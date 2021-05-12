Janel Steinberg of Liberty Comms: “Have a desire to learn”

A “can do” attitude will take you far. Saying “yes” or raising your hand to take on assignments is always appreciated. I think this is especially important when you’re starting your career and your bosses will normally take note and reward you with opportunities when you show you can handle things. Clients notice too and you become a trusted resource and learn so much along the way.

As a part of my series about the things you need to know to excel in the modern PR industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Janel Steinberg. Janel Steinberg has more than 20 years of PR experience in both agencies and in-house roles. Her experience spans technology, consumer, and government sectors, with clients including Nestlé, Rolls-Royce, PayPal, Oracle, Alphabet, Starship Technologies, Virgin America, Tourism Fiji and the Government of Mexico, among many others. Her ability to develop creative and strategic campaigns, along with securing top-tier coverage, has led to multiple awards throughout her career. She is currently vice president at Liberty Comms, where she leads US operations for this boutique tech agency with offices in the US, UK and Europe.

Thank you so much for your time! I know that you are a very busy person. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I went to school for journalism but the job market for the news industry wasn’t great when I graduated. I didn’t plan to go into PR but I wanted a career where I could use many of the skills that I learned in school and landed my first PR agency job.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

Having a look at the future that is actually happening now has been really interesting. The first time I saw our client’s autonomous delivery robot in person was something I’ll always remember. I have the same reaction everyone does when they see the robot traveling on its own, doing deliveries — this is so cool! Also, being able to work with several clients in the drone space as this industry is just literally taking off has been so much fun to be a part of.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In my first job, I was editing copy and didn’t realize that a famous architect had a son in the same business. I thought, what a silly mistake and changed it back to the famous architect. Little did I know that I was the one who made the mistake and I was very lucky that my boss caught it. That taught me that you must always double-check facts and information and not just assume that you know something. Details can really trip you up!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

At Liberty Comms, we’re lucky to be working with tech clients who are in really interesting industries. We work with the world’s largest autonomous robot delivery service. This is the future and it is so much fun to talk about how the robots are changing lives for the better, especially as they help with social distancing.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

You’ll work a lot but you’ll get to do a lot of cool things. We all know that you can have long hours in PR but it’s so much fun to help shape what people are talking about, witness important, interesting and sometimes historical events first hand, meet many interesting people and get to travel to different places. Was it exhausting to work long hours to put together a winning new business presentation? Did all that seem like a distant memory when I took multiple work trips to Fiji? Definitely! PR is stressful and demanding — find any way you can to relax and unwind. At my first agency job, I learned the “it’s not ER, it’s PR” adage and that is a good reminder to not let the many demands of this job get to you. Going to the gym before work (when we could), gave me an opportunity to put myself first, make sure I did something healthy for me and made me more alert and prepared to start the day. If you’re not a gym or morning person, take a break to eat lunch, grab a coffee or just sit somewhere quiet for a few minutes. A “can do” attitude will take you far. Saying “yes” or raising your hand to take on assignments is always appreciated. I think this is especially important when you’re starting your career and your bosses will normally take note and reward you with opportunities when you show you can handle things. Clients notice too and you become a trusted resource and learn so much along the way. Having an internship is a great way to get started. I didn’t really even know what PR was when I went to school so I didn’t get the chance to do an internship but I do recommend them for everyone. It’s a great way to learn about the profession, to do some of the activities you’ll be doing if you choose that specific career path, get experience for your resume and build contacts. At Liberty, we have a program called Liberty Academy where we bring in university students and also speak to students about what a career in PR entails. We’ve had very positive feedback from the students and universities and it also gives us a good indication of the skill sets of those considering PR as a career. Have a desire to learn. A desire to learn should be at every level. When you’re learning the ropes, you want to take in as much as you can. You can learn from many different people. Some of the most junior team members can tell you how to reach Gen Z or give you tech tips you hadn’t thought of. Consuming different types of media gives you better insights into stories that will resonate. Talking to people outside of your usual circle gives you new perspectives and understanding and is really helpful for brainstorming.

You are known as a master networker. Can you share some tips on great networking?

Having a genuine interest in people is a big help! Be curious and ask questions because that can help you connect in a variety of ways. You should make sure to check-in with others, not just when you need something. It can be pretty obvious when someone only reaches out to you when they want something and that makes it very transactional, rather than a give and take relationship. I also like to network to help others, even if there is no benefit to me. That type of thoughtfulness usually comes back in a good way and, if it doesn’t, at least you can feel that you’ve done something good for someone else.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business. Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

At Liberty, we’re very fortunate that 98 percent of our clients come to us through recommendations. We also work closely with several investors as their go-to PR resource when they have companies that need PR or get asked about agencies that do a good job. When we go beyond those referrals and relationships, I like to look at a variety of industry trades as well as local media to see which companies have an interesting product or are starting to make some headway in a local market. Seeing what people are talking about on LinkedIn and in podcasts can also help point to good, qualified leads.

Is there a particular book that you read, or podcast you listened to that really helped you in your career? Can you explain?

There isn’t one particular book or podcast. I like to read and listen to as much as I can so I can continue to learn. We’ve recently launched our own podcast, Liberty — On the Line, so that is something that I expect will continue to offer good insights from a diverse group of guests.

Because of the role you play, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think that if everyone tried to do something kind for someone else every day, that could go a long way. Anyone can do it at any time and it doesn’t cost a thing. If I’m having a bad day or stressed and someone smiles (when we could see smiles!) or holds a door open, it instantly makes me feel better. Maybe they did it without thinking about it or it was no big deal to them, but it improved my day, gave me a different outlook and made me want to pass it along. If each one of us did this daily, it could make a positive difference.

This was really meaningful! Thank you so much for your time.