Jane Wang of Optimity: “Vision”

Jane J. Wang is a serial health tech entrepreneur, university professor, cancer research fundraiser, and Founder/CEO of Optimity, a popular wellness app that rewards users for integrating healthy habits into their lifestyle to reach their health and financial goals.

Optimity is a mission-driven technology company that uses evidence-based behavioural science and gamification to improve population health. Jane is passionate about proactive health programs, including reducing morbidity and mortality in populations.

Under her leadership, the Optimity platform has been adopted by consumers, employers, insurance carriers, NGOs, and affiliate partners to drive shared holistic health outcomes.

Prior to Optimity, Jane created innovative new “FICO scores” for banks and healthcare organizations; then spent a decade leading teams in global clinical trials developing technologies for programs to maximize adherence and performing dynamic risk scoring for patients in North America, Asia, and the EU.

Jane completed her Executive Training from Stanford University, MBA from Ivey Business School and HBsc from McGill university. In her spare time, she teaches strategy and guest lectures on entrepreneurship through organizations such as Lean Startup Machine Toronto and to students at Western, McGill, Queens, Tsinghua University, and the Shanghai Institute of Foreign Trade.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

Both my parents are engineers and we moved to Canada when I was 10. I grew up in a family that developed software and played video games, and I thought that was everybody. At 16, I developed this game where you get superpowers from the Sun’s radiation, then asking people about their time in the sun using that to calculate exposure to cancer. I always had a keen interest in health sciences and data, so I went into health and tech. I’m not an engineer, but I definitely have some developer roots. I ended up working for 10 years in the tech arms of pharma companies, clinical research and data analytics, where I became a mortality risk specialist.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

In Pharma and health, I got to work on prevention for HIV, ovarian cancer, and multiple sclerosis. But during the same time I was helping patients globally, my mother developed late-stage cancer and passed away six months later in 2011 at the age of 52. Sadly, I no longer found meaning in my health tech work: If we can create these wonderful solutions for strangers around the world, why were the same type of solutions not accessible or useful for loved ones in my own backyard. So I felt compelled to create those solutions and be an entrepreneur. In 2014, I started MyHealthSphere, my first company dedicated to population health and early prevention. My second company, Optimity, is also helping people live healthier, wealthier, and longer with its five pillars: physical health, nutrition, mental health, social connectedness, and financial health. I love what I do and how we do it. I will be doing this for a long time.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I’ve found two movements really fascinating:

First: Self-care, self-empowerment, and self-education where consumers are open to health and to sharing data. That wasn’t the case 40 years ago. In the seven years I’ve been an entrepreneur, we’ve really found it has been the consumer that drives change and brings healthy solutions into their homes. There’s a great future for the democratization of care. During the pandemic we launched a consumer offering, and for 3 consecutive months we had over 100% user growth in magnitudes of hundreds of thousands of members on Optimity. This is proving that consumers are really interested. 80% to 90% are giving us data.

The second thing: There were so few female entrepreneurs at first and we had to deal with a lot of stigma, very little financial support and generally bad behavior from VCs; but during the last five years we’ve really seen the rise of powerful women. People like Whitney Wolfe Herd are IPOing, and there are multiple unicorns run by women. I’m glad to be part of this movement: A rising tide raises all boats.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Optimism: In our company values we call it “passion for the business.” You hear so many no’s and so many ways something can’t be done, but all it takes is one way to meet your goal. It’s not because we have the biggest war chest, but we always find a way of getting it done. Find joy in your work: You’re solving this hard problem for your clients, but are you fun to work with? We get a lot of joy from our work, we laugh a lot and try to find nuggets of joy everywhere. We played bubble soccer pre-pandemic and did weekly celebrations in our mini-town halls now digitally. Having a lot of fun while working on something important is vital. Most startups die from implosion, and we’ve never had that problem. This is our second startup together as cofounders, and we’re friends for life. Continuous and Neverending Improvement (CANI): Inspired by Tony Robbins — can we do one better tomorrow? This mindset encompasses curiosity and takes the ego out of everything, instilling a sense of hope and forward momentum. We’re always getting better and everything is cumulative. In the software business you can really have exponential growth, and as individuals you always believe you can do better.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

Pattern recognition. When you watch media, you’re used to seeing men (and specific types of men) in power and overcoming challenges. We are very much emotional pattern recognizers, and now people are creating content and stories with strong diverse female leads. People are growing up raised by strong mothers or trained by strong female managers, or led by female CEOs.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

Thank goodness I came up in healthcare where there are many female executives, doctors, nurses, and researchers. I was always comfortable with female authority. My mother was amazing as a software developer too. So luckily, I didn’t get the imprinting that only men should be in charge.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

She should continue being herself. Don’t compromise who you are,. Don’t contort yourself to make others comfortable. They have much to learn and you as a teacher should understand their context to deliver your message better.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

Highlighting women and giving them the same airtime as men. Until we get to 50:50 representation, we’ll never have parity. Until we get that airtime, we’ll have that innate bias. Right now only 2% of investment funds go to women. We must ensure that women are getting equal opportunities in the process.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

