself that this older man who I believe at the time was maybe 70 had been aligned with what I am feeling and thinking. I was watching his seminar on the Tao de Ching and it had an influence on me to get the book and read it. But it was him who had the impact on me. I wanted to do what he was doing for the streets. I recall at that point feeling like where does a person like me go? How do I heal and get aligned with what’s for me during this time in my life? I knew I didn’t want to go to church, and I knew that I was not into heavy religion. But I loved the creator and wanted to live a divine purpose. Dr. Wayne Dyer was the closest thing to getting clarity on just being. And knowing your intentions and energy. That stuff came naturally to me. I began to desire to do what he was doing. I also came across a book a little after that time that blew my mind. It was written in the 1900s, by a woman named Florence schovel schinn and the book was named “The game of life and how to play it “. Everything in this book was aligned with me and how I lived and felt like what I already knew and had been practicing unknowingly. It just spoke about us knowing the truth about ourselves and our capabilities in life. Mixed with a little bit of spirituality. I knew that I had been given a divine gift of discernment from childhood. To become divine and share the path with others was the calling from the start. But healing the shadow aspects of this was what I didn’t know about. So, detaching myself from those beliefs and having Dr. Wayne Dyer share his insight was helpful through some of those dark times and Reading about a woman from the 1900s who also was immediately connecting to what I believed and felt and basically teaching the same thing as Dyer in another time was very impactful on me and made me feel like I am just like them, in my own space and time and on my own journey. I didn’t feel as alone in my purpose and messages.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement I have already started. UNDOING THE B.U.M. SHIT! (undoing the broken urban mentality) I would want to create a movement that teaches the urban culture about healing and growing in their vibrational frequencies. In helping them to take their power and grow in and with it. Understanding the truth that we are more than just physical beings, that we have a soul, that our mind is a tool full of higher faculties that help us create. That our words are our wands, and that we are truly way more than we realize. I want to be able to help others see themselves reach their life’s truest version of themselves they tip the scales and call endings to themselves like so many before them. Being creative is one of the highest versions of self because this is what it means to be made in the image of God. To create. But so many of us live blind to this and believe life is just what is given to them. They have no real understanding that they are the ones creating their own reality. I want to build a movement healing trauma and being healthy-minded. if this country was as hellbent on being healthy-minded as much as we are crazy about wanting to be physically healthy and fit it would be an amazing thing. But people rather look good and live poorly on a mental, emotional, and spiritual level so long as they look good. All the while feeling bad on the inside. We all have traumas, and we all have a shadow side that will follow us wherever we go. It’s ok to understand that and transcend that side into a lighter notion

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Nothing is more important to me than the evolution of my soul”

An example of this is evident in the maturity myself. As I have grown, I have learned that there are going to be plenty of opportunities presented to me to compromise who I am in exchange for things I think I want. This means that I would change with the circumstances instead of making sure they serve me on my journey. In the past when I would be exposed to things, I thought I wanted, I would share my time and energy with unworthy people and put myself in predicaments that didn’t serve me on my journey to my highest version of myself. see, people want to change while staying the same. Life doesn’t work that way. Action is required when you want to call change into your life. I used to enjoy smoking a lot of weed and drinking and partying occasionally. Yet none of those actions had an avenue for me to reach my highest version of myself. None of those actions had anyway for my soul to become aligned with what was best for me. They felt fun and made me aligned with something else in me. But none of those aspects of myself were the self that I valued and or were in alignment with what I believed to be divine or of the divine. But I care about what lasts. Some others don’t care and don’t share the same viewpoint on life as I do. See, I know that looks fade with time. I know that the mind also fades with time, but one thing I am grateful to know and have experienced is that the soul is infinite and what we do in these lifetimes will go with us as we transfer into other aspects of ourselves when we expire. So, for me, my divinity and evolution are what is key, and honoring that has helped me on so many levels. Mainly with how to love me and others. As well as how to create a reality and environment for myself that contains a peace that surpasses all understanding.

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram: @janessa__rose__

YouTube: Motivational Monsters

Facebook: Janessa rose

Twitter:@janessaroseci

Trillertv App: @janessarose

Website: Motivationalmonsters.org

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!