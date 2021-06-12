Janelle Ginestra: “Take risks”

Take risks- the worst thing you can hear is NO, or haters say you suck. guess what? some people are going to think you suck regardless. Take risks, be bold, stand by your art or what you believe in. Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Janelle Ginestra.

Janelle Ginestra is a dancer, choreographer, creative director and a fitness enthusiast! As a choreographer, Janelle has worked for artists such as J Balvin, Pitbull, Bad Bunny, J-Lo and Halsey, and her credits include: Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, Latin Grammy Awards, The Voice Season Finale and Coachella. Her love of working out inspired Janelle to combine fitness to eight counts, and the result is her recent passion project Naughty Girl Fitness, which debuted on TikTok late November 2020. Currently, Janelle has 1.7 million followers on TikTok, and you can also find her on Instagram (474K followers) and YouTube (MissJanelleG — 436K subscribers).

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I am a daughter, sister, auntie, and ex-wife who was born in the bay area and currently resides in Los Angeles, California. I started dancing at the age of two because I had/have a ridiculous amount of energy. Even at that age, I knew that dancing is where my soul belongs. Entertainment, always feeling like home, led me to start an acting career at age seven. From then, I bounced back from the bay to LA pretty much until I decided to make the move at 18 to become a professional dancer. Through the many ups and downs, no’s and yes’s, doubts and beliefs, I have made it out here until this moment… a strong badass 31-year-old woman. I have found who I am and who I want to be. During my dance career, fitness became a part of not only maintaining and building my body, but my therapy. It enhances my life and career in ways that I can only explain through my movement and spiritually. This is why I felt it was my calling to create naughty girl fitness — a way for people to move, have fun, heal, and feel their body getting stronger. I am in love with creating these routines, just the same as I create dance routines. It’s a piece, it’s a thoughtful moment for movement, it’s special.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The most interesting story would be me getting picked for the PINK world tour straight from my audition. I didn’t get to attend the callback or second callback because I was on another job. I was devastated, but when something is meant for you, it will be. Pink booked me from my audition tape only.

The takeaway is that no one can take a spot that is meant for you — believe and be patient.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My biggest mistake was being distracted. Being 18 and young, it’s hard to not get distracted with being young lol. Even though I don’t necessarily regret it, because I believe everything pans out and happens for a reason, I just think that it would have made my life easier and smoother if I didn’t party with my friends and spend all my saved money the first year in LA. That put extra stress on myself to book jobs. The takeaway is that balance is key. I need to work hard to play hard.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mom. my angel. Without her, I wouldn’t be here. She has always been my number one fan. Uprooting her life and her goals to make sure mine were the first priority. I owe my successes to her.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I bring me to do what I do, which is realness, authenticity, fun, free, badassery, and love…. Life is tough, but the way we start our day, approach and view it, is how we are going to live it. Working out with me is like a healing party. We have fun but always have seriousness too. I encourage the people who take my classes to let loose and be free but to also push themselves to their fullest potential. I want them to get silly and not take themselves, or the class, too seriously. Then, the workout ends with a beautiful cool down to remember the feeling of solely being alive and how that is a gift.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Commitment — doing what you say you’re going to do. Schedule — if it’s scheduled in your day, there is less room for excuses. Habit — breaking habits can be hard but repeating the same cycle is harder. Mind — if you believe it, you can achieve it. Don’t hold YOURSELF back! Eating — what you put into your body and temple is your fuel. I believe in balance, but make sure you’re balancing correctly.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I am doing it. It’s Naughty Girl Fitness, and I have many ideas, people, and plans to evolve on this. Stay tuned…

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Listen to your mother — she’s usually always right!!!! AHHHHH Ideas — I would sit on a notebook full of visions, ideas, and things I wanted to create but never made the time to do them. Don’t do that! That’s your journal of YOU. Use it as your map to your life to get to your destination. Voice — use your voice. Don’t allow people, circumstances, relationships, jobs, etc…. to mute or soften the voice that has been instilled in you. Take risks- the worst thing you can hear is NO, or haters say you suck. guess what? some people are going to think you suck regardless. Take risks, be bold, stand by your art or what you believe in. Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. TRUST YOUR GUT. OH MAN….. this is the one. I swear to you that if you don’t rush, and become so present within your own body, mind and soul, the answers and signs live within us and among us. I ran around in this rat race and was too busy to see mine. Once I prioritized peace in my everyday life, I now can see and feel ME in a whole new light.

Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Trusting my gut. As I said above, I got lost. I believe God created our guts to be the compass for our lives. If I am not in tune or take moments with my compass, I can’t see or hear what it’s trying to tell me. If I mute it with alcohol, or business, or constant distractions, I can’t feel it. Take those moments — find your peace — find your compass!

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram @janelleginestra TikTok @janelleginestra YouTube MissJanelleG Twitter @ginestraJanelle Facebook Janelle Ginestra