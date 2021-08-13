Jane Kelley Of Blakeford Senior Life: “Incorporate regular exercise into your life”

Incorporate regular exercise into your life. Find something that makes you feel good that you enjoy and build a habit around it. I’ve repeatedly seen the people who exercise regularly not only live longer but are well and capable longer with far greater functional ability. Maintain the level of physical activity you had before retirement and strive to add more with your additional free time.

Jane Kelley serves as the Executive Director of Home & Community Services at Blakeford Senior Life in Nashville, Tenn. She oversees LiveWell By Blakeford, a Life Plan at Home program unique to Middle Tennessee and Blakeford At Home, Blakeford’s CARF-CCAC accredited provider of at-home services. Jane has been responsible for developing and successfully launching both programs from concept forward during her tenure at Blakeford.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

My first taste of gerontology, which the Oxford dictionary defines as the scientific study of old age, the process of aging, and the hardships of old age, was in college at Sewanee, working on my degree in anthropology. I realized how cultures differ in how they interact with the older adult community, which caught my attention. After college, I lived abroad in Latin America and the Middle East, and I witnessed the reverie and rest awarded to older adults in these countries. When I moved back to the U.S. and started working at a health education center for children, promoting wellness and public health initiatives, it still hadn’t occurred to me to go into the senior care field. A few years later, I had an opportunity to work at Alexian Brothers Health System, which was later acquired by Ascension Health, in Chattanooga, Tenn. I was hired to develop a new program that combined the features of wellness and long-term care for people living at home. The job began the path to my role today, working in Nashville, Tenn. as Blakeford Senior Life’s Executive Director of Home and Community Services.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I was at an informal coffee gathering with about 10 of our program members, who were all over 70 years old, and I realized that the only people who didn’t have an Apple Watch were my LiveWell team members. All the older adults had them and were debating the finer points of functionality — EKG monitor, emergency response, fitness tracker, and more. That’s when I realized we had tipped the scales and no longer needed to worry about whether we should be promoting technology in the home.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

The first time I visited Ascension’s Day Center, a place for older adults to spend their day to fulfill their medical and social needs, I didn’t know the range of condition and acuity of adults receiving senior care. I arrived at the center to meet the nursing director, who gave me a tour of the center. As we entered the secure memory care wing, I noticed a healthy-looking woman who looked in her 50s standing right inside the door smiling. I introduced myself and shook her hand, and she started walking along with us. I assumed immediately she was escorting us and was an employee of the program. At the end of the tour, I realized she was a participant in the program, and it made me smile with surprise and joy to know that she still had times of vibrance and personality despite her dementia. I was very green and nervous before the tour and didn’t realize the spectrum of older adults who need care. This is second nature to me now, and I always smile now thinking about that experience.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Viston Taylor was the CEO of Alexian Brothers, who hired me into my first role in senior care. During my interview, he pointed out that I didn’t have all the obvious experience for the role, but he liked that I had excelled at many different things. Because I was being hired to start a new program, Viston thought my varied experience might be a good predictor of fit. After he hired me, he asked me to jump right into creating the program. I was in my 20s and had no experience working with clinical professionals. Despite this, he charged me with coordinating a team to offer our first comprehensive geriatric assessment service to the public. I had to organize an interdisciplinary team composed of a physician, occupational therapist, physical therapist, social worker, nurse, and other experts and seek their input to develop signature assessments. The most challenging portion of the work was pulling together all the data into one holistic, integrative care plan for the family. It was intimidating to be responsible for facilitating a group of experts at the top of their fields, so it was an incredible learning experience. Viston continued to mentor me along the way and offered me fantastic training opportunities, including a graduate-level course on long-term care at Johns Hopkins. With his support, the program that I facilitated became a highly regarded service offered by our company.

I’ve thrown myself into new situations where I don’t know all the rules or processes, like moving to different countries with cultures vastly different than the U.S. or managing a team of clinical experts without knowing a lot about the topic being discussed. This has been instrumental in my career, and I’m grateful for these unique opportunities.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

Think of ways to include wellness in everything you do in your own life and in the service you provide to older adults. It’s most fulfilling to provide for people based on their strengths, not only their needs. Also, find older adults in your life that you can form a personal relationship with. If you work with those who are frail or have a higher acuity level, incorporating time with older adults who can give back to you with their wisdom and perspective is comforting and enlightening. It helps you remember why this population is unique and vital to society.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Learn about each of your employees and what matters to them. If it’s essential to one employee to have time to walk her dog, find a way to make that work and expect high performance in return. People excel and work hard when they feel heard. Also, recognize what each person’s greatest strength is on the team and create a team with a diverse set of skills to balance each other.

I have found the best culture is led by a servant leader who steps back to facilitate while the team shines.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Retirement is a dramatic ‘life course transition’ that can impact one’s health. In some cases, retirement can reduce health, and in others it can improve health. From your point of view or experience, what are a few of the reasons that retirement can reduce one’s health?

Many of the risks associated with retirement are related to mental wellness, and mental health is closely connected with physical health. Retirees can be overwhelmed with wide-open schedules and having to work harder to fill them up. Without the familiar social outlet that work provides, retirees can find themselves interacting with other people much less. Humans need social contact, and without it, health is negatively affected.