Thankfully, not really! I was lucky to be in healthcare which has good representation of women in the management ranks. In the executive ranks it’s still a work in progress. I think venture capitalists judge men on their potential and women on their results, so I get different questions in funding rounds and in diligence. There was a time when my co-founders would do pitch presentations for me because they’d get fewer undermining questions, but I was inspired by other women the last 3 years and I believe in being part of the solution. I now demand for equal airtime, and I’m putting myself out there to educate VCs on what an amazing woman can achieve.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Mostly funding is an issue. Sources of capital, valuation differences and quality of VC backers. As an entrepreneur, my job is to do three things: make sure there’s the money to build what we need, inspire big changes with customers and thought leadership, and build a strong company culture internally. The first one is the most difficult, because if women must do more with less every time, it’s never going to be a fair fight. It takes us twice as long and twice as much traction to get the same dollar amounts. We have a movement for equal pay, but we should have the same movement for company valuation and funding amount. Only 2% of venture capital go to female-led startups!

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

I got a little lucky in three departments: I got lucky in the partner department at home, at work and socially too. My husband and partner in life took 4.5 months paternal leave and he’s a more-than-equal partner at home. My family is very supportive and a lot of stuff I do is for my mom’s legacy, so my dad, stepmom and sister are super fans of Optimity and provide support to me personally as well. I got pregnant during COVID, and I don’t think I would have been able to stay home and breastfeed my baby if I wasn’t at home. Remote working has been a beautiful thing, and my baby has benefitted health-wise: he’s a gigantic 30 pounds at 10 months and he’s so happy. I got to be there when he had all his big milestones, so thank you universe. At work, I have a great team and amazing cofounders. My business is venture-funded, and what we do is help people optimize health, wealth, and longevity. Therefore, my team and I get to try all these different things we “sell”. I get to eat super healthy, work on good habits, try different food services and exercise equipment. Recently I got to work on Project Mama about postpartum recovery, so work is both fun and relevant. Socially, my cofounders and I do founder weekends and conferences with innovative people. We met amazing entrepreneurs and intra-preneurs, who we get to share experiences and get inspired by too. I’m truly grateful that I have a great support system in my family and business life.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

My first startup was chaotic. I’d come home at 2AM and eat crap. I felt sick and even lost partial sight in one eye from stress. I felt like a hypocrite, because here we are doing proactive health management but I’m 15–20 lbs heavier than I should be and super unbalanced in my own life. We were achieving success at the detriment of my own quality of life. That vision-loss scare got me thinking about how I could no longer sacrifice everything and to truly live our values. My co-founders and I check in on each other now every week on well-being: physical, nutritional, mental health and all other aspects. We are all much happier and healthier. Startup is a marathon, not a sprint.

I hired an executive coach for my second company. If you’re an elite athlete you have to work with a coach, and the same is true in business. When we moved to San Francisco, I got together with a friend of mine who has a great coach, and I realized I needed a coach who worked with female founders. I interviewed a bunch and ended up with my current coach who is amazing. She’s an amazing human and she models for me an excellent way to have a great personal career and personal life in balance.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

I think it depends, but looks do matter somewhat. However, feeling beautiful matters more: it helps with internal peace and how you project yourself. You don’t need to be too manufactured or be unhealthy in pursuit of other people’s standards of beauty, and create a version of yourself that you don’t like and live a life you don’t enjoy. My beauty standard is being clean, graceful and smelling great. I like light makeup, and I love chic clothes: good quality materials and classic feminine fashion. I want to be the best version of myself as a leader. It’s healthy to be proud of what you see when you look in the mirror. Ask yourself: Am I coming through as that person with the inner light, joy and authentic beauty?

How is this similar or different for men?

I think it’s the same and should be treated the same. If you come off as the best version of yourself, then it’s all good. Fun note: thankfully women leaders are not expected to be tall, but men are. They have their own halo effect traits. When you are more classically beautiful, tall, and polished then you are associated with positive traits. Confidence and authenticity is always the key; just show up as the best version of you and represent who you truly are.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Vision: It’s changed in my career as I’ve gotten more ambitious. I’ve gone from wanting to do my part and believing in somebody else’s vision, to now seeing these solutions and describing them to other people. Right now we work with 2.6 million members, 2.1 billion data points, and 2.2 trillion telematics. That vision catapulted the energy I’m putting into the business. As your vision grows, your business grows. Integrity: Just as Harvard and Stanford will teach you, you don’t want to win and then go to jail. People: Build a community; have fun with your team; but you should also be able to mentor and support people. Communication: Verbally, written, all formats of communication. It’s a skillset and a muscle you must develop to succeed. Resilience: In our latest fundraising round, we’ve gotten maybe 200 no’s. My first rung of resilience is “can I recover from a ‘no’ within a day?” I’ve reframed each rejection into a “thank you for the feedback” where it becomes a clue rather than a rejection. I no longer take it personally and treat it like a conversation. Out of 200 no’s, I now have 100 friends.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have a conversation with Jeff Bezos, who’s built something very complex and amazing but yet simple for clients, then grown it in a way that makes sense for the modern world. He would make a great mentor and we may already share similar battle scars.

Steve Jobs would be another one, if he were living. I’ve watch many videos he’s done to cultivate the Apple community, and I think he was an excellent communicator. He’s got the vision down.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.