Mental health can also be affected by the loss of a sense of purpose. Retirees have spent their whole lives working toward career goals or raising children, and without these, it takes effort to build new meaningful activities into their lives. Also, suppose we’re assuming most people were somewhat busy and active through their commute, walking around the office, and going out to business meetings. In that case, there is a risk of less physical movement after retiring. Any reduction in activity as an older adult increases the rate of atrophy.

The good news is there are many ways to ensure retirement does not harm your health.

Can you share with our readers 5 things that one should do to optimize their wellness after retirement? Please share a story or an example for each.

Incorporate regular exercise into your life. Find something that makes you feel good that you enjoy and build a habit around it. I’ve repeatedly seen the people who exercise regularly not only live longer but are well and capable longer with far greater functional ability. Maintain the level of physical activity you had before retirement and strive to add more with your additional free time. Find two to three social outlets to interact with regularly. Specifically, form or join small groups where you can build close relationships with accountability and reliability. There’s a group of older gentlemen at Blakeford who call themselves the ROMEOs, Retired Old Men Eating Out. Make it fun! Find people who enjoy doing something that makes you happy and build a regular meeting schedule. My dad, who is 83 and in excellent health, has a golf group that plays three times per week and travels to new courses. With golfing, there are modifications built-in. Some can drive a cart depending on needs, and some can walk, which allows continued participation while aging. You can also find a new sense of purpose by volunteering with a group, starting a part-time job and finding camaraderie with your colleagues, and perfecting a new skill. To learn more about this, research the world’s “Blue Zones,” thriving communities of high functioning and healthy centenarians. Researchers have found these communities have commonalities that contribute to their wellness in old age. Make a plan as early as possible to optimize your wellness as you age. Think about what’s important to you and your desired lifestyle and have a critical talk with yourself about what’s realistic. Identify your resources, including your finances, your personal network, and the professionals in your life, like doctors and lawyers. Decide what you want, share it with your loved ones, and get on track to fulfill that plan. Though it may seem so far off, evaluating your home for when your health declines is essential to do as soon as possible. You don’t need to turn your home upside down but be realistic about your future expectations. If you want to live at home as you age, recognize what changes you need to make. The most important things to consider are safe ways to enter and exit your home and the accessibility of your bathroom. The changes can be minimal, like adding a railing to your entry stairs or putting a bar in your shower. There’s no need to rip out your tub or get rid of all your rugs when you start this process, but making small changes in core places where accidents typically happen can take the burden off your future self and family. It’s empowering and therapeutic to set a plan and begin this process. Find one or more programs or organizations that you can rely on as you age. These should be resources with valuable expertise where you can cultivate your wellness. Life Plan at Home programs, like LiveWell by Blakeford in Nashville, provide a personal care coordinator who can help you design a wellness plan to age at home and stick to it as you get older. Other resources include a trusted doctor’s office, a church with a spiritual advisor, and a gym that provides personal trainers who can help you adapt exercise over the years. Everyone needs and wants different resources, but the one essential commonality is that they should encourage you to stay adaptable. Things are going to change, and these resources can help you adapt, which is the most important way to stay well while aging.

In your experience, what are 3 or 4 things that people wish someone told them before they retired?

How important it is to make a plan for aging early on and tell all the people in your life about your plan. It’s never too early to plan for what you want in retirement, assistance, and care. You get to try new things once you retire! It’s wonderful to have the time to take advantage of opportunities and dreams that might have been on the back burner before, and new opportunities will arise that you might have never considered. When you reach this time of life, you have developed expertise through your career or raising a family. Retirees are valuable human capital, and you don’t have to stop using your wealth of knowledge. If you were a top attorney, your skills and wisdom could be utilized after retiring in new, meaningful ways like volunteering legal advice.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

Jane Goodall’s In the shadow of man. She is someone I’ve always admired and revered. Jane had a passion for diving headfirst into something as a young person and took many risks to become a pioneer in her field, and she continues to be involved as she ages. She’s an example of an older adult who optimizes her wellness by continuing to cultivate her passion.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

American society doesn’t look favorably upon turning old, and I think that needs to be corrected. Other cultures revere older adults and their wisdom, and that time of life is even anticipated. In different cultures, aging is a time of rest, to enjoy life at home life, and to leave the labor to younger people. I think our country would benefit greatly from changing our mindset about old age.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

A quote by Leon C. Megginson, a professor and prolific textbook author, that was an interpretation of Darwin’s Origin of Species. “It is not the most intellectual of the species that survives; it is not the strongest that survives; but the species that survives is the one that is best able to adapt and adjust to the changing environment in which it finds itself.”

I see this in my work with our LiveWell program consistently. It’s not the most active people or people who eat the healthiest that have the best quality of life. The people who are open to adapting and keep a positive mindset as they age prove to be the most well and functionally independent, living longer lives.

My most imperative advice for those looking to stay well after retirement is to do whatever you have to do to remain adaptable. Consistently try new things to keep your adaptability muscle working. There’s a married couple in LiveWell, Harold and Alice Smith, who are a great example of this. Harold and Alice were not very technologically savvy but decided to adopt voice-activated technology into their home. They now utilize voice-activated technology in multiple areas of their lives at least three times per day, but their favorite is entertainment. Alice frequently asks their Amazon Alexa to tell the “Joke of the Day,” and Harold uses voice commands on their television to find his team’s basketball game and set reminders for when it’s about to start.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I already mentioned her book, but I would be honored to have lunch with Jane Goodall. She spent her life studying the behavior of primates and, as a result, has uncovered important insights about humans. She exemplifies why our older community deserves respect.